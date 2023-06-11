TikTok is saying the Hugo Spritz will be the cocktail of summer 2023 - here’s how to make it

TikTok has officially called it: the Hugo Spritz is set to be *the* cocktail of summer 2023. Here's how to make the refreshing St. Germain based drink.

There are a handful of cocktails out there that people will tell you are "it" drinks you simply must order - for example, the Aperol Spritz, which continues to reign as one of summer's most essential drinks, or the espresso martini, which garners undying support from all age demographics.

Well, we're asking your Aperol Spritz's and espresso martinis to move over, because there's a not-so-new summer cocktail in town, and its name is the Hugo Spritz.

Spritz's, generally, are well-loved drinks among all age demos, perhaps the most common is, of course, the Aperol Spritz - the Hugo Spritz, however, is sort of the lesser-known sister cocktail of the Aperol Spritz.

The Hugo Spritz is a St. Germain-based cocktail, making the drink light and refreshing with the elderflower liqueur set over ice with other add-ins. It's perfect for people who maybe are averse to the taste of Aperol, and want to try something a little lighter and slightly sweeter. Although Hugos are typically meant to be served as an aperitif, this cocktail goes perfectly with any summer recipes you might be indulging in at your next dinner party or night out.

TikToker Colette's Cocktails details the recipe to make the perfect Hugo Spritz this summer, and all you need is the following, according to the mixologist:

5-6 mint leaves

.5 oz lemon juice

.75 oz St. Germain or elderflower liqueur of choice

3-4 oz prosecco

ice

Here's how to make the light and refreshing Hugo Spritz:

Muddle lemon juice and mint leaves in your glass Add desired amount of ice Add in St. Germain Fill up the rest of your glass with prosecco Garnish with lemon slice and/or mint leaves

This drink, which gained popularity particularly in Northern Italy is light, refreshing, and will fit just about any palette, seeing as it's not too strong.

Don't take our word for it though, TikTok is sounding off about just how great the delicious summer cocktail really is.

"Yum. I adoreee a hugo spritz. On a hot summer day at brunch, the best," one person commented on Colette's TikTok.

"Aperol spritz walked so Hugo spritz could run," another person said.

"I've been drinking Hugo's for years and years it's my absolute summer favorite," someone else noted.

Clearly, we're not the only ones promoting this crowd-pleasing summer drink.