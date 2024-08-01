UGG is a brand renowned for its footwear, most famously the UGG boot – which I have own the same pair of for well over a decade now. It's also big in the world of slippers, its equally famous Tasmans selling faster than can be restocked.

But it's not just winter wear where UGG dominates – it has a selection of warmer weather options, which, unsurprisingly are becoming hot property. It was only very recently that I learned UGG sandals existed. And I never thought I'd say this, being the owner of both UGG boots and slippers, but the UGG Goldenstar sandals are, hands down, my most favourite, exciting buy from this brand that I, like so many, can't resist.

And it's not just for how they look – which is just super chic, by the way. Or how versatile they are – the most brilliant addition any summer capsule wardrobe, these would work with everything from a summer dress at a more formal or special occasion to everyday with denim jeans and a tee. Their best feature, aside from how great they look on, is how unbelievably comfortable they are.

UGG Goldenstar Sandals £82.50 (was £110) at Very These sandals you didn't know you needed, but won't be able to live without. These are the most comfortable but oh-so-chic sandals I have ever worn - so much so I genuinely don't want summer to end so I have to put them away. Much like all of UGGs popular footwear, these are selling fast, so if you are struggling to find sizes at the link below, Flannels also has a range of sizes in stock at the time of writing.

Shop more UGG sandals

UGG Goldstar Sandals £110 at Harrods UGGs popular new sandals come in a range of colours, which is a good thing as they are all selling rapidly. My favourite of the range, second to the chestnut pair I own, is this classic black design. Add these to your summer wardrobe and you'll not need another pair of shoes for the warmer months for years. UGG Goldenstar Suede Strap Sandals £120 at Anthropologie Another Goldenstar design, it was a tough choice between these and the ones I ended up buying. Warm-weather approved, these chic black sandals are super-versatile for summer months, the timeless design sure to complement whatever outfit you choose perfectly. UGG Goldenstar Suede Clog £125 at Anthropologie Ok, so not technically a sandal, but another hot UGG pick – not to be mistaken with the Tasman slipper – is the Goldenstar clog. One might argue these are a better investment than the Tasman, the clog style being more 'shoe-like' and super versatile for everyday wear all year round, in and outside.

It's hard to talk about these without getting excited. UGG has taken all the comfort and luxury it is so well known for, and created something really special with these sandals. I am lucky to see a lot of fashion items pass through the woman&home offices, but these sandals totally stood out, and gave me a sense of joy and excitement when wearing that I haven't experienced in a very long time.

These sandals are the perfect combination of style and substance (Image credit: Future)

They fit perfectly, the high quality of UGG's craftmanship immediately obvious as soon as you put them on. The suede upper oozes luxury, while the foam-infused footbed, midsole and outsole provides more than enough comfort to wear them all day without issue. A bit like our pick of the most comfortable trainers for women, these sandals are the perfect combination of style and substance.

The hook and loop closure makes them easy to slip on and velcro allows you to fasten them at whatever fit best suits,. The elevated heel gives height and adds the illusion of a longer leg for a super flattering silhouette – I honestly can't fault them.

The only downside to these some might argue is the price. At a RRP of £110 they are by no means cheap, particularly when you consider you'll only wear them for a few months of the year (if we're lucky). But as an owner of a 10-year-old pair of UGG boots that get worn extensively throughout the year and still have years of life left in them, and the same with my Tasman slippers, I know these sandals will last me for many years to come. And how they look and make me feel has made the price tag more than worth it.