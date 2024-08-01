I didn't know UGG sandals existed, but they're so comfy and so chic – hands down, my fashion find of the summer
They're impossible to fault!
UGG is a brand renowned for its footwear, most famously the UGG boot – which I have own the same pair of for well over a decade now. It's also big in the world of slippers, its equally famous Tasmans selling faster than can be restocked.
But it's not just winter wear where UGG dominates – it has a selection of warmer weather options, which, unsurprisingly are becoming hot property. It was only very recently that I learned UGG sandals existed. And I never thought I'd say this, being the owner of both UGG boots and slippers, but the UGG Goldenstar sandals are, hands down, my most favourite, exciting buy from this brand that I, like so many, can't resist.
And it's not just for how they look – which is just super chic, by the way. Or how versatile they are – the most brilliant addition any summer capsule wardrobe, these would work with everything from a summer dress at a more formal or special occasion to everyday with denim jeans and a tee. Their best feature, aside from how great they look on, is how unbelievably comfortable they are.
These sandals you didn't know you needed, but won't be able to live without. These are the most comfortable but oh-so-chic sandals I have ever worn - so much so I genuinely don't want summer to end so I have to put them away. Much like all of UGGs popular footwear, these are selling fast, so if you are struggling to find sizes at the link below, Flannels also has a range of sizes in stock at the time of writing.
Shop more UGG sandals
UGGs popular new sandals come in a range of colours, which is a good thing as they are all selling rapidly. My favourite of the range, second to the chestnut pair I own, is this classic black design. Add these to your summer wardrobe and you'll not need another pair of shoes for the warmer months for years.
Another Goldenstar design, it was a tough choice between these and the ones I ended up buying. Warm-weather approved, these chic black sandals are super-versatile for summer months, the timeless design sure to complement whatever outfit you choose perfectly.
Ok, so not technically a sandal, but another hot UGG pick – not to be mistaken with the Tasman slipper – is the Goldenstar clog. One might argue these are a better investment than the Tasman, the clog style being more 'shoe-like' and super versatile for everyday wear all year round, in and outside.
It's hard to talk about these without getting excited. UGG has taken all the comfort and luxury it is so well known for, and created something really special with these sandals. I am lucky to see a lot of fashion items pass through the woman&home offices, but these sandals totally stood out, and gave me a sense of joy and excitement when wearing that I haven't experienced in a very long time.
They fit perfectly, the high quality of UGG's craftmanship immediately obvious as soon as you put them on. The suede upper oozes luxury, while the foam-infused footbed, midsole and outsole provides more than enough comfort to wear them all day without issue. A bit like our pick of the most comfortable trainers for women, these sandals are the perfect combination of style and substance.
The hook and loop closure makes them easy to slip on and velcro allows you to fasten them at whatever fit best suits,. The elevated heel gives height and adds the illusion of a longer leg for a super flattering silhouette – I honestly can't fault them.
The only downside to these some might argue is the price. At a RRP of £110 they are by no means cheap, particularly when you consider you'll only wear them for a few months of the year (if we're lucky). But as an owner of a 10-year-old pair of UGG boots that get worn extensively throughout the year and still have years of life left in them, and the same with my Tasman slippers, I know these sandals will last me for many years to come. And how they look and make me feel has made the price tag more than worth it.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Kerrie is the editor of woman&home (digital). For seven years previously she was editor of Future’s world-leading design title Creative Bloq, and has written for titles including T3, Coach and Fit&Well on a wide range of lifestyle topics.
After a decade of working in retail, Kerrie went back to education at the ripe old age of 27, graduating with a first-class honours degree in creative writing three years later. Her career in journalism began soon after, when she secured a job as a staff writer at Future Plc. In the 14 years since, she has worked her way up to editor level, gaining a wealth of digital experience along the way.
As a woman&home reader and a senior digital editor, Kerrie’s main purpose is to ensure the brand delivers high-quality, relevant content to help enrich and improve women’s lives – a responsibility she feels hugely passionate about.
Outside of work, if she manages to find a spare minute around her three young children, geriatric dog and activity-obsessed fiance, you’ll find her either throwing a barbell about at Crossfit, with her head in a good thriller novel or building one of the latest Lego ideas sets.
-
-
What to wear wild swimming for a comfortable and safe swim this summer
Heading to the lakes? Here's what to wear wild swimming to stay comfortable and swim safely this summer, with tips from the experts
By Susan Griffin Published
-
Did Princess Anne win an Olympic medal and what did she compete in?
Princess Anne has been handing out plenty of medals in Paris and the senior royal has competed at the Olympics herself in the past
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Jessica Alba's vibrant statement skirt, lilac blouse and wide-brim hat is a winning combination that's perfect for warm weather styling
The actress looked flawless in picturesque Provence walking among lavender fields
By Molly Smith Published
-
Nicole Kidman styles sensational skirt two-piece with £85 slingback stilettos - and we're taking notes from this sophisticated summer look
She took an unconventional styling route by mixing high and low priced garments - and we're so here for it
By Molly Smith Published
-
Gwyneth Paltrow's remarkable botanical dress offers the perfect wedding guest inspiration - and we've found some fabulous lookalikes
Paltrow's appearance at the Cannes Film Festival is inspiring us to embrace bold floral prints this summer
By Molly Smith Published
-
Jenny Powell just did yoga on the beach wearing a classic black bikini top teamed with the comfiest alternative to denim shorts
Her black and white floral print shorts are a holiday essential
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Helen Skelton's beach blend of bikini, necklace and statement shades is a masterclass in accessorising swimwear
Helen Skelton's striped bikini and topknot is exactly the kind of relaxed yet chic combination we love recreating when we're on holiday
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
You can now buy the pre-loved designer bags you've been dreaming of at John Lewis
Prices start at £460 for handbags by high end labels like Prada, Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Saint Laurent
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Louise Redknapp's split white trousers and striped t-shirt evoke a timeless elegance that's perfect for warm weather styling
If you're wondering how to style white trousers, look no further!
By Molly Smith Published
-
Eva Longoria's summer uniform of black bikini, messy topknot and dark shades just stopped us in our tracks
Eva Longoria's summer uniform is such a timeless holiday look and we'll be packing these easy essential items the next time we go away
By Emma Shacklock Published