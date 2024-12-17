Queen Letizia’s best casual looks, from family holidays to running errands

Want to dress down in style like one of the most fashionable royals around? These are Queen Letizia’s best casual looks...

While she is known for her great taste when it comes to dressing up for important events, Queen Letizia’s best casual looks are really something to behold. The wife of King Felipe VI of Spain and mother-of-two, she has shown off her stylish wardrobe since joining the country's royal family in 2004.

Fashion fans have been given a sneak peek of Queen Letizia's off-duty wardrobe on several occasions. Notably, that has included her annual summer holiday to the island of Mallorca with the royal family, where she can be seen taking the opportunity to adopt a series of laidback ensembles.

Through the clothes and accessories Queen Letizia turns to in her downtime, we've become well-acquainted with her personal sense of style - which includes bright colours and vibrant prints. So, if you want to keep things casual but chic, follow her lead...

Pretty in pink

Princess Leonor, Queen Letizia and Queen Sofia leave a restaurant specializing in modern food where they enjoyed an intimate dinner, on August 7, 2022, in Palma de Mallorca

Queen Letizia looked stunning when she stepped out for dinner while on a family holiday in Palma de Mallorca in 2022. The stylish royal wore a shirt dress with a an eye-catching pink and white pattern, which she paired with pink ankle-tie espadrilles.

Florals for the evening

Princess Sofia of Spain, Queen Sofia, King Felipe VI of Spain, Crown Princess Leonor of Spain, Princess Irene of Greece and Queen Letizia of Spain leave the Ola de Mar restaurant on August 05, 2022 in Palma de Mallorca, Spain

Florals aren't just for daytime, as Queen Letizia proved on an evening out during the royal family's summer holiday to Palma de Mallorca in 2022. She looked elegant in a black and white patterned dress, which she accessorised with black sandals as well as a red and white clutch bag.

Pink for sailing

Princess Letizia (L) and Queen Sofia of Spain talk together at the "Club Nautico" during Day 5 of the 23rd Copa del Rey Sailing Trophy on August 6, 2004 in Mallorca, Spain

Queen Letizia proved that less can certainly be more when it comes to the most chic outfits. She paired a plain pink T-shirt with simple white trousers and a brown handbag for a sailing event in Mallorca in 2004.

Shirt for the cinema

Queen Sofia, Princess Sofia of Spain, Queen Letizia of Spain, King Felipe VI of Spain and Crown Princess Leonor of Spain pose for the photographers after watching the movie Barbie at the Cineciutat cinema on August 10, 2023 in Palma de Mallorca, Spain

To watch the Barbie film at a Palma de Mallorca cinema with her family in 2023, Queen Letizia opted for understated elegance. The royal mum paired a silky white shirt with silky blue trousers and finished off her look with brown sandals and a white handbag.

White for sailing

Princess Leonor of Spain, King Felipe VI of Spain, Queen Letizia of Spain and Princess Sofia of Spain attend the 38th Copa del Rey Mapfre Sailing Cup on August 01, 2019 in Palma de Mallorca, Spain

Queen Letizia exuded elegance at a sailing event in Mallorca in 2019. She opted for a white short-sleeved shirt dress, stylishly gathered at the waist, which she paired with brown ankle-tie espadrilles.

Pink for dinner

Jean Henri Fruchaud, Queen Letizia of Spain, Princess Sofia, Princess Irene of Greece, Tatiana Radziwill, Crown Princess Leonor of Spain, Queen Sofia and King Felipe VI of Spain arrive at the Mia restaurant on August 04, 2024 in Palma de Mallorca, Spain

Each summer, during the family's annual holiday to Palma de Mallorca, Queen Letizia steps out in an array of eye-catching evening looks. This included a pink midi-dress bearing a head-turning geometric print, worn with brown sandals, on a trip in 2024.

Stripes for regatta

Members of the Spanish Royal family, Prince Felipe with his daughter Leonor, Princess Letizia, Queen Sofia and King Juan Carlos pose for the press outside the Palma de Mallorca yacht club during the first stage of the 26th Copa del Rey regatta off the coast of Palma de Mallorca, Spain, 30 July 2007

Queen Letizia channelled nautical chic at a sailing event in Mallorca in 2007. The royal wore a striped blue and white sleeveless top, with red detailing, along with white cropped trousers and white espadrille-style wedges.

Coral for dinner

Queen Letizia of Spain, Princess Irene of Greece Crown Pricess Leonor of Spain and Queen Sofia leave the Mia restaurant on August 5, 2023 in Palma de Mallorca, Spain

All eyes were on Queen Letizia as she headed with her family out to dinner during the family's annual holiday to Palma de Mallorca in 2023. She paired a striking coral pink sleeveless midi-dress with simple bejewelled sandals for the off-duty occasion.

Stylish in stripes

Queen Letizia of Spain (C), Crown Princess Leonor of Spain (R) and Princess Sofia of Spain (L) visit the Real Club Nautico de Palma on August 07, 2021 in Palma de Mallorca, Spain

Queen Letizia wore the perfect daytime summer holiday outfit on the Spanish royal family's trip to Palma de Mallorca in 2021. For a sailing event, she stepped out in a blue and white striped midi-dress, which she paired with strappy white sandals.

Jeans for a hospital visit

Prince Felipe of Spain (L), Princess Letizia of Spain (3L), Princess Elena of Spain (3R) and Queen Sofia of Spain (2R) leave Quiron University Hospital, where Spain's King Juan Carlos has undergone an operation, on September 25, 2013 in Pozuelo de Alarcon, Spain

To visit her father-in-law King Juan Carlos in hospital in Pozuelo de Alarcon in 2013, Queen Letizia chose a smart-casual ensemble. She wore a blue embroidered jacket over a simple white top, with blue straight-leg jeans and black heels.

Neutrals on holiday

Princess Letizia of Spain with baby Leonor and Queen Sofia of Spain during their summer holiday in Palma de Mallorca on July 21, 2006

Queen Letizia opted for a neutral colour palette while out in Palma de Mallorca during a family holiday in 2006. She paired a white short-sleeved blouse with a pair of subtly striped nude trousers and accessorised with a white handbag.

Monochrome for the theatre

Princess Sofia of Spain (L), Queen Letizia of Spain (R) and Princess Leonor of Spain (C) are seen after going to see the 'Billy Elliot' theatre play on May 19, 2018 in Madrid, Spain

Easygoing elegance was on the agenda when Queen Letizia took her two daughters to see Billy Elliott at the theatre in Madrid in 2018. She wore a long-sleeved cream top, featuring metallic detailing, along with black skinny trousers and patent black ballet flats.

Shorts for summer

Queen Letizia of Spain, Princess Sofia, Queen Sofia and Princess Leonor visit a food market on July 31, 2018 in Palma de Mallorca, Spain

Queen Letizia looked effortlessly cool while out in Palma de Mallorca during her family's summer holiday in 2018. The royal paired a colourful white and pink short-sleeved top with tailored white shorts and brown heels to explore the island.

Monochrome for a concert

Princess Elena, Princess Leonor of Spain, Princess Irene of Greece, Queen Sofia, Queen Letizia of Spain, Princess Sofia of Spain and King Felipe VI of Spain attend Ara Malikian concert at Port Adriano on August 1, 2018 in Palma de Mallorca, Spain

Always one to bring style to any occasion, Queen Letizia chose a monochrome ensemble for a concert during her family holiday to Palma de Mallorca in 2018. She wore a strapless silky white top with a pair of black tailored trousers, as well as black heels and a black clutch bag.

White for exploring

Spanish Queen Letizia (R) and her daughter Spanish crown princess Sofia, walk down a street in the village of Soller on Mallorca island on August 6, 2017

Queen Letizia emitted effortless summer chic as she explored the village of Soller while on holiday in Mallorca in 2017. The royal wore a lacy white sleeveless mini-dress, along with a woven tote bag, bejewelled sandals and black sunglasses.

Pink for sightseeing

Queen Letizia of Spain, Crown Princess Leonor of Spain, Princess Sofia of Spain and Queen Sofia are seen visiting the Plaza Mayor and the center of Palma de Mallorca on August 06, 2024 in Palma de Mallorca, Spain

All eyes were on Queen Letizia as she wandered around Palma de Mallorca's centre while on holiday in 2024. The royal mum wore a floaty patterned maxi dress in various shades of pink, which she styled with a crochet handbag and brown strappy sandals.

Cool in khaki

Queen Sofia of Spain, Princess Leonor of Spain and Queen Letizia of Spain are seen on August 01, 2019 in Palma de Mallorca, Spain

Queen Letizia looked sharp in a khaki green jumpsuit while out and about in Palma de Mallorca during the family's summer holiday in 2019. She accessorised with a woven handbag and brown wedge heels, along with simple glowy make-up.

Chic in stripes

Spanish King Felipe VI (R) and Queen Letizia (2L) pose with their daughters Spanish crown princess Leonor (2R) and princess Sofia in the gardens at the Marivent Palace on the island of Mallorca on July 31, 2017

Stripes are something of a go-to for Queen Letizia. She was seen in 2017 in the gardens at the Marivent Palace, the royals' home on the island of Mallorca where they holiday in summer, in a yellow, black and white striped top - which she paired with white trousers and simple grey mules.

Black for dinner

King Felipe VI of Spain, Queen Letizia of Spain, Crown Princess Leonor of Spain, Princess Sofia of Spain, Queen Sofia and Princess Irene of Greece leave the Ola de Mar restaurant on August 07, 2021 in Palma de Mallorca, Spain

Queen Letizia proved that black can be dressed down for more relaxed occasions. The royal looked effortlessly chic while stepping out for dinner in Palma de Mallorca while on holiday in 2021 in a floaty black strappy maxi dress, which she paired with simple black accessories.

Florals on holiday

Queen Letizia of Spain, Princess Leonor of Spain, Queen Sofia, Princess Sofia of Spain and King Felipe VI of Spain leave 'Ola de Mar' restaurant after a family dinner on August 04, 2019 in Palma de Mallorca, Spain

It's clear that Queen Letizia can't get enough of a floral print, turning to the pattern frequently throughout the years. The royal stepped out for dinner while on holiday in Palma de Mallorca in 2019 in a white short-sleeved midi-dress with an elegant pink pattern.

T-Shirt for exploring

Queen Letizia of Spain, Princess Leonor (R) and Princess Sofia (L) visit Tramuntana Mountains on August 11, 2014 in Palma de Mallorca, Spain

Queen Letizia is happy to switch up her love for dresses from time to time. She visited the Tramuntana Mountains on the island of Mallorca in 2014 wearing a patterned yellow T-shirt, khaki green trousers and brown sandals for an effortless look.

Cosy for a hospital visit

Spanish Royals (L-R) Princess Letizia, Princess Sofia, Princess Leonor and Prince Felipe visit King Juan Carlos of Spain at the Quiron University Hospital on November 22, 2013 in Pozuelo de Alarcon, Spain

Proving that comfort and style are possible at the same time, Queen Letizia looked smart as she visited her father-in-law King Juan Carlos of Spain at the hospital in Pozuelo de Alarcon in 2013. She wore a khaki green coat, blue jeans and black boots.

Sharp in a trench

Queen Letizia of Spain (L) and Queen Sofia (R) visit King Juan Carlos at La Moraleja Hospital on April 7, 2018 in Madrid, Spain. King Juan Carlos has been surgery on his right knee to replace an old prosthesis

Queen Letizia knows the power of a classic wardrobe piece. The royal visited her father-in-law King Juan Carlos of Spain in hospital in Pozuelo de Alarcon in 2018 wearing a cream trench coat, along with black trousers and black shoes.

Colour block for sightseeing

Princesses Leonor (R) and Sofia (L), daughters of Spain's Crown Prince, Felipe and Princess Letizia of Asturias, walkING with their parents on 'Parc de la Mar', downtown of Palma de Majorca

Queen Letizia isn't afraid of colour and stepped out in a head-turning multicoloured look while exploring Palma de Majorca in 2009. She wore a colour block sleeveless mid-length dress with a pair of dusky pink heeled espadrilles.

Stripes in summer

Crown Prince Felipe, Queen Sofia and Princess Letizia in Real Club Nautico During Summer Holidays in Mallorca in 2006

Few people can carry off stripes quite like Queen Letizia. The royal mother attended a sailing event in Mallorca in 2006 wearing a multicoloured midi-dress, which she paired with a teal blue cardigan and a pair of stone-hued espadrille sandals.

Stylish in neutrals

Prince Felipe of Spain, Princess Letizia of Spain and their daughters Leonor (L) and Sofia (R) arrive at "Santa Maria de los Rosales" School on September 15, 2010 in Aravaca near of Madrid, Spain

Queen Letizia is the queen of a smart-casual ensemble. To do the school run in 2010, in Aravaca near Madrid, she wore a brown leather short-sleeved jacket, grey wide-legged trousers, chunky brown sandals and a monochrome animal print scarf.

Laidback on holiday

King Felipe VI with wife Queen Letizia and daughters Infantas Leonor and Sofia posing, for the first time as Kings of Spain, on the traditional summer photocall at the Marivent Palace in Palma de Mallorca

Keeping cool while on a summer holiday needn't equate to bare legs to be stylish. Queen Letizia looked chic in a pair of patterned monochrome loose trousers, which she styled with a plain white T-shirt and metallic sandals at the Spanish royal family's Mallorcan holiday home of Marivent Palace.

Cute in shorts

Queen Letizia of Spain is seen walking through the city center during their vacations on August 10, 2022 in Palma de Mallorca, Spain

Queen Letizia demonstrated how to wear shorts in a regal manner while exploring Palma de Mallorca in 2022. The mother-of-two matched a white shirt with a pair of blue and white striped tailored shorts, which she styled with a high ponytail and white espadrilles.

Elegant in monochrome

Queen Letizia of Spain, Princess Leonor of Spain, Queen Sofia and Princess Sofia of Spain leave the Auditorium of Palma de Mallorca after attending 'El Lago de los Cisnes' Ballet on August 02, 2019 in Palma de Mallorca, Spain

Black and white is a classic colour combo, and one that Queen Letizia turns to often. She wore the pair as part of an eye-catching striped sleeveless midi-dress, with hoop earrings and a pair of cut-out black heels.

Casual for exploring

Princess Letizia, Princess Sofia, Queen Sofia and Princess Leonor visit "Gordiola" museum on August 4, 2010 in Palma de Mallorca, Spain

Queen Letizia looked effortlessly cool while visiting a museum in Palma de Mallorca in 2010. She paired a blue and white striped T-shirt with loose taupe-hued trousers, along with aviator sunglasses and mink-coloured ballet flats.

Florals for sightseeing

Princess Letizia with Baby Leonor and Queen Sofia during Spanish Royals Sighting in Puerto Portals - July 23, 2006 in Mallorca, Balearic Islands, Spain

White trousers are certain to be packed in Queen Letizia's suitcase when she jets off to Mallorca on the royal family's annual summer holiday. In 2006, she was spotted out and about wearing a pair along with a blue and white floral blouse.

Green to explore

Queen Letizia of Spain, Princess Sofia of Spain, Princess Leonor of Spain and King Felipe VI of Spain during their visit to the Valldemossa Charterhouse where they inaugurate their summer family vacations on August 1, 2022 in Valldemossa, Balearic Islands, Spain

Queen Letizia exuded elegance during the royal family's holiday to Mallorca in 2022. She styled a khaki green sleeveless top with a white midi-skirt, featuring a minimalist green print, and she accessorised with minimal jewellery as well as cream sandals.

Lauren is a freelance writer and editor with more than six years of digital and magazine experience. In addition to Womanandhome.com she has penned news and features for titles including Women's Health, The Telegraph, Stylist, Dazed, Grazia, The Sun's Fabulous, Yahoo Style UK and Get The Gloss. 

While Lauren specializes in covering wellness topics—ranging from nutrition and fitness, to health conditions and mental wellbeing—she has written across a diverse range of lifestyle topics, including beauty and travel. Career highlights so far include: luxury spa-hopping in Spain, interviewing Heidi Klum and joining an £18k-a-year London gym.

