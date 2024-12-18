Queen Elizabeth II's favourite occasionwear choices, including Sandringham and state dinners

As someone who attended many important events during her lifetime, Queen Elizabeth II's favourite occasionwear choices became a thorough lesson in how to make a stylish impact. The late monarch, who passed away in 2022, always knew how to sartorially step up when required.

From everyday royal engagements in which she deliberately wore colourful ensembles to stand out, to sweeping gowns and eye-catching jewels for grand state events, Queen Elizabeth's reign witnessed her full spectrum of regal dressing. In fact, her elegant and impeccable style is still referenced by royal women today.

As you'll see, the late monarch had a tried-and-tested formula for the smarter reaches of her wardrobe - opting for a statement coat or dress, as well as impressive headwear and sleek accessories for everything from a day out at Royal Ascot to meeting the US president. in fact, she never put a foot wrong...

32 of Queen Elizabeth II's favourite occasionwear choices

Crown jewels for St Paul's

Queen Elizabeth II always made sure to dress up for some of the most important events in her royal calendar. The late monarch donned a white embroidered lace gown topped with a blue satin robe - bearing the insignia of the order of St. Michael and St. George - at St. Paul's Cathedral in 1968. On her head, she wore a diamond tiara.

Gown for the theatre

At the world premiere of Sir Laurence Olivier's film Richard III in Leicester Square in 1955, Queen Elizabeth wore a stunning embroidered gown. She accessorised the regal look with an intricate crown on her head and kept warm with a fur stole over her shoulders.

Sash for the President

All eyes were on Queen Elizabeth at the formal state dinner for US President Ronald Reagan at Windsor Castle in 1982. She opted for an elegant short-sleeved dress, elevated with one of her many crowns and a blue sash of the Order of Garter.

Baby blue for Ascot

Queen Elizabeth looked chic in baby blue while taking in the action at the Ascot racecourse in 1982. She wore an elegant coat dress - which she accessorised with a hat in a darker shade of blue, along with white gloves, a handbag and shoes.

Red to visit China

In a seeming tribute to China's flag, Queen Elizabeth stepped out in a bright red hue on a royal visit to Beijing in 1986. The monarch accessorised with a matching hat with black detailing, as well as black gloves and shoes.

Green for the French

Queen Elizabeth looked every bit the regal icon she was to become as she arrived at a state banquet held at the Louvre in Paris in 1957. The then-new monarch wore a sweeping green gown and white fur stole, along with her crown and red sash of the Legion Of Honour.

Beige for the President

For the French President Nicolas Sarkozy's state visit to Windsor Castle in 2008, Queen Elizabeth looked elegant in beige. Her coat featured smart black detailing, which matched her gloves, handbag and shoes, and she also wore a hat with a floral design.

Pink for the Royal Opera House

Queen Elizabeth looked pretty in pink for the 80th birthday celebrations held in honour of the Queen Mother at the Royal Opera House in London's Covent Garden in 1980. Her dress featured eye-catching metallic detailing which she coordinated with her handbag.

Velvet robes for Edinburgh

Much of Queen Elizabeth's occasionwear was dictated by the official events she attended. At the Thistle Service at St. Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh in 2018, she donned green velvet robes over an ivory dress and a ceremonial feathered hat.

Turquoise for garden party

Queen Elizabeth was known for her colourful approach to occasionwear and her attendance at a garden party at Buckingham Palace in 2016 was no exception. The monarch wore a turquoise green coat above a floral lilac dress - and she combined both summery shades in her eye-catching hat.

Red for Christmas Eve

Each year, at Christmas, Queen Elizabeth could be relied upon to attend a number of church services on her Norfolk country estate of Sandringham. She was spotted looking smart in a red coat and hat, with navy detailing, on Christmas Eve in 1989.

White for Epsom races

Queen Elizabeth always dressed up for the races, and her trip to Epsom Racecourse in 1986 was a perfect example. She looked elegant in a white coat, which she paired with a dashing cobalt blue hat, white gloves and a black patent handbag.

Lilac for Southampton

Bright colours were usually on the cards for Queen Elizabeth's royal engagements around the country, so that she could be easily spotted by crowds. To visit the Qe2 in Southampton in 2008, she opted for a pretty lilac shade from head to toe.

Lace for Nigeria

During the Nigeria royal tour in 1956, Queen Elizabeth very much dressed up for the occasion. The monarch, who had been crowned just four years before, wore a stunning lacy gown - which she elevated further with a tiara and her official sash.

Polka dots for birthday celebrations

Queen Elizabeth didn't often wear prints, but when she did she ensured they still complemented her trademark chic style. The monarch wore a cobalt blue dress with white polka dots to celebrate the Queen Mother's birthday in London in 1987.

Brown for a ceremony

Given how often Queen Elizabeth found herself out in chilly weather, she was an expert at dressing warm with style. The monarch turned heads in a brown ensemble, with furry detailing, at the unveiling of a statue of the Queen Mother on London's Mall in 2009.

Headwear for Royal Ascot

Queen Elizabeth was not to be missed when she attended Royal Ascot in 1970. The monarch wore a white coat layered over a green and white check print dress, the colour of which matched her striking hat. She finished off her look with a black handbag and white gloves.

Blue for family outing

There are few shades Queen Elizabeth loved to wear more than blue - and she was seen in a stylish cornflower hue on a family outing in London in 1990. The monarch let her colourful coat take centre stage, which she accessorised with a string of pearls, a brooch and a pair of black shoes.

Lilac for family time

Queen Elizabeth looked radiant in lilac for some family time in London in 1990. She wore a lilac and white shift dress with a subtle geometric pattern and accessorised with several strands of pearl necklaces, a striking brooch and a pair of white shoes.

Green for Royal Ascot

Green was Queen Elizabeth's choice of outfit for a day at Royal Ascot in 1973. The monarch looked smart in a head-turning coat, which matched her striking headwear - featuring intricate white floral detailing. A white handbag and gloves tied her look together.

Magenta for the White House

Queen Elizabeth commanded attention on a visit to the White House in Washington DC in 1991. She wore a head-turning magenta skirt suit, along with a white and purple striped wide-brimmed hat, with a black handbag and black shoes providing the finishing touches.

Blue for Apollo 11

Sometimes less is more when it comes to occasionwear, as Queen Elizabeth proved during an event at Buckingham Palace in 1969. The monarch wore a simple blue satin shift dress, along with a string of pearls, to meet the Apollo 11 astronauts - including Michael Collins, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin.

Green for Sandringham

Photos of Queen Elizabeth attending a church service at Sandringham on Christmas morning were a stalwart of the festive season. In 1988, she was snapped wearing a striking forest green coat and matching hat, which she paired with a smart black handbag and shoes.

Blue for the President

Queen Elizabeth pulled out all the stops for a visit by US President John F. Kennedy and his wife Jackie Kennedy to the UK in 1961. The monarch wowed in a deep blue sweeping gown, which she elevated with eye-catching jewels and a silver clutch bag.

Print for Royal Ascot

Few people could get away with as bold fashion choices as Queen Elizabeth. To attend Royal Ascot in 1977, the monarch wowed in a blue and white printed ensemble - which included a cobalt hat with feathery detailing. She added elegance with a white handbag and shoes.

Blue for Donald Trump

Queen Elizabeth looked impeccably smart to welcome US President Donald Trump to Windsor Castle in 2018. She wore a yellow and blue dress layered with a cornflower blue coat and matching hat for the important occasion, accessorising with a black handbag and shoes.

Pattern for family gathering

A matching dress and coat was an occasionwear style trick often adopted by Queen Elizabeth. The monarch wore a head-turning printed blue and white ensemble for an outing with family in 1990, which she paired with a black handbag and shoes.

Black for a funeral

Queen Elizabeth paid her respects to Princess Diana in an all-black ensemble for her funeral at Westminster Abbey in 1997. The monarch wore a matching coat, hat, shoes, gloves and handbag for the heartbreaking occasion.

Blue for a Welsh ceremony

It was an important day for the then-Prince Charles at his investiture in Caernarvon, Wales in 1969 - and his mother Queen Elizabeth dressed up in support. The monarch wore a turquoise blue coat and matching hat, along with a white handbag, gloves and shoes.

Navy for Commonwealth Day

Queen Elizabeth looked smart in navy for the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in 2000. She stepped out in a chic coat with a matching hat, complete with feather detailing, with a black handbag and shoes tying her look together.

White for royal trip

Queen Elizabeth didn't often wear white on important occasions, but she always looked stylish when she did. For a military event in London in 2010, she looked radiant in a matching dress, coat and hat, along with a black handbag, gloves and shoes.

Gingham for family outing

During an outing in 1990 in London, Queen Elizabeth turned heads in a green and white gingham-patterned ensemble. Her dress, which featured ruffled detailing, was accessorised with a sailor-style hat, white gloves, handbag and shoes.