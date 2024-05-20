Zara Tindall's white jeans and sleek trainers look effortlessly stylish in adorable photograph with husband Mike Tindall

Mike Tindall has shared a sweet snap of himself and his wife Zara Tindall hitting the golf course, and yet again we're impressed with Zara's polished style.

Zara is pictured on Mike's Instagram page, embracing her husband following a charity game of golf. Both are wearing matching Barbie pink tones, with Mike opting for a full pink polo shirt and chinos combo with a white baseball cap. Zara styled her own pink polo shirt and matching cap with white jeans and sleek white lace-up trainers, looking every inch the stylish sportswoman.

While white jeans might feel a little bit intimidating, Zara shows how effortless they can look. The royal's white jeans are a flattering straight-leg style and fit perfectly. We've also been taking style notes from Reese Witherspoon and her relaxed-fit white jeans and neutral knitwear combo.

Last week, we noted how Zara looked powerful in white jodhpurs and riding boots as her horse jumped in a prestigious riding competition. This recent outfit again shows us how the royal has mastered practical yet chic looks.

Mike captioned the sweet photograph, "I finally convinced Zara to stop practising her putting and have a photo with me!' The former rugby player and podcast host was referring to Zara's golf moves during the charity golf day.

The Celebrity Golf Classic tournament, which took place in Birmingham this year, is the 11th golf charity event hosted by Mike, raising money for the Matt Hampson Foundation and the Cure Parkinson's charity.

Followers were quick to comment on Zara's "confident" outfit, with one writing, "That outfit says absolute confidence." While another wrote, "Pretty in pink. OK, you too, Mike." And a third said, "Rockin the Barbie look …Ken." And another commented on the all-white ensemble, "Brave to wear that outfit" (but we're not sure whether they're referring to the bright white jeans or Mike's all-pink ensemble).

The couple are popular with royal fans, who often praise their down-to-earth nature. "Mike Tindall you are punching your wife is such a talent," wrote another fan cheekily on the photograph. While another said, "Gorgeous picture xxxx love the relationship you both have."

Want to copy Zara's style? These are some of our favourite white buys available on the high street right now.

