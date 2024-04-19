Zara Tindall's suede olive green trench coat is the perfect staple for April showers
Zara Tindall stepped out in a classic suede trench coat for the April meeting at Cheltenham
Zara Tindall stepped out in a suede trench, proving it is the ultimate spring staple to elevate an outfit and look stylish in the unpredictable British weather.
With April showers in full swing, Zara Tindall wrapped up for a meeting at Cheltenham Racecourse on the 18th April in a staple Khaki trench coat with her husband Mike Tindall. Despite the unpredictable British weather, she looked sleek in a statement coat that was complimented by her classic black accessories.
Pictured arm in arm with her husband, Zara wore the Fairfax & Favor The Frances Suede Trench Coat, which retails at £625 and also comes in navy and tan too. She has previously been spotted wearing this timeless piece from one of her favourite brands, which also makes the Mini Windsor bag that she’s been pictured with on several occasions at Royal events.
The classic occasion coat, which has a military feel to it with its smart rows of buttons, has an antique brass buckled leather belt to give shape to the silhouette, and is individually handmade to ensure that high-end, luxury quality. With storm pockets, it’s the perfect transitional outerwear to see you through all the seasons.
She wore the midi-length trench, which is also available as a jacket, over a black underlay of tapered trousers and a black crew-neck top. A monochrome base is the perfect way to accentuate a statement piece in your wardrobe, such as this suede trench. It also adds an element of complementary contrast to the texture and army-coloured coat.
RRP: 49.99 | A high-street alternative to Zara’s high-end suede trench is this one from Zara. For under £50, this light-wearing coat has a lapel collar and buttoned tabs, along with the classic double-breasted buttons and a matching suede belt.
RRP: £79 | If you’re looking for an affordable staple trench coat for all seasons, this long-line coat in antique green is a stylish and comfortable option. It also boasts those neat button fastenings and a belt to recreate that strong silhouette to the double-breasted design.
RRP: £109 | Steal Zara’s staple bag on a budget with this Lara quilted crossbody bag with gold tone chain.
Zara carried her essentials in the Lottie bag from Aspinal of London, a gold chained crossbody bag in black pebble. For £550, it’s a versatile accessory that could be worn all year round, and an investment piece made from real leather. A compact, neutral crossbody bag is the perfect piece to have in your wardrobe as it can be reworn in new ways to suit different occasions.
She continued with the all-black theme and paired the outfit with the LK Bennett Sierra suede heeled boots. These striking ankle boots, which are a shorter version of the best-selling Samira knee-high boots, are currently on offer for £214, down from £429. In velvety black suede with a delicate pointed toe, these shoes are sculpted to perfection to elevate every outfit with a bold block heel, platformed sole and the gold detailing.
This ultimate trench could also be worn with classic Chelsea boots, as the leather would add another texture to the outfit and still allow the legs to be elongated under the long-line coat.
In contrast with the military style coat, Zara finished the look with some feminine touches such as the pointed-toe shoes and a Camilla Rose Millinery Wrap Headband. Hair accessories such as headbands, clips and bows are back in fashion and Zara has shown how to effortlessly incorporate them into your existing wardrobe. This particular made-to-order headband is only £139, and is also available in royal blue.
As the weather changes from hour to hour at the moment, Zara also wore her Finlay and Co Archer sunglasses. The tortoise-shell, square-shaped glasses offer another layer of texture, pattern and tone to the outfit, as well as being a much-needed accessory as summer fast-approaches.
It was another stunning ensemble to add to the archive of Zara’s Cheltenham wardrobe, which was on full-swing last month when the annual four-day Cheltenham Festival was on in March.
Jess Bacon is a freelance journalist, blogger and former editor with over six years of writing experience. As a screenwriter and journalist, Jess is keen to tell her own and other people’s stories through words, photos and film. She’s passionate about discussing young people's mental health, grief and feminism in life and how it's portrayed in the media, film and literature. Alongside her by-lines at renowned publications, Jess regularly speaks at charity events and festival panels about loss, mental health and Marvel. Along with her love of writing, Jess is an avid reader, spin enthusiast and dog-lover.
