Zara Tindall just wore the most stunning high-street jumpsuit – we're adding this colour to our summer wardrobe
If you usually shy away from vivid hues, let her look be the thing to convince you to try them out this season
Experimenting with colour in your wardrobe can be daunting, but Zara Tindall's gorgeous jumpsuit has us convinced that even the most vivid hues can be beautifully sophisticated.
It isn't just Zara's white jeans and the best white trainers ensemble that has caught our attention recently. Wearing what has got to be one of the best jumpsuits we've seen this year so far, the Silk Wide Leg Jumpsuit from ME+EM is a total inspiration for summer occasion dressing - especially when it comes to experimenting with colour and shape.
Whether you're on the hunt for wedding guest outfits or something to liven up your holiday wardrobe, there's nothing a statement jumpsuit won't work for. To celebrate this year's Celebrity Golf Classic tournament, Zara Tindall and husband Mike Tindall opted to wear various shades of pink, and we think this could be one of her most stylish looks yet.
From Zara Tindall's timeless white dress to her outfits at the races, she always looks endlessly chic. But rather than play it safe with muted neutrals, she has proven that this bright purple-toned pink could be her colour. Complementing her skin tone and sleek blonde bob and perfectly, we're sold on magenta.
Aside from the summery palette, the cut and silhouette of this jumpsuit are what really stand out. Loose and flowing at the legs with unique details above the waist, the eye is instantly drawn upwards to the standout neckline and cutout detail. Cutouts can be tricky to get right, especially in formal wear, but this particular take on the trend is a brilliant example of how to incorporate them into your wardrobe tastefully.
With a high neckline, feminine ruffled shoulder detailing, and wide pleated trousers that are ideal for staying cool in the warmer months, both comfort and sophistication are covered.
Ready to take the plunge with a similarly statement hue but wondering what colour sits me? This is a shade that will work for every skin tone, so there is really no going wrong.
Shop similar jumpsuits
Exact match
Zara Tindall's exact ME+EM jumpsuit has, unsurprisingly, sold out quickly. However, it is still available to shop in a size 16. It doesn't come cheap, but considering it is made from 100% silk, it's definitely worth the investment - and you can shop the ME+EM sale for more affordable picks.
With the same ruffled sleeves and wide pleated legs as Zara Tindall's jumpsuit, this high street option ticks every box. With a stylish waist tie detail, it can be dressed up in an instant with a pair of heels.
