Zara Tindall just wore the most stunning high-street jumpsuit – we're adding this colour to our summer wardrobe

Experimenting with colour in your wardrobe can be daunting, but Zara Tindall's gorgeous jumpsuit has us convinced that even the most vivid hues can be beautifully sophisticated.

It isn't just Zara's white jeans and the best white trainers ensemble that has caught our attention recently. Wearing what has got to be one of the best jumpsuits we've seen this year so far, the Silk Wide Leg Jumpsuit from ME+EM is a total inspiration for summer occasion dressing - especially when it comes to experimenting with colour and shape.

Whether you're on the hunt for wedding guest outfits or something to liven up your holiday wardrobe, there's nothing a statement jumpsuit won't work for. To celebrate this year's Celebrity Golf Classic tournament, Zara Tindall and husband Mike Tindall opted to wear various shades of pink, and we think this could be one of her most stylish looks yet.

From Zara Tindall's timeless white dress to her outfits at the races, she always looks endlessly chic. But rather than play it safe with muted neutrals, she has proven that this bright purple-toned pink could be her colour. Complementing her skin tone and sleek blonde bob and perfectly, we're sold on magenta.

Aside from the summery palette, the cut and silhouette of this jumpsuit are what really stand out. Loose and flowing at the legs with unique details above the waist, the eye is instantly drawn upwards to the standout neckline and cutout detail. Cutouts can be tricky to get right, especially in formal wear, but this particular take on the trend is a brilliant example of how to incorporate them into your wardrobe tastefully.

With a high neckline, feminine ruffled shoulder detailing, and wide pleated trousers that are ideal for staying cool in the warmer months, both comfort and sophistication are covered.

Ready to take the plunge with a similarly statement hue but wondering what colour sits me? This is a shade that will work for every skin tone, so there is really no going wrong.

