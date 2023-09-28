You’ll never guess which affordable fashion brand is the most highly valued in the world
Even we were shocked at the results
This rather affordable fashion brand was also just named the most highly valued fashion brand in the world, pinned higher than major design houses like Gucci and Louis Vuitton.
Regardless of your views on fashion, it goes without saying that certain brand names are just household staples that even the least educated fashionphiles can recognize - for example, Chanel, Gucci, and so forth.
What you may not realize, however, is just how popular some sportswear brands are when lined up with these luxury fashion houses - and according to a new report published by Brand Finance, the brand that just got named the most highly valued fashion brand just may surprise you.
This finalized answer was deduced from factors such as financial performance and growth rates - and one brand clearly came out on top.
It's a brand everyone is familiar with: Nike.
It's really no secret that Nike is, indeed, one of the most popular brands out there - the Nike "swoosh" is a household symbol. And while we never really thought of Nike as being a "fashion" brand as much as a sportswear brand, this athletic wear giant has come out on top with being the most highly valued label.
"From its relentless commitment to innovation, ability to stay ahead of market trends, and extensive partnerships with athletes worldwide, Nike has firmly cemented its place at the top of the apparel industry," Annie Brown, general manager of Brand Finance UK, said in a statement. "In 2023, the brand is continuing to leverage its enormous global influence and reputation to empower positive change in the sporting world and beyond."
But how much is Nike worth exactly?
A whopping $31.3 billion, according to the report.
This is more than double what comparable brand, Adidas, is worth ($15.7 billion, to be exact).
In case you missed it - Nike products have always been the OG. From Farrah Fawcett (pictures above) wearing a pair of Nike Cortez's on top of rollerskates, to the A-listers of today donning the brand casually (even Danish royal Princess Mary owns a pair of Nike Air Maxes), the brand just never goes out of style.
