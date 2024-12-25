We knew Victoria Beckham’s Christmas Day outfit would be amazing, but her floor-length black dress surpassed all expectations

Victoria Beckham is pretty much flawless when it comes to her fashion choices, but she has outdone herself with the most jaw-dropping Christmas Eve ensemble.

The former Spice Girl turned fashion icon has been inspiring us all through the festive season, from her stunning jewel-tone midi dress to her emerald eyeshadow masterclass.

Proving she’s the fashion gift that keeps on giving, Victoria exceeded all expectations when she debuted her dazzling Christmas Eve look – a sweeping, satin dress she shared with her 32 plus million followers.

Showcasing her toned figure, the figure-hugging, fitted satin gown included ruched detailing at the hips, long sleeves and dramatic, padded shoulders for some quintessential Christmas glamour.

However, it was the statement train trailing down her pristine white staircase that really elevated this look.

Taking to her Instagram stories shortly after posting, the fashion icon confirmed that she was wearing her own design.

Resharing the photo of her figure-hugging gown, she told her Instagram followers, “I’m wearing my circle detail gown in blackberry” and then adding that the dress would be “Coming soon!” to her own label.

Shop dresses inspired by Victoria Beckham's Christmas outfit

Anselm Dress in Jersey Visit Site Inspired by Victoria's figure-hugging silhouette, this ankle-length column dress is made from ultra-soft jersey - perfect for a dramatic swish. Silk Statement V-Neck Maxi Dress + Belt Visit Site Elegant and timeless, this maxi dress is crafted from elegant pure silk in a versatile neutral hue. Square Neck Midaxi Bodycon Dress Visit Site A capsule collection investment, this bodycon dress includes fitted long sleeves and a flattering square neckline.

Letting her dress take centre stage, Victoria completed her glamorous festive look with subtle finishing touches. She paired the satin dress with simple drop earrings and wore her dark brunette locks in a sleek ponytail.

She did, however, have one rather enviable choice of accessory – husband David Beckham. Sadly not available in stores.

Posing alongside his wife, decked out in traditional white tie, the Beckhams looked ultra chic in black and white.

And they just happened to match the interior of their Holland Park home – giving fans a sneaky peek inside, with black and white tiling and stood on top of a white staircase.

As for how the Beckham clan are spending the season?

"I do not do the cooking, I prepare the drinks," she told Hoda & Jenna earlier in the month during an appearance on the American morning show. "I'll be the bartender - someone's got to do it."

Probably not in that dress, though...