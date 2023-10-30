Victoria Beckham's slinky candy floss pink dress is absolutely stunning and is giving us major party outfit inspiration
She recently wore the baby pink gown she designed for her show at Paris Fashion Week
At Paris Fashion Week, Victoria Beckham designed a stunning pink dress for Kim Kardashian, and just wore it herself in the most fabulous display.
As we're all well aware by now, Victoria Beckham, aka Posh Spice, has been giving us a perpetual masterclass in how to nail luxurious sartorial looks - she does have her own fashion line, after all, and even recently wore this super chic ensemble of a pair of dark blue jeans and a crisp white tee. Recently, she wore one of these looks from her newest collection herself - a piece that was actually crafted for Kim Kardashian - and she looked beyond elegant in the candyfloss pink gown.
She posted a video to her Instagram feed of her in a mirror wearing the gown, describing in detail the inspiration behind the creation of the garment.
"I created this dress exclusively for @KimKardashian to wear at my #VBSS24 show in Paris. I immediately wanted it! The shape is simple, flattering and comes in a beautiful baby pink colour!!" she captioned the video.
The baby pink silk gown, which she designed for her spring/ summer 2024 collection for Paris Fashion Week, exudes an aura of timeless elegance and sophistication, but still has a super youthful look, with its low neckline and slim-fit design. The baby pink hue of it is truly perfect for any season, and would look especially glitzy for any upcoming holiday parties.
Victoria styled the dress very simply, only pairing it with a thick gold bracelet - and wore her hair down casually, letting it effortlessly sweep over her shoulders. When Kim Kardashian wore the look for VB's show, however, she styled it with a more extravagant flair.
Kim wore the scoop neck silk gown with a set of amazing jewels to boot - a stunning silver crucifix clad with diamonds pasted to her chest, and a short layered necklace that also featured some dangling pink diamonds that subtly matched the pink hue of the gown.
Clearly, the dress is undoubtedly versatile, seeing as Kim and Victoria, who both have very different senses of personal style, altered their styling of the gorgeous piece to fit their preferences. In any case, the gown is giving us MAJOR holiday party inspiration - because, yes, we're already thinking about what we'll be wearing to our holiday parties.
Although this dress (or any similar style) from VB's fashion line will likely cost you over £1000, we've found a more inexpensive alternative that will have you looking just as fabulous.
RRP: £433 | This one-shoulder gown is made from fluid satin with a draped bodice and column skirt, perfect for any parties or special occasions you have coming up this winter.
