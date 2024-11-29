Victoria Beckham transforms her signature black power suit into party wear with a sultry lace bodysuit
Victoria Beckham's latest outfit mixes business with pleasure
We love a power suit and there's few who do one better than Victoria Beckham. But once again, she's taken her outfit to the next level, layering a sultry lace bodysuit underneath - it's the sophisticated party look that's sure to turn heads this Christmas.
With Christmas just around the corner, many of us will be on the hunt for new Christmas party outfit that makes us look and feel great. Our latest inspiration is Victoria Beckham, who, while attending a party to mark the 10-year anniversary of her Dover Street flagship store opening, wowed in a striking black power suit look and delicate lace body suit just visible underneath her sharply tailored blazer.
Get Victoria Beckham's Look
If you love Victoria's look but want a little more coverage underneath your blazer, this lace body suit is a great option. Either wear it on its own with the blazer covering everything it needs to, or pop on a black bandeau top and layer the lace over it for a more opaque style.
Another great option if you want a bit more coverage underneath your blazer, or you want to go blazer-less, even. This super feminine design has a slash neck and long sleeves for a beautifully flattering fit. Pair with a suit, jeans or leather skirt – one top, so many styling possibilities.
This beautiful satin lace detail cami top from M&S is the perfect way to take a suit to the next level, just like Victoria. A relaxed cut with sweetheart neckline make for the most flattering fit, and delicate lace trims run across the top to create a beautifully feminine finish.
With a one-button fastening creating the same deep V-neckline as Victoria's blazer, this piece is perfect for getting her look. The flap pockets, crisp notched lapels and smartly tailored collar give a sleek and sophisticated look that's super versatile.
Emulating the flattering high-waisted fit and flare trousers worn by Victoria perfectly, this designer DKNY pair are a great affordable alternative to recreate her look with. They feature a sleek high waist, slim fit in the leg and flare out at the ankle for a sophisticated and simple style that's super easy to style for a variety of occasions.
With a stretchy, sock-boot fit around the ankle that sits tight to the skin for a sleek and streamline look, these boots from Nordstrom are a versatile and elevated staple to add to your wardrobe. The leather is super durable and adds tonnes of texture to any outfit, with the comfortable 4" heel and 3/4" platform elongating the leg too.
Decked out in all VB pieces of course, Victoria oozed sophistication in her VB Shawl Collar Tuxedo Jacket and completed the look with the matching VB Classic Tailored Trouser. The pieces are oh-so chic with their impeccable tailoring, with the blazer boasting structured statement shoulder pads, a sleek satin collar and a low cut neckline achieved by doing up the waist-height button fastening. The trousers match the jacket perfectly with their smooth, luxurious fabric that drapes beautifully down to the ankle in a flared silhouette that's elevated by a flattering high-waist fit and crisp front pleat crease.
We always love a striking power suit look, with the tailored two-piece being super versatile and easily changed up depending on what style of top you choose to layer beneath the jacket. For a casual style, a crisp white T-shirt works brilliantly and for office wear, a boldly patterned shirt brings in a fun and playful element that feels sophisticated and smart.
When styling the suit as party wear, it doesn't get much better than Victoria's choice of a lace bodysuit as a layering piece. She opted to wear the VB Lace Bodysuit underneath the blazer and the piece's low-cut V-neckline and plunging open detail at the front left the lace to peak out from the blazer's lapels for a hint of sultry interest that brilliantly balances sophistication with a sultry flair.
A pair of platform heeled boots finished off her look, with the style elongating the leg to sky-high proportions. The choice was a practical one considering the freezing cold temperatures the UK is experiencing at the moment, making the winter-ready boot the ultimate party wear staple and winter capsule wardrobe must-have to get you through this cool season in style and comfort.
