Victoria Beckham's fresh white monogrammed robe is the glam getting ready uniform we need in our lives

Victoria Beckham's crisp white monogrammed bath robe with ruby red lettering and black piping is the glam bathroom uniform we want to copy ASAP.

Victoria's wardrobe and fashion sense are things that we've long been in awe of - from her impeccable ability to make simplistic style staples look chic to her expertise on how to style a blazer, her fashion prowess is top tier.

And it doesn't stop when she steps into the bathroom to do her skincare either - which is something she proved on Instagram recently.

In a video clip shared on her grid, VB can be seen sporting a flawless white bath robe, complete with sleek black piping around the edges and a personalised front pocket with her initials emblazoned in red lettering.

Shop Glam Robes and Gowns

Victoria Beckham Pyjama Robe in Ivory Monogram £290 at Victoria Beckham Almost identical to Victoria's, this beautiful piped gown from her very own label is no doubt an investment piece - but a stunning one at that. The White Company Essential Cotton Short Robe £38.50 (was £55) at The White Company Timeless and classic, this robe by The White Company is a sale gem if you're after something simplistic yet still luxurious. H&M Satin Dressing Gown £32.99 at H&M This pretty satin dressing gown with delicate lacy sleeves is ideal for adding a little elevation to your downtime wear.

Shop Victoria's Skincare

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) A photo posted by on

Completing the glamorous bathroom-chic moment with a towel wrapped on top of her head, Victoria talked us through her go-to cleansing regime - complete with exfoliating products from the Victoria Beckham Beauty range.

Using the Lactic Acid Gel Cleanser and the Daily Oil Cleanser to strip her makeup off with ease and nourish her skin, Posh Spice reminded us that we can level up from our bath towels and favourite pyjamas when we do our beauty regimes.

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) A photo posted by on

Looking glowy and radiant in the all-white self-care look, Victoria kept her jewellery in place, with a delicate gold chain visible around her neck and a pair of simplistic drop earrings - with various chunky stone rings on her fingers.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Praising her skincare routine for its ability to keep her skin looking "fresh and hydrated", she dubbed the cleansing step "the most important part".

"It's how I start my day, it's how I end my day. Every single day," she added.