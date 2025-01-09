Victoria Beckham's fresh white monogrammed robe is the glam getting ready uniform we need in our lives
VB looked incredible in a monogrammed robe as she did her skincare in a new video
Victoria Beckham's crisp white monogrammed bath robe with ruby red lettering and black piping is the glam bathroom uniform we want to copy ASAP.
Victoria's wardrobe and fashion sense are things that we've long been in awe of - from her impeccable ability to make simplistic style staples look chic to her expertise on how to style a blazer, her fashion prowess is top tier.
And it doesn't stop when she steps into the bathroom to do her skincare either - which is something she proved on Instagram recently.
In a video clip shared on her grid, VB can be seen sporting a flawless white bath robe, complete with sleek black piping around the edges and a personalised front pocket with her initials emblazoned in red lettering.
Shop Glam Robes and Gowns
Almost identical to Victoria's, this beautiful piped gown from her very own label is no doubt an investment piece - but a stunning one at that.
Timeless and classic, this robe by The White Company is a sale gem if you're after something simplistic yet still luxurious.
Shop Victoria's Skincare
The first step in Victoria's cleansing routine, the Lactic Acid Cleanser promises to exfoliate and renew dull looking skin.
Nourishing and rejuvenating, VB's Daily Oil Cleanser is ideal for nourishing while removing makeup and impurities.
Completing the glamorous bathroom-chic moment with a towel wrapped on top of her head, Victoria talked us through her go-to cleansing regime - complete with exfoliating products from the Victoria Beckham Beauty range.
Using the Lactic Acid Gel Cleanser and the Daily Oil Cleanser to strip her makeup off with ease and nourish her skin, Posh Spice reminded us that we can level up from our bath towels and favourite pyjamas when we do our beauty regimes.
Looking glowy and radiant in the all-white self-care look, Victoria kept her jewellery in place, with a delicate gold chain visible around her neck and a pair of simplistic drop earrings - with various chunky stone rings on her fingers.
Praising her skincare routine for its ability to keep her skin looking "fresh and hydrated", she dubbed the cleansing step "the most important part".
"It's how I start my day, it's how I end my day. Every single day," she added.
