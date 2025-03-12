Victoria Beckham designed this satin dress with you in mind - the flattering drape and graphite shade make it perfect for eveningwear
You can shop her exact dress today
Victoria Beckham attended Buckingham Palace, showing us exactly how to wear silky satin occasionwear. Meeting with Queen Camilla for a special reception, she wore a breathtaking deep grey satin dress—with a ruched, fluid drape.
Naturally, this look has us all thinking about how to recreate it. Satin has long been a go-to for eveningwear, however, Beckham’s dress feels extremely modern. The graphite shade gave the dress a refined, almost architectural feel, steering away from being extremely feminine, something often associated with silkier fabrics. Similar style dresses would make for the perfect date night outfit paired with open-toe heels.
Her exact dress is of course from her own Victoria Beckham collection, and is the Asymmetric Ruched Woven Midi Dress which is available to buy now. Athough, we've also found some excellent high street alternatives to shop.
Victoria Beckham attended a special reception at Buckingham Palace which celebrated the 15th anniversary of the Women of the World Festival. Queen Camilla has supported the organisation for years and held the event as a celebration.
Shop the dress, similar styles & accessories
exact match
If you're looking to impress, then this midi dress will certainly do the trick. It has a self-tie fastening, a flattering draped neckline, and is ruched in just the right places. Pair with open-toe heeled sandals and a silver clutch bag.
Now discounted in the sale, this draped midi-dress is an uncanny match for the Victoria Beckham design. It's the kind of staple that works for almost any special occasion, from a wedding to a smart evening dinner.
The draping on this sleeveless dress feels elevated and extremely sophisticated. It's also made from high-quality satin, so you know it's made to feel as good as it looks. Wear this statement piece to any special occasions or evening events.
If you're looking for a shorter silhouette with the same satin-style fabric, this mini dress is simply perfect. You could style this piece with an oversized blazer and slingback heels.
A simple accessory that immediately elevates dresses, trouser suits, and even your everyday denim. This bracelet looks great solo, but you could also pair it with some thin silver bangles.
Our woman&home Digital Editor Caroline Parr comments, "When wearing satin or silk, draping is key. The asymmetric cut, strategically placed ruching and slightly loose silhouette of Victoria's self-designed dress is very flattering, plus the open back adds an unexpected detail. The graphite grey colour is a really refreshing alternative to black or navy too!".
She styles this dress with a simple diamond bangle and a large silver ring. And although we can't see Victoria's exact shoes, we would recommend pairing this graphite colour with either a silver or light grey pair to complement the shade.
