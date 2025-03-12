Victoria Beckham designed this satin dress with you in mind - the flattering drape and graphite shade make it perfect for eveningwear

Victoria Beckham attended Buckingham Palace, showing us exactly how to wear silky satin occasionwear. Meeting with Queen Camilla for a special reception, she wore a breathtaking deep grey satin dress—with a ruched, fluid drape.

Naturally, this look has us all thinking about how to recreate it. Satin has long been a go-to for eveningwear, however, Beckham’s dress feels extremely modern. The graphite shade gave the dress a refined, almost architectural feel, steering away from being extremely feminine, something often associated with silkier fabrics. Similar style dresses would make for the perfect date night outfit paired with open-toe heels.

Her exact dress is of course from her own Victoria Beckham collection, and is the Asymmetric Ruched Woven Midi Dress which is available to buy now. Athough, we've also found some excellent high street alternatives to shop.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Victoria Beckham attended a special reception at Buckingham Palace which celebrated the 15th anniversary of the Women of the World Festival. Queen Camilla has supported the organisation for years and held the event as a celebration.

Shop the dress, similar styles & accessories

Our woman&home Digital Editor Caroline Parr comments, "When wearing satin or silk, draping is key. The asymmetric cut, strategically placed ruching and slightly loose silhouette of Victoria's self-designed dress is very flattering, plus the open back adds an unexpected detail. The graphite grey colour is a really refreshing alternative to black or navy too!".

She styles this dress with a simple diamond bangle and a large silver ring. And although we can't see Victoria's exact shoes, we would recommend pairing this graphite colour with either a silver or light grey pair to complement the shade.