Ahead of the Fashion Awards tonight, we revisit one of Victoria Beckham's most effortlessly chic red carpet looks
She proved that knitwear can be glamorous enough for evening
The Fashion Awards is one of my favourite nights of the year. Princess Diana was at the very first Fashion Awards back in 1989, and Meghan Markle, Alexa Chung and Amal Clooney are just some of the famous guests who have graced the red carpet in the years since.
The 2025 nominees this year include Kate Middleton's wedding dress designer, Sarah Burton, as well as Miuccia Prada and Simone Rocha. And after the impressive year she's had, I'm wondering if Victoria Beckham might turn up.
It's a good excuse to revisit the outfit VB wore when her synonymous label won Brand of the Year at the British Fashion Awards back in 2014. Her refreshing take on evening glamour consisted of a white floor-sweeping pleated skirt with black illusion panels down the sides and a gold chain belt, teamed with a black turtleneck knit.
Shop the look
Looking for a last minute Cyber Monday deal? AllSaints are second to none for knitwear, and you'll find yourself reaching for this classic black jumper on a daily basis. Style it with jeans and boots by day, switching to a sequin skirt and heels for festive cocktails after dark.
Victoria really scaled back on the jewellery front, instead letting the gold chain belt on her skirt do the talking. This similar option is by one of the best British clothing brands, Rixo, and they're currently offering a site-wide 25% discount for just a few more hours.
Victoria was joined by her husband, David, for the big night, and although from the front her knitwear looked fairly simple, when she turned around, you could see the cut-out detail and gold chain on the back of her jumper, which matched the detailing on the skirt. It was, of course, a Victoria Beckham creation - she is, after all, her own best model!
woman&home's Fashion Writer Molly Smith agrees that the formula of a sophisticated skirt and jumper is one you should consider for Christmas parties this month. She says: "This Victoria Beckham look is such a great reminder that occasionwear can include knitwear! The soft black knit paired with the floor-length maxi skirt is an elegant combination that works if you want a chic winter event outfit that feels luxurious but not over the top."
She advises: "The trick is to get the proportions right - make sure your knitwear piece finishes slightly above or on the hips to create a flattering silhouette."
Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
