Pulling together a last minute Christmas party outfit? Victoria Beckham's simple blouse and suit trousers look is the inspiration you need

With Christmas party season in full swing, we're taking inspiration from Victoria Beckham's sleek and simple blouse and suit trousers blend - the understated party look oozes sophistication and lets her statement shoes do all the talking.

Leaving things to the last minute feels like a good idea until it's, well, the last minute. With Christmas just around the corner, we're all scrambling to find the perfect Christmas party outfit inspiration and hoping we can recreate it with items we already have in our winter capsule wardrobes - and thankfully we've stumbled across a stunning throwback look from Victoria Beckham that means we can do just that and still look oh-so chic.

Stepping out for the Portrait Gala at the National Portrait Gallery back in 2019, Victoria kept things simple and sleek in a pair of high-waisted black suit trousers and a simple white crew-neck blouse. The understated outfit wasn't about the monochrome colour, though, and instead was tied together by the stunning ballon silhouette of her blouse sleeves and trousers legs - and who could ignore those stunning pink heels?

Shop Victoria Beckham's Look

Mint Velvet Cotton Puff Sleeve Shirt £79 at John Lewis With a sharply tailored collar and statement puffed sleeves, this white shirt from Mint Velvet can take you from day to night with ease. The laid-back silhouette is super flattering and we love that you can change up the look depending on how far you button the shirt up. Steve Madden Junia Barrel Leg Pants Was £72.32, Now £54.24 at Nordstrom This pair of sleek and simple trousers give the suit look a modern and playful update, with their barrel silhouette giving the ankle-length style tonnes of volume. Ths mid-rise waist is comfortable and easy to wear and we love the streamline style. Zara Satin High-Heel Slingback Shoes £35.99 at Zara Made from a satin-effect fabric that gives them the same look as Victoria Beckham's striking heels, these pink slingbacks are a striking and bright way to finish off any party look. The jewel-toned pink shade is so rich and the all-over monochrome look gives a sleek and streamline appeal. Lauren Ralph Lauren Blouson Sleeve Cotton Blend Shirt Was £101.57, Now £60.94 at Nordstrom This shirt's puffed and voluminous smocked balloon sleeves really give it a standout look that demands attention and provides a dramatic frame to a classic button-up style. The silky cotton fabric gives yet another luxe touch and we adore the unique style. Topshop Balloon Leg Plissé Pants Was £48.74, Now £29.24 at Nordstrom Taking the ballon silhouette to a whole new level, these comfortable and super baggy plissé trousers boast a roomy cut and are made from a gorgeous plissé fabric that adds tonnes of texture. They're a loungewear staple as well as a great option for unique formalwear, making them a versatile staple in any wardrobe. River Island Pink Satin Sling Back Bow Court Shoes £36 at River Island Pink satin fabric and bows? These slingback kitten heels are a stunning party staple you'll want to wear all the time no matter the occasion, with their stunning bow detail elevating this style into one that's oh-so timeless and stunning.

We all own a pair of black suit trousers and a white blouse, but Victoria really took the staples to the next level with this outfit. The voluminous silhouettes give the look a different and striking edge that we adore, balancing a contemporary look with something ultra-feminine, and a structured feel with a more free and floating style. Plus, we're sure the baggier pieces kept her feeling comfortable throughout the night, which is something all our party outfits need to do this season.

Tucking the blouse into the super high waistband of her trousers, Victoria cinched in her waist and kept the billowing silhouettes from overpowering each other or feeling too overwhelming.

We also love how she layered the baggy black trousers over a pair of sheer black tights, which no doubt added tonnes of warmth while also working to create a sleek and streamline touch to the outfit as they peeked out from the bottom of the legs and tied in the neon fuchsia pumps she opted for to finish off the look.

The shoes really do stand out, don't they? It's a great styling hack to add such a striking pair of shoes to a simple and sleek look like this, especially when you're attending a party-worthy occasion - I mean, how often do we get to step out in bright pink heels? Alongside the black and white look, the heels popped and drew the eye, with the colour seeming even more bright against the sheer black of the tights Victoria had layered under her outfit.

Another great hack that Victoria used to elevate this simple style into one that's sure to be recreated hundreds of times over this party season is the dramatic eye makeup she opted for. No matter how simple an outfit you put together, with a dramatic sweeping of eyeliner you can transform your look into something oh-so memorable.

For this occasion, Victoria layered on a black kohl eye pencil and smudged out the edges to give a dark and smokey look, with a warm-toned brown eyeshadow adding dimension under and around the eye too.

A glossy nude lip finished off the sultry and simple makeup look, though perhaps you'd want to try out a bright fuchsia lipstick that would tie in the heels and give the outfit a tickled pink touch.