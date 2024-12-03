Venus Williams nails elevated tailoring in sleek black jumpsuit and sophisticated coat at the British Fashion Awards

It's that time of year again, the Fashion Awards, hosted by the British Fashion Council in London, and we've been scouting some of the best looks from last night's event, including a sleek black tailored outfit worn by the sensational Venus Williams.

Wearing a sleek black jumpsuit paired with a striking, layered black coat featuring dramatic shoulder pads, Venus proved that tailoring is key in looking confident and sophisticated too. This look is the perfect example of what to wear if you're not wanting to opt for a dress for a Christmas party outfit, instead, choose something structured and striking. Pairing the best jumpsuit with a smart, well-made coat or blazer feels effortlessly chic.

Venus was accompanied by some of our other favourite A-listers at the event, including Alexa Chung and even Rihanna. Her black overcoat was completed with sharp lapels by the brand Thom Browne, which draped over her shoulders layered over the calf-length black jumpsuit. She accessorised with black slingback heels and finished the look with several gold necklaces, adding a luxurious feel to this tailored look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments on this smart tailored look saying, "I love the proportions of this outfit. Individually the cropped leg of the trousers, the plunge neckline and oversized coat are good, but together they balance each other out to create a very chic silhouette. Later commenting on the fine details of the jacket saying "Note the lining of the coat too - a subtle detail that just really elevates it."

Shop the Venus Williams' Look

Next Black Chiffon Flutter Sleeve Wide Leg Jumpsuit £55 at Next If you're currently on the hunt for the perfect special occasion look, this wide leg jumpsuit should be a top contender. With delicate fluttering sleeves and a chiffon top it strikes the perfect balance between smart and elevated making it ideal for the festive season. H&M Maxi Coat £84.99 at H&M This maxi-coat will become your new go-to this season. Simply layer over your outfit to immediately elevate your style, from pairing with denim jeans and the best wool jumper to wearing for a special occasion, this coat works with everything. Nine West Rhonda Slingback Pointed Toe Kitten Heels £72.18 at Nordstrom These black slingback heels are a luxurious staple that every wardrobe deserves. From styling in the winter months with tailored trousers to wearing in the warmer seasons with skirts and dresses. Topshop Wool Blend Black Coat £130 at ASOS Made from a high-quality wool-blend, this jacket is not only super on-trend, it's also made to last. Layer over your special occasion outfits, daytime denim looks or even wear with your office attire. Anthropologie Maeve Strapless Twofer Jumpsuit £165 at Anthropologie If you're on the hunt for festive occasionwear but you aren't wanting to wear a dress, this structured black jumpsuit is a brilliant substitute, and will make you look sophisticated and elegant in no time. Zara Textured Heel Shoe £35.99 at Zara These heeled shoes have a textured material that's super on-trend, and an elegant pointed toe. Their Adjustable buckle back strap will keep your feet in place for all night long dancing.