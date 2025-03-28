Is there such a thing as too much layering? Trinny Woodall shares tips for building up chic spring outfits
Layering is an important trick to add warmth and texture at this time of year
Caroline Parr
If you feel like your outfit is lacking the same chic, stylish touch we see on celebrities, Trinny Woodall has the answer: add more layers! Her tips and tricks for layering together pieces give all the insight you need.
As you look at your spring capsule wardrobe, you might think the days of layering are over and left behind with winter and the warmth it demanded from our clothes. But just because the days are brighter now, it doesn't mean we should leave the layered look behind, as it's a great, easy way to add texture and interest to even the most simple of spring looks.
Trinny Woodall has shared her tips and tricks for how to master the layered look, so there's no excuse not to try it out this season. "Can you ever have too many layers?" she asked on Instagram. And the answer was clearly no as she styled a pair of Serena Bute's Inside Out Trousers with the unique and now sold out MODE 3 Piece Jacket from the John Lewis x A.W.A.K.E. collaboration. The shirt-waistcoat-jacket hybrid is a super interesting piece, with the addition of Trinny's silver top and chunky jewellery taking the look to a whole new level.
A post shared by T R I N N Y (@trinnywoodall)
A photo posted by on
Shop Trinny Woodall's Layering Staples
In a striking and versatile dark grey shade, these wide leg and straight fit suit trousers are a must-have staple you can style in numerous different ways.
Matching the shade of the Mango suit trousers perfectly, this waistcoat is a striking, classic and timeless layering piece you can wear to get Trinny's exact look.
Finishing off the must-have suit trio, this Mango blazer boasts a beautifully boxy shape that will pair effortlessly with oversized trousers or elevate your favourite jeans.
It's the sleek high neck you want from this top, with it adding a subtle shimmer to any layered-up look.
Made from a beautifully textured woven fabric, this simple and classic piece is an easily thrown on layer.
"Layering is a tried-and-tested technique for finding new ways to wear old treasures," Trinny explained in the caption of her post. "As long as each layer is intentional and adds something to the outfit, you really can’t go wrong." This is a great tip for taking one-toned looks to the next level, adding interest through texture rather than colour.
It's something woman&home's digital fashion editor Caroline Parr totally agrees with. "Trinny is the all-time queen of layering," she explained. "What I really love about her technique is that she thinks outside the box and pairs together pieces you'd never think would work. She's proof there's no limit on layering too!"
Starting with a long, dangling necklace that acted like a dazzling tie as she hung it from the blouse's crisp collar, she layered on a timeless, tailored yet slightly oversized coat in a grey shade that matched her two-piece suit. With crisp lapels, a straight-falling shape, and a classic longline silhouette, the coat brought an instant hit of quiet luxury to the outfit.
"You know why this is the best investment," she said of the coat. "Because it allows jackets to go under it comfortably and look good!" It's true of any coat in this sort of style, whether you opt for a structured shape like Trinny's wool piece or something thinner and a little more spring-appropriate like a trench coat, which would look so chic layered over a look like this.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
To add some more texture and a new tone, Trinny added a white shirt underneath the blouse of her three-in-one jacket, with the collar and cuffs adding a subtle yet striking pop of crisp, bright white.
"I think it's really clean and fresh," she said of the white layer. "But I feel like I'm wearing a lot of layers, even though [I'm doing it] cleverly." So she then swapped out the formal-looking shirt and slipped into a beautiful silver, shimmering high-neck top. With the roll neckline peeking out from the blazer, she created an instant point of interest and we love the glittering style.
"I've lifted the dull grey to frame my face with something a little bit more fun and sharp," she said, explaining why the silver worked so much better than the white.
Finishing off the outfit, she slipped into a pair of her best white trainers. It's a masterclass in not only layering, but also offers plenty of smart casual outfit ideas.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
- Caroline ParrDigital Fashion Editor
-
-
Now is the best time to buy your outdoor dining essentials - get ready to eat al fresco
It's time to start thinking about your al fresco set up and with Amazon's Big Spring Sale there are plenty of outdoor dining essentials up for grabs.
By Laura Honey Published
-
I’d never have thought to pair hot pink and leopard print but Ruth Langsford makes it look so classy and simple to style
Ruth Langsford has convinced me that animal prints and vibrant colours can be such a sophisticated combination
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
I’d never have thought to pair hot pink and leopard print but Ruth Langsford makes it look so classy and simple to style
Ruth Langsford has convinced me that animal prints and vibrant colours can be such a sophisticated combination
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Daunted by double denim? Cat Deeley makes this tricky trend easier to master with comfy Zara shirt and skirt
Cat Deeley created a double denim-esque outfit that has made us want to embrace this trend in a different way
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
I never thought I'd swap my classic longline trench coat for a cropped one - until I tried this Mango version
The cropped trench coat is this season's smartest investment pieces
By Molly Smith Published
-
Christine Lampard’s Phase Eight co-ord just revived our confidence for wearing horizontal stripes
Christine Lampard proves beyond doubt that we don't need to daunted by the idea of wearing on-trend horizontal stripes this season
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Demi Moore's houndstooth trench coat was the best alternative to the classic honey colour
We're shopping this season's latest styles just in time for spring
By Molly Smith Published
-
Clodagh McKenna showcased easy breezy high street dressing in M&S and Zara - but her bold belt did the talking
Clodagh McKenna has reminded us that timeless staples and bright accessories are a stunning spring combination
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Converse low tops are the best trainers to wear with dresses - I even wore them on my wedding day!
This classic canvas style is currently just £30 on Amazon
By Antonia Kraskowski Published
-
Elegant, elevated and aspirational - here's why we're shopping Hobbs SS25 occasionwear collection just in time for spring
From vibrant florals to muted powder blues this collection has it all
By Molly Smith Published