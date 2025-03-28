Is there such a thing as too much layering? Trinny Woodall shares tips for building up chic spring outfits

If you feel like your outfit is lacking the same chic, stylish touch we see on celebrities, Trinny Woodall has the answer: add more layers! Her tips and tricks for layering together pieces give all the insight you need.

As you look at your spring capsule wardrobe, you might think the days of layering are over and left behind with winter and the warmth it demanded from our clothes. But just because the days are brighter now, it doesn't mean we should leave the layered look behind, as it's a great, easy way to add texture and interest to even the most simple of spring looks.

Trinny Woodall has shared her tips and tricks for how to master the layered look, so there's no excuse not to try it out this season. "Can you ever have too many layers?" she asked on Instagram. And the answer was clearly no as she styled a pair of Serena Bute's Inside Out Trousers with the unique and now sold out MODE 3 Piece Jacket from the John Lewis x A.W.A.K.E. collaboration. The shirt-waistcoat-jacket hybrid is a super interesting piece, with the addition of Trinny's silver top and chunky jewellery taking the look to a whole new level.

"Layering is a tried-and-tested technique for finding new ways to wear old treasures," Trinny explained in the caption of her post. "As long as each layer is intentional and adds something to the outfit, you really can’t go wrong." This is a great tip for taking one-toned looks to the next level, adding interest through texture rather than colour.

It's something woman&home's digital fashion editor Caroline Parr totally agrees with. "Trinny is the all-time queen of layering," she explained. "What I really love about her technique is that she thinks outside the box and pairs together pieces you'd never think would work. She's proof there's no limit on layering too!"

Starting with a long, dangling necklace that acted like a dazzling tie as she hung it from the blouse's crisp collar, she layered on a timeless, tailored yet slightly oversized coat in a grey shade that matched her two-piece suit. With crisp lapels, a straight-falling shape, and a classic longline silhouette, the coat brought an instant hit of quiet luxury to the outfit.

"You know why this is the best investment," she said of the coat. "Because it allows jackets to go under it comfortably and look good!" It's true of any coat in this sort of style, whether you opt for a structured shape like Trinny's wool piece or something thinner and a little more spring-appropriate like a trench coat, which would look so chic layered over a look like this.

To add some more texture and a new tone, Trinny added a white shirt underneath the blouse of her three-in-one jacket, with the collar and cuffs adding a subtle yet striking pop of crisp, bright white.

"I think it's really clean and fresh," she said of the white layer. "But I feel like I'm wearing a lot of layers, even though [I'm doing it] cleverly." So she then swapped out the formal-looking shirt and slipped into a beautiful silver, shimmering high-neck top. With the roll neckline peeking out from the blazer, she created an instant point of interest and we love the glittering style.

"I've lifted the dull grey to frame my face with something a little bit more fun and sharp," she said, explaining why the silver worked so much better than the white.

Finishing off the outfit, she slipped into a pair of her best white trainers. It's a masterclass in not only layering, but also offers plenty of smart casual outfit ideas.