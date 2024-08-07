Trinny Woodall just blew our minds with a dress styling hack we'd never have thought of – which leads to a 'nice, unexpected pleasure'

We are big fans of Trinny here at woman&home for her style, honesty, humour, amazing beauty products (we could go on). But one of the main reasons we follow her avidly on social media is her stellar style advice. And, once again, she's come up trumps – with a fashion tip we would never have thought of doing until now.

In her most recent Instagram post, Trinny is wearing the most beautiful blue dress, which explains she bought due to the 'glorious colour'. But she goes on to share how once trying on, realised the shape wasn't right for her, and rather than flattering her figure, instead the deep v-neck design which exposes her 'sloping shoulders' and 'very long neck' made her look like she had a pair of 'raisins cohabiting in a boney chest' – (did we mention she's hilarious?).

Not wanting to part with her new purchase, Trinny details how she looked for ways to change the shape, before doing something we would never have expected – puts the dress on back-to-front. And the transformation is nothing short of incredible (much like the before and after photos of Trinny's new gravity-defying neck skincare).

The dress this way around instead gives a high scoop neck, and the addition of a belt she bought in Colorado cinches in at her waist and takes away 'that lower balloon A-line shape' for a much more flattering fit.

Once styled, Trinny explains further: "The reason I bought it in my favourite cornflour blue and cotton still stand, and now it's wearable. And the back... is a nice unexpected pleasure.

"So when you get a dress, if the things that really matter work, and the shape should be one of them. But sometimes we can change the shape of clothes."

The Instagram community are clearly as blown away as we are, with thousands already liking the post and praising Trinny in the comments.

"Wow, you transformed it," one person wrote. "I often wear my clothes backwards bc of you! Lol who would’ve thunk (sic)- backwards is actually forward fashion?!" said another. "Such a great tip and one I do sometimes with dresses if I don't like the front opening especially as i'm a 42 GG and just with turning it backwards it makes such a difference," was one of many similar comments too.

We must have watched the video about 10 times now, each time amazed at the difference simply putting it on backwards has made to the shape and overall look of the piece. We're off now to see what other clothes we can put on the wrong (but right) way around.