Trinny Woodall just blew our minds with a dress styling hack we'd never have thought of – which leads to a 'nice, unexpected pleasure'
The transformation is incredible
We are big fans of Trinny here at woman&home for her style, honesty, humour, amazing beauty products (we could go on). But one of the main reasons we follow her avidly on social media is her stellar style advice. And, once again, she's come up trumps – with a fashion tip we would never have thought of doing until now.
In her most recent Instagram post, Trinny is wearing the most beautiful blue dress, which explains she bought due to the 'glorious colour'. But she goes on to share how once trying on, realised the shape wasn't right for her, and rather than flattering her figure, instead the deep v-neck design which exposes her 'sloping shoulders' and 'very long neck' made her look like she had a pair of 'raisins cohabiting in a boney chest' – (did we mention she's hilarious?).
Not wanting to part with her new purchase, Trinny details how she looked for ways to change the shape, before doing something we would never have expected – puts the dress on back-to-front. And the transformation is nothing short of incredible (much like the before and after photos of Trinny's new gravity-defying neck skincare).
A post shared by T R I N N Y (@trinnywoodall)
A photo posted by on
Shop Trinny's style
We did a double take when coming across this Linen Rich Embroidered V-Neck day dress from M&S. Strikingly similar to Trinny's it has many of the same features, including a v-neck design, white embroidered pattern and comes complete with its very own belt for a perfect fit.
With a v-neck at the front and back, this particular design wouldn't work for Trinny's back-to-front trick, but the colour is stunning, and this dress shape could easily change with the addition of a belt too. Paired with the right accessories and footwear, this could work for both day and night.
An investment piece, currently on sale, this stunning knot detail dress from James Lakeland lends itself to Trinny's trick perfectly. Wear it with or without a belt, front or back - the styling options are endless with this beautiful paisley patterned, plunging neckline and long sleeved dress.
The dress this way around instead gives a high scoop neck, and the addition of a belt she bought in Colorado cinches in at her waist and takes away 'that lower balloon A-line shape' for a much more flattering fit.
Once styled, Trinny explains further: "The reason I bought it in my favourite cornflour blue and cotton still stand, and now it's wearable. And the back... is a nice unexpected pleasure.
"So when you get a dress, if the things that really matter work, and the shape should be one of them. But sometimes we can change the shape of clothes."
The Instagram community are clearly as blown away as we are, with thousands already liking the post and praising Trinny in the comments.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
"Wow, you transformed it," one person wrote. "I often wear my clothes backwards bc of you! Lol who would’ve thunk (sic)- backwards is actually forward fashion?!" said another. "Such a great tip and one I do sometimes with dresses if I don't like the front opening especially as i'm a 42 GG and just with turning it backwards it makes such a difference," was one of many similar comments too.
We must have watched the video about 10 times now, each time amazed at the difference simply putting it on backwards has made to the shape and overall look of the piece. We're off now to see what other clothes we can put on the wrong (but right) way around.
Kerrie is the editor of woman&home (digital). For seven years previously she was editor of Future’s world-leading design title Creative Bloq, and has written for titles including T3, Coach and Fit&Well on a wide range of lifestyle topics.
After a decade of working in retail, Kerrie went back to education at the ripe old age of 27, graduating with a first-class honours degree in creative writing three years later. Her career in journalism began soon after, when she secured a job as a staff writer at Future Plc. In the 14 years since, she has worked her way up to editor level, gaining a wealth of digital experience along the way.
As a woman&home reader and a senior digital editor, Kerrie’s main purpose is to ensure the brand delivers high-quality, relevant content to help enrich and improve women’s lives – a responsibility she feels hugely passionate about.
Outside of work, if she manages to find a spare minute around her three young children, geriatric dog and activity-obsessed fiance, you’ll find her either throwing a barbell about at Crossfit, with her head in a good thriller novel or building one of the latest Lego ideas sets.
-
-
Jessica Ennis-Hill’s favourite striped swimsuit has us searching high and low for chic alternatives - and we’ve found some beauties
Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill clearly has a favourite swimsuit and we can see why her green and white one-piece is still her holiday go-to
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Eva Mendes masters Parisian styling in the chicest navy dress teamed with the designer bag we've always wanted
She wore "eyes to toe Stella McCartney" for her visit to the gymnastic finals at the Olympics
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Jessica Ennis-Hill’s favourite striped swimsuit has us searching high and low for chic alternatives - and we’ve found some beauties
Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill clearly has a favourite swimsuit and we can see why her green and white one-piece is still her holiday go-to
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Eva Mendes masters Parisian styling in the chicest navy dress teamed with the designer bag we've always wanted
She wore "eyes to toe Stella McCartney" for her visit to the gymnastic finals at the Olympics
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Alicia Keys' high-waisted navy bikini has us ditching our one-piece and shopping this flattering vintage style
It's the perfect summer staple that will never date
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
This high street lookalike for the covetable Tiffany Bone cuff will keep even the savviest fashionista guessing
The real deal by Elsa Peretti is iconic, but costs up to £35k - Karen Millen's curved bangle will set you back just £39
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Jennifer Aniston's toe loop leather sandals are an elevated take on her signature flip flops - and pair perfectly with her favourite khaki trousers
Sleeker than some of the chunky sandals you're seeing elsewhere, these are going to be in your summer style rotation for years to come.
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Gabby Logan's delightful mint green dress is a colour that we should all be implementing into our wardrobes this summer
Olympic commentator Gabby Logan looked fabulous in green at the Paris 2024 games
By Molly Smith Published
-
Jasmine Harman's belted olive green swimsuit stopped us in our tracks - it’s the perfect flattering shade for an end-of-summer holiday
Jasmine Harman's belted olive green swimsuit is such a gorgeous option if you want to wear bolder shades but love neutral tones
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Denise Lewis goes bold in blue off-shoulder co-ord – the neck and arm-flattering style is beautifully feminine
Dame Denise Lewis's blue off-shoulder co-ord was so striking in Paris and a look like this is so easy to recreate yourself
By Emma Shacklock Published