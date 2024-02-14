This M&S Van Cleef & Arpels lookalike bracelet costs £22.50 - and there's an £18 necklace to match

M&S is selling the perfect affordable lookalike to the iconic Van Cleef & Arpels Alhambra bracelet for just £22.50, along with a matching necklace and pair of earrings.

When it comes to the best jewellery to invest in, Van Cleef & Arpels is one of the most recognisable, especially when it comes to the signature Alhambra range.

The well-known clover charm pieces are loved by royals and celebrities alike, with everyone from Queen Camilla and the Princess of Wales to Mariah Carey and Reese Witherspoon having been spotted in pieces from the French jeweller.

While the unmistakable Van Cleef & Arpels Alhambra offerings could be hailed as the epitome of loud luxury, with one of the biggest jewellery trends of all time known to cost thousands and boasting a distinct look, affordable lookalikes providing a similar chic look at a more modest price points are popping up on the high street and among mid-range jewellery brands now.

Shop M&S Van Cleef & Arpels Lookalike

The M&S Autograph Mini Heart Bracelet, with a price tag of just £22.50, mirrors the five motif design of the Alhambra bracelet, swapping the signature Van Cleef clovers for delicate heart charms.

While the Vintage Alhambra Bracelet is formed with 18k yellow gold and pearls, the M&S offering features a pearlescent finish on the heart-shaped charms, with a subtle gold-toned chain and clasp - and is also available in black.

If a sleek pendant necklace is more your style, mimic the look of the Van Cleef & Arpels Sweet Alhambra Heart Pendant necklace with the M&S Autograph Mini Heart Necklace for £18.50.

(Image credit: M&S/Van Cleef & Arpels)

The Sweet Alhambra Heart Pendant uses 18k rose gold with a unique carnelian stone, known for its deep reddish-orange hue - and the necklace comes with a hefty price of £1,580.

Meanwhile, for just £16.50, the feminine and pretty M&S Autograph Mini Heart Stud Earrings in the same heart-shaped design can be bought to coordinate with the necklace and bracelet - a bargain alternative if you love the look of the £3,800 Alhambra pearl earrings.