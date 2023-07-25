These iconic, celeb-loved sandals featured in 'Barbie' are the comfy shoes you *need* for summer

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If Birkenstocks are good enough for Barbie, they're good enough for us too - not to mention the dozens of other A-listers who have successfully styled the casual sandal since their inception.

If you saw Barbie in theaters over the weekend, keep reading. If you didn't yet, go see it, and then come back to this article.

You might remember the very funny and unforgettable scene in Barbie where Barbie (Margot Robbie) goes to see "Weird Barbie" (Kate McKinnon) about returning to her "normal" self - and Weird Barbie proceeds to show Barbie a pair of Birkenstock sandals, signaling what the real world represents (flat feet - IYKYK).

Then, at the end of the Barbie movie, after all is said and done and Barbie is on her "gynecologist" appointment, she can be seen getting out of America Ferrera's car wearing none other shoe than - you guessed it - Birkenstocks.

BIRKENSTOCK Arizona metallic leather sandals, $140 (£108) | Net-a-Porter A cult classic, Birkenstock's signature 'Arizona' sandals are designed with comfort in mind - and these Barbie pink ones are sure to make a statement this summer.

Of course, Birkenstocks have always been "in," and we've seen different styles, like the Boston clog, for example, creep up in popularity in the sartorial universe over the last few years. And while they might not necessarily fit into the Barbiecore aesthetic, and they're not as glam as Barbie's typical high-heeled and girly shoes, Birks certainly are still a good option.

Whether you're into the basic shades of the classic Arizona Birkenstocks (the OG style with the adjustable straps), or you prefer a more bold colour (like a bubblegum pink Barbie pair), there are seriously so many different styles and colours to choose from.

Seriously - there are platform Birks, furry shearling Birks, and even thong flip flop Birks - aka, the possibilities for choosing a pair for yourself are basically limitless.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Don't take it from just us and Barbie though - celebs all over the world have been wearing these reliable and chic sandals for years, only solidifying their eternal position in fashion shoe history.

Some celebs in particular who we've loved seeing walk around in Birks are Gwyneth Paltrow, who sported the summer sandal while walking on the lot of the Jimmy Kimmel Show in LA, pairing he black Arizona's with a red sweater and tailored pair of black shorts.

Additionally, the likes of Katie Holmes and Heidi Klum have sported the chic sandals, with Katie pairing them with a chic black romper, and Heidi boasting a really stylish denim on denim outfit, both while walking around the streets of Manhattan.