Susanna Reid is angelic in crisp white blazer dress that celebrates tailoring over flowing silhouettes

Susanna Reid looked so angelic in her crisp white blazer dress at the Television Journalism Awards and it was a celebration of tailoring.

One of the best things about dressing for spring and summer is getting to shed our thick winter coats and wear more lightweight jackets like trench coats and blazers. Their tailored shape brings a put-together, smart feel to an outfit and Susanna Reid has just shown that the same is true of blazer dresses. They’re something a little different to the flowing midi dresses that are everywhere in spring/summer and make a fabulous date night outfit.

The Good Morning Britain star wore her Karen Millen tuxedo dress to the Royal Television Society’s Television Journalism Awards on 5th March. Susanna was nominated for Network Presenter of the Year and congratulated the winner Sophy Ridge on Instagram in a caption alongside two pictures of her outfit.

Exact Match Karen Millen Tuxedo Dress Was £249, Now £125 at Karen Millen Susanna Reid's dress takes the classic blazer design and adds the cape accent over the shoulders to give it a contemporary twist. It is a formal look that's perfect for special occasions and we'd wear it like the broadcaster did with neutral court shoe heels. If you want more of a contrast, black accessories would also be very chic. Hobbs Tuxedo Dress Was £169, Now £119 at Hobbs This dress is currently £50 off and is a sleek and sultry piece that's very sophisticated. The satin lapels accentuate the tuxedo-inspired design and it has a wrap dress silhouette and three quarter length sleeves. It falls to knee length and would look so pretty with plain black court shoes. H&M Tie Belt Blazer Dress £37.99 at H&M If you want a more relaxed blazer dress then this affordable one is gorgeous for spring/summer and also comes in beige and black. It's sleeveless and made from woven fabric with notched lapels, a wrapover front and concealed buttons. The waist belt is detachable so you can switch up your outfits.

Zara White Fitted Blazer Was £59.99, Now £35.99 at Zara You can currently pick up this fabulous white blazer from Zara with 40% off and it has shoulder pads giving it a beautiful structured shape. The front flap pockets are handy and we love the gold-tone buttons. Throw on with white trousers for a full suit look or with jeans for a smart-casual outfit. Phase Eight White Blazer £119 at Phase Eight Make a statement with this crisp single breasted blazer with it's single button fastening, notch lapels and back pleats. You can mix and match it with tailored trousers, jeans or dresses depending on how casual or formal you want it to be. For a Susanna-esque look, wear it with a white dress and sparkly heels. Reiss Wool Blend Blazer Was £278, Now £108 at Reiss The Leanna blazer is crafted from a wool blend and is double-breasted, with a straight silhouette and padded shoulders. The covered buttons give it an even more luxurious edge and Reiss also have a matching waistcoat and wide leg trousers if you want a full suit.

When you want smarter silhouettes and tailoring then Karen Millen is one of the best British clothing brands to look at and Susanna’s dress epitomised this. It combined all the classic details we love about blazers and blazer dresses like the structured shoulders and long lapels with the contemporary cape accent over the shoulder.

This gave it such a lovely shape and is something more unique than traditional long sleeves. The blend of modern and traditional style worked seamlessly and although this blazer dress also comes in cobalt blue and black, Susanna went for an angelic white tone. White occasionwear doesn’t suit every occasion, for example weddings, but for parties and other special celebrations a white dress makes a real impact.

(Image credit: Photo by Joe Maher/WireImage via Getty)

Even if you’re not a fan of white dresses, a blazer dress in a tone you love and which works with your go-to accessories is a gorgeous option. There’s something about tailoring that feels so sophisticated and sleek and you can style a blazer dress just as you would any other dress in your collection.

The Good Morning Britain host stepped out in white court shoes which had a subtle iridescent shimmer. They were special but still understated and complemented the dress. Susanna added even more sparkle with a delicate gold necklace, bangle, ring and her watch. She had her hair in soft waves to finish off this award night ensemble.

Outside of attending events, you can still take inspiration from her Karen Millen outfit as white blazers are a staple for so many of us in spring and summer. Although they require a bit more styling than a dress, you can throw on a blazer with so many outfits. We particularly love creating a smart-casual look by wearing them with jeans, a T-shirt and our best white trainers.

White or black blazers are the most versatile in terms of mixing and matching them with other shades, though Susanna Reid wearing a white blazer dress to the awards is quite a change for her. She tends to wear a lot of vibrant colours to events and for filming Good Morning Britain, favouring royal blues, pinks and reds.