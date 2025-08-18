Not ready for boots? Suranne Jones’s Mary Jane flats are the comfy yet chic alternative that’ll see you through to autumn

As autumn edges nearer, many of us are not quite ready for boots and so a style of shoe that works for milder and warmer weather is a must-have. My best white trainers get a lot of wear at this time of year, but Suranne Jones is inspiring me to try something different.

For occasions when you want something a little smarter and still very comfortable, flats with flair are your best friend. The actor, whose new Netflix drama Hostage comes out on 21st August, recently wore black Mary Jane flats with a floral dress.

She had spent the afternoon with the show, The Case of the Three Eyed Elephant, and her shoes were a versatile choice. They had the classic Mary Jane straps running across the top of Suranne’s feet and these were fastened with buckles at the side.

Shop Mary Jane Flats

Boden Mary Jane Velvet Ballet Flats £55 at Boden You can get 15% off the full price of these gorgeous Mary Jane flats with the code T3D7 and they come in several different shades. The chocolate brown velvet ones are stunning, with their gold-toned buckle and soft texture. Pair with jeans, trousers or dresses for an easy but chic look. H&M Black Mary Jane Ballet Pumps £22.99 at H&M These Mary Jane-style ballet pumps have almond-shaped toes and an adjustable foot strap with a gold-toned metal buckle. The insides are lined with jersey and the texture of the material softens the starkness of the colour a little too so you could wear these with lighter-toned outfit. FitFlop Delicato Leather Mary Janes £85 at FitFlop Made from soft nappa leather, with clean lines and a slightly square toe, these shoes are a lovely option to recreate Suranne's look. Feature eyelets add dimension and the supportive moulded footbeds and Dynamicush™ cushioning make them very comfy.

Shop Suranne's Dress And Similar

Exact Match Nobody's Child Black Floral Adrian Dress £50 (was £65) at Nobody's Child Suranne's exact dress from Nobody's Child is perfect for the transition from summer to autumn thanks to its silhouette and colours. It's already in the sale but you can get an extra 20% off with the code EXTRA20, which will make it even more affordable. Rixo Chessie Dark Floral Midi Dress £255 at Rixo Available in regular and petite sizes, this Rixo dress is a beautiful investment item for your wardrobe. On colder days you can add additional layers and in the summer I'd wear with black Mary Jane flats or sandals. It's cut on the bias and has an empire waist. Nobody's Child Black Floral Ella Dress £75 at Nobody's Child When you want a floral dress that will work from summer through to autumn, going for something like this with a fabulous mix of dark and pastel tones is a lovely option. This dress falls to a sophisticated midi length and has short puffed sleeves and a V-neckline.

For a feminine touch, it looked as though the buckles were covered in faux pearls, which brought a lovely amount of contrast. It’s easy to forget how striking black and white can be and because both of them are neutral colours, Suranne Jones could easily style them with different outfits.

Unlike traditional ballet flats which can sometimes feel a bit preppy, these Mary Jane ones have a more contemporary, fashion-forward edge to them thanks to the straps and unique buckle. Mary Jane shoes have been on-trend for a while now and are a great flat option for smart casual outfits as well as day-to-day looks.

Not everyone is a fan of stilettos, wedges or kitten heels and if you choose flats like these which feel a bit special, they’d work perfectly as an alternative. Suranne wore hers with a black midi dress covered with red, orange and blue flowers.

Although you can totally wear black ballet flats like hers with a lighter-toned outfit, sometimes the contrast can look a bit too stark. For a subtler style, I’d recommend wearing black flats like Suranne’s with an ensemble that features at least one black item, to tie everything together.

You could also invest in tan or brown shoes instead, as the softer hues would complement lighter toned items. The actor’s dress was more autumnal with its colours and had an elegant square neckline and straps secured at the top of the shoulders with bows.

This was a gorgeous outfit for a style, though it wouldn’t look at all out of place at date nights, picnics or coffee meet-ups with friends. When summer turns into autumn, you can still recreate Suranne Jones’s look too.

I’d advise leaning into layering and wearing a neutral cardigan, a denim jacket or a trench coat with your floral summer dresses and Mary Jane flats.

If you’re someone who likes wearing flat shoes with socks, you can also choose to make a feature out of them by choosing a pretty colour or pattern that will contrast with the design of your ballet pumps.

This won’t be everyone’s favourite way of wearing them and in late summer and early autumn when it’s dry and not too chilly, socks are definitely not necessary.