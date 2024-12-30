I'm taking notes from Sienna Miller and wearing a luxurious silver sequin dress this New Year's Eve
If you're stuck on what to wear this New Year's Eve, a silver sequin dress is the ultimate solution.
New Year's Eve dressing is always a challenge because by this point you've probably exhausted your Christmas party wardrobe! However a classic sequin dress never fails to make a statement. Sienna Miller's 2015 Cannes look is the perfect example of how stylish and effective sequins can be.
Of course, figuring out what to wear on New Year's Eve will depend on where and what you are doing to celebrate. But I think a sequin dress can work for both a dinner with friends, or a full-on party. For me, it's always going to be big - the best way to ring the year in is to go all out, even if that means wearings sequins in your living room! Plus there are plenty of options when it comes to length, cut and silhouette, so it's certain that there is sequin dress that will suit everyone.
Shop Silver Sequin Dresses
This dress features delicate sequins and a flattering high-neck silhouette and mid-length. Pair with some slinky slingback heels, and a fabulous glittery clutch for a fabulous party-ready look.
This mid-length dress has a draping cowl neck that which will add dimension to your neckline. It's thin straps are stylish and sultry and it is an excellent go-to for parties or last minute invitations.
Sienna Miller wore the floor-length dress from the Ralph Lauren Collection at a Gala in Cannes back in May 2015. This look is the perfect example of elevated occasionwear my opinion, making it ideal to draw inspiration from this time of year. Not only does the dress offer a sleek classic design, but it's thin straps look understated and chic and her simple accessories show exactly how to style such a piece.
This silver sequin dress features the chicest v-neck style and flowy skirt. If you're looking an easy party-ready staple this is the one for you. And it's made from a stretchy slip-on material which makes it easy to slip on and off.
With glittering sequins on a soft velour material, this sculpted mini-dress will be your new best friend. Wear this all year round, from festive winter celebrations to summer evenings out.
A sparkly sequin dress is the ultimate staple for New Year's Eve and beyond this season, it's a piece that feels celebratory but that can be easily reworn for different special occasions too. Style it with some silver strappy heels for a classic evening look, even pair it with some of the best knee high boots and a chic black blazer for a more laid-back, understated approach.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
-
-
Looking for a sophisticated New Year's Eve outfit? Kate Middleton's floor-length lace gown and glass hair blowdry oozes elegance
The Princess of Wales looked stunning in the black lace gown for an appearance in 2013
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
The Dolce & Gabbana coffee maker is too beautiful (and surprisingly affordable) not to resist - even if you don't drink coffee
The Dolce & Gabbana x Bialetti Moka Express is a stunning coffee maker. For only £75, it makes a beautiful, heirloom-worthy gift to yourself, or your friends.
By Laura Honey Last updated
-
Feeling the winter chill? Jennifer Aniston knows how to keep warm in style with her practical snow boots and oversized coat
The actress bundled up against the cold in a practical and oh-so stylish look
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Back to work this week? Elevate your office wear with Amal Clooney's clever shoe styling hack
You only need one pair of comfortable and colourful heels to get her look
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Olive green and burgundy? Amanda Holden oozes elegance in sultry satin dress, knee high boots and wine-red accessories
Amanda's sultry style is the perfect inspiration for a last-minute New Year's Eve look
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
The best jewellery boxes to store your most treasured pieces
Received a ring, bracelet, necklace or earrings this Christmas? You'll need somewhere to keep them...
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Take your loungewear to the next level with Gillian Anderson’s oh-so chic satin pyjamas and lime-green knit
You might just be keeping cosy at home, but adding some stylish flair to your loungewear is never a bad idea
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Helen Skelton's sultry sequin gown with edgy belt detail has got us so ready to dazzle on New Year's Eve
Nothing says 'New Year's' like a head-to-toe sequined look
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
The Spring/Summer fashion trends 2025 you need to know - and how to wear them now
We watched hundreds of fashion shows to get ahead
By Antonia Kraskowski Published
-
Victoria Beckham's cosy cinched-waist parka was the epitome of drizzly day chic
VB made a classic rainy day look her own in the parka of dreams
By Caitlin Elliott Published