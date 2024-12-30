I'm taking notes from Sienna Miller and wearing a luxurious silver sequin dress this New Year's Eve

New Year's Eve dressing is always a challenge because by this point you've probably exhausted your Christmas party wardrobe! However a classic sequin dress never fails to make a statement. Sienna Miller's 2015 Cannes look is the perfect example of how stylish and effective sequins can be.

Of course, figuring out what to wear on New Year's Eve will depend on where and what you are doing to celebrate. But I think a sequin dress can work for both a dinner with friends, or a full-on party. For me, it's always going to be big - the best way to ring the year in is to go all out, even if that means wearings sequins in your living room! Plus there are plenty of options when it comes to length, cut and silhouette, so it's certain that there is sequin dress that will suit everyone.

Shop Silver Sequin Dresses

Sienna Miller wore the floor-length dress from the Ralph Lauren Collection at a Gala in Cannes back in May 2015. This look is the perfect example of elevated occasionwear my opinion, making it ideal to draw inspiration from this time of year. Not only does the dress offer a sleek classic design, but it's thin straps look understated and chic and her simple accessories show exactly how to style such a piece.

A sparkly sequin dress is the ultimate staple for New Year's Eve and beyond this season, it's a piece that feels celebratory but that can be easily reworn for different special occasions too. Style it with some silver strappy heels for a classic evening look, even pair it with some of the best knee high boots and a chic black blazer for a more laid-back, understated approach.