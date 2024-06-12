Sienna Miller is radiant in gorgeous lilac gown with puffed sleeves for special meeting with King Charles
Sienna Miller was a vision in purple for the star-studded event
Sienna Miller looked flawless in a patterned lilac dress to meet King Charles on Tuesday, giving us all some style inspiration when it comes to floral dressing.
The model and actress is firmly in the fashion spotlight after launching the new Sienna Miller X M&S summer collection. Some key items from the highly-anticipated collection sold out in minutes, with shoppers eager to emulate Sienna's signature boho style. So it's no surprise the stylish star had just the right dress when it came to meeting King Charles at the prestigious St James' Palace.
Sienna was pictured standing alongside rock legend Sir Rod Stewart and his wife Penny Lancaster, as well as King Charles himself and footballer David Beckham at the King's Foundation Awards, as David was announced as the newest celebrity ambassador for The King's Foundation on 1st June 2024.
For the occasion, she demonstrated perfectly how to nail 2024 colour trends in a gorgeous lilac gown with voluminous shoulders and a cropped sleeve, with subtle nude shoes finishing the look.
Sienna's blonde waves were worn loose and relaxed at her shoulders, while her makeup was typically understated, with a dewy base and slick of bright red lipstick.
Patterned summer dresses with a cropped sleeve, fitted bodice and floaty skirt are on trend year after year, with this vintage-style silhouette never going out of style. Sienna's exaggerated shoulders put her own stamp on the look - and we'd expect nothing less from a fashion icon of our times. Pastel shades like lilac are also a safe choice for summer dressing, offering an elegant and timeless seasonal look - whether you opt for lemon yellow, powder blue, fresh green or romantic lilac.
We've rounded up our favourite lilac summer dresses that will make stunning wedding guest outfits or work as more casual options paired with a shopper and sandals - get ready to add these to your summer capsule wardrobe.
Steal Sienna's style
This pretty floral dress is very romantic with its timeless square neckline and chiffon material - we're seeing nods to Bridgerton. The midi length makes it an easy one to wear either formally or casually.
An elegant tea dress is a great item for your capsule summer wardrobe and can be worn with a cap sleeved t-shirt for an extra layer.
