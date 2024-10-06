Sienna Miller glows in denim midi dress and vampy leather trench coat - we love her unique lace up boots

We love Sienna Miller's gorgeously flattering and versatile denim midi dress that's sure to become an autumn staple this season - her vampy styling with a leather trench coat and matching lace up boots was a stroke of genius.

Sienna Miller is a huge fan of denim and regularly steps out in impossibly cool denim styles, like barrel leg jeans and ultra-baggy styles, to give us the best casual-chic outfit inspiration out there.

But while we will always love a flattering pair of denim jeans, this season we're moving on and denim midi dresses are the staple we're adding to our autumn capsule wardrobes thanks to the celebrity.

Sienna looked simply stunning when she stepped out in London this week wearing an A-line denim midi dress, with a fitted bodice, flattering square neckline and flowing skirt. The deep indigo hue was so striking yet with it being denim, a fabric we know and love, the style felt incredibly wearable.

The dress itself was simple, with no embellishments or unique silhouette. Its beauty lied instead in the impeccable and flattering fit. Sienna let this shine with her pared back styling too, adding a simple gold chain link necklace and a matching gold bracelet.

To keep warm in the cool autumn weather, she paired the dress with a vampy leather trench coat. We love this edgy take on the trench coat trend, with the heavy material beautifully complimenting the rich denim of her dress and adding some more texture into her look.

She finished off the look with a matching pair of leather boots. The point-toe, lace-up boots are so chic, with a very subtle crocodile print adorning the leather to give an elevated and vintage feel to the footwear.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Sienna Miller's Look

Monsoon Rhian Denim Dress £80 at John Lewis With the same deep indigo hue as Sienna's denim midi dress, this piece from Monsoon is the perfect way to recreate her look. We love the stitched detail which is so subtle yet adds so much character and the fitted silhouette is super flattering. Bershka Faux Leather Trench Coat £59.99 at Bershka With an oversized, relaxed fit, this leather trench coat from Bershka is a great piece to add a fun edgy look to any outfit you put together this autumn. It's super wearable thanks to it's all-black look even if the leather feels a bit out-there. Jones Bootmaker Leather Lace-Up Block Heel Ankle Boots £130 at M&S These stunning lace up boots from Jones Bootmaker are the perfect all-rounder boot. Made from leather with a comfy low block heel, sleek pointed toe and eye-catching metal eyelets, they're a wearable statement piece that work with a variety of outfits, from casual looks to more formal outfits. Reformation Tagliatelle Denim Midi Dress £228 at Reformation A classic and timeless silhouette with a fitted at bodice and full skirt, this midi dress from Reformation will never go out of style. We love the stunning square neckline, stitched details, and the adjustable straps which are a super practical addition to the style. Mango Double Breasted Water Repellent Faux Leather Trench Coat £145.30 at Nordstrom Made of sleek faux leather that's been coated with a water-repellent treatment to keep you dry, this Mango trench coat is the perfect piece to throw on on cool, wet days. We love the removable belt that changes up the relaxed silhouette effortlessly. Bella Vita Bismark Lace-Up Bootie £72.61 at Nordstrom With a comfortable block heel and cushioned footbed, these heeled boots are a super wearable style that will elevate any look. The lace up detailing is so chic and we love the sleek pointed toe. Also, don't worry, you don't have to undo all those laces as the goring inset and side zipper offer easy wear.

While Sienna deviated from her usual boho style with this effortless and laid-back take on eveningwear, she couldn't leave behind her iconic long waves. Styling her hair in her usual middle parting, her healthy and glowing blonde strands cascaded around her face, with lots of volume at the roots creating a lovely flowing style.

For makeup, she kept her style ultra-natural, with a bold brow bringing dimension to her face while a natural nude lipstick shade added a subtle pop of pink to the look.

We love this pared back and simple look, with each element, from the footwear to the lipstick, working together to create a cohesive, wearable and fun style that we can't wait to recreate.