Shania Twain ditches cowboy hat and knee high boots for most casual summer outfit we've seen her in

We may be used to seeing Shania Twain in statement-making looks as she dazzles on the stage, but her casual off-duty combination of running trainers and white shorts is equally as cool.

There's no doubt about it, Shania Twain is a fashion icon. From the vibrant co-ord she wore during her recent Hyde Park performance, to her effortlessly cool take on festival fashion with her knee high boots and skinny jeans combo at Glastonbury, the singer always leaves us rushing to recreate her looks.

And while her most recent outfit was unexpected, massively breaking from her usual style, we're still in awe.

In a sweet Instagram snap posted by Shania's husband Frederic Thiebaud, the singer looked laid-back as she enjoyed her Greek holiday in a pair of longline linen shorts, a patterned shirt and some bright blue sports trainers.

The bold shoes are the Skechers Women's Viper Court Athletic Pickleball Shoes, a pair of trainers that are made to give players of the popular American sport lots of grip and cushioning as they jump from foot to foot playing the game - meaning they're definitely set to be in the running for some of the most comfortable trainers out there.

We love the unique turquoise shade but, unfortunately, it's no longer available to buy, though other similar colour-ways of the Sketchers shoe are still on the market.

Skechers Women's Viper Court Pro Shoes £120 at Sketchers While the light blue colour-way of Shania Twain's Sketchers trainers isn't available anymore, this stunning deep blue pair with a unique patterned sole make a great alternative. They're the exact same Viper Court Pro style, with a removable Arch Fit insole and lightweight cushioning to make walking more comfortable. Never Fully Dressed Sicilian Geanie Shirt £79 at Never Fully Dressed The beautiful Sicilian-inspired print of this shirt features some delicate blue detailing that ties in the colour of Shania's sporty trainers perfectly. Made from 100% cotton with a relaxed fit, it's a great wardrobe staple to throw on with any look for some added elegance that still feels laid-back and relaxed in the summer heat. Aspiga Alexandra long-line linen shorts £70 at Selfridges The perfect, longline relaxed fit shorts, this linen pair from Aspiga feature a flattering high rise waist, a comfortable straight leg fit, and they're fully lined to make sure the lightweight white linen doesn't become see-through. Made from 100% linen, they're a great elevated casual piece that will help you beat the heat in style.

The look is the most casual we've seen from the singer whose usually spotted in more country-esque looks than summery ones like this! But it seems to be a trend among celebs at the moment to step out in more casual styles, with the likes of Nicole Kidman debuting rare casual chic outfits and even Princess Anne doing the same with a surprisingly laid-back accessory.

Even though Shania's look was relaxed, she still used some clever styling hacks to elevate the casual outfit. The addition of the sheer shirt was a stroke of genius, with the light fabric not only battling the heat but also adding some sophisticated texture and pattern to the outfit.

The structured linen shorts were another great choice, with the comfortable fabric holding it's tailored shape to give a more formal and put-together look.