Serena William's bold and flowy beach trousers with matching bikini is perfect for poolside days to come

Serena William's poolside look consisting of bold printed beach trousers with a matching bikini and headband has prompted us to start planning our swimwear combinations for this summer.

While we may be firmly sticking to our winter warmers for now, there's hints of spring peeping through the February weather lately - and that means summer is coming.

With summer comes swimwear - and shopping the best swimsuits for you is vital, whether that be a timeless one piece or cool bikini. Regardless of your swimwear style of choice, going bold with prints and colour is a must for summer 2025, while accessorising is essential, too.

Serena Williams just provided the ultimate lesson in poolside and beach day styling, sporting a statement bikini with matching trousers that look oh-so comfy. Oh, and that co-ordinating headband? We're so sold on twinning our headgear with our sunbathing ensembles.

River Island Cream Leaf Print Trousers £35 at River Island Comfy, flowy and gorgeous for the beach holidays in your calendar for 2025, these River Island printed trousers are an affordable confidence-boosting cover up. Boden Levanzo Halter Swimsuit-Green Cloud Terrace £76 at Boden This Boden pick is available to buy in both 'regular' and 'long', while the fit of the piece features sculpting ruching and a timeless halter neck design that supports and flatters. Not to mention the incredible print. Bravissimo Alicante Swimsuit £74 at Bravissimo We adore the pink and green colourway of this underwired swimsuit. It's available in a huge range of sizes to support bigger busts and provide the ultimate beach day confidence boost.

In a recent Instagram post, the iconic tennis champ can be seen posing poolside, perched on a sun lounger in the shade of a parasol. Channelling some serious bold summer energy, Serena went dramatic with her outfit for her day by the pool, looking incredible in a matching set.

Her swimwear look, made up of a bikini, loose beach trousers and a sweet headband in the same print featured a stunning fresh green botanical-style pattern, injecting the levels of vibrant colour we're so ready for when the warm weather rolls around. The entire set is from Nomads, a size-inclusive swimwear brand offering an astonishingly gorgeous range of standout pieces.

Molly Smith, woman&home's Digital Fashion Writer is all for the eye-catching pool and beachwear hitting the fashion world right now - and very much approves of Serena showing us exactly how to do it.

Molly says, "Serena Williams just proved that bold prints are the way to go for swimwear this season, and her green printed set and matching trousers feels super fresh, vibrant and most importantly playful!

"We're seeing plenty of swimwear brands such as Boden and Seafolly already opting for striking, bohemian patterns in their collections this year - and we're here for it! Bring on summer!"

Taking her vacay pieces to an even chicer level, Serena accessorised with a pair of statement black sunnies with large frames and luxe golden detailing - while her pretty pink Mary Jane style flats were a delicate and unique alternative to your usual holiday sandals or flip flops.