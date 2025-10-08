Sarah Jessica Parker's Hunter wellies and practical wax jacket is the autumnal outfit that has really stood the test of time
Delivering perfect rainy day outfit inspiration, this look is timeless
One of the trickiest seasons to dress for, if you're confused about autumn outfit ideas right now, you're not alone. With wet, windy and sunny weather all making an appearance on any given day, it's all about smart layering and well-chosen performance wear to get you through a day safe and dry.
And if there's one thing we have learnt about dressing at this time of year, it's that autumn capsule wardrobe heroes don't go out of fashion easily. As Sarah Jessica Parker proves in her best wellies and wax jacket combination. And even though this snap is from 2014, the two key autumnal items in this look haven't aged at all.
Pictured out in New York City, she nailed dressing for this time of year in Hunter’s original short wellington boots, which she tucked into her straight leg denim jeans. Pairing her true blues with a simple grey T-shirt, SJP wore an ever-trendy and practical wax jacket, with a black fedora, completing her look with oversized sunnies.
Get Sarah Jessica Parker's Autumnal Look
EXACT MATCH
These rubber wellies will be a life saver in wet weather. Totally waterproof and super comfortable thanks to a cosy textile lining, they'll pair effortlessly with your favourite jeans and add a country-chic look to your midi skirts and dresses.
When it comes to autumn weather, a polished hat is such as a fedora, is a chic option that also helps battle dropping temperatures. With a structured silhouette and narrow brim, the style fits in perfectly with the heritage aesthetic of her wellies and wax jacket.
Hunter boots is a much-loved British clothing brand. A popular choice in the summer when it comes to what to wear to a festival, don't forget these wet-weather heroes as autumn gets underway. Spotted on everyone from Sienna Miller and Pamela Anderson to royals including Princess Anne and Kate Middleton, they’re timeless, sleek design makes for a solid investment.
While it’s been over a decade since she was spotted in this look, Sarah Jessica Parker’s wax jacket has stood the test of time and makes for a great trench coat alternative. We’re currently seeing brands like Barbour and Burberry release very similar styles, and the long, thigh-grazing hem is ideal for layering over everything from tees to knitwear.
