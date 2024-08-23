Sarah Jessica Parker just wore one of the season's most stylish types of shoe - and they're the ideal transitional weather purchase
Clogs are an A-lister favourite that you're guaranteed to wear on repeat
Finding one pair of shoes that can work for any occasion may seem like an impossible task, but we're convinced that Sarah Jessica Parker's sleek heeled clogs are about to become the most worn shoe of the season.
The cool Dutch footwear isn't exactly a new trend (A-listers including Jennifer Garner and Reese Witherspoon have been sporting clogs for several years now) but with the resurgence of boho style, we predict they're about to have their biggest boom yet.
Spotted wearing a heeled pair on the set of And Just Like That in New York City, Sarah Jessica Parker has proven that clogs can elevate even the simplest outfit without being too impractical for daily wear - and they're surprisingly comfortable too. There is no time like the present to get your autumn capsule wardrobe in order, and with a pair of chic clogs, you're set for footwear.
Shop stylish clogs
Affordable and stylish, these sleek black clogs will add height without the discomfort of thinner heels. The dark upper keeps them very wearable whilst the brown sole adds some brightness to darker looks, which SJP styles beautifully with a monochromatic ensemble.
For even more support, opt for clogs with a handy back strap. This will avoid them slipping off and ensures a comfortable and reliable fit. The gold hardware provides a premium feel that will elevate even your most basic autumnal outfits.
If you're not a regular heels wearer, Birkenstock Bostons are just as fashionable as heeled clogs but even more comfortable. Spotted in countless street style photos, they're a favourite of the fashion crowd and they boast extremely high quality that will last you years. But be warned, once they're on, you won't want to take them off.
If you already own a pair and have mastered how to style Birkenstock clogs, you will know how versatile a stylish a pair of clogs can be. Just as comfortable as sandals but with the added bonus of a closed toe, they're practical for colder weather and can even stand up to some rain if you opt for a leather pair.
If you want to dress like Carrie Bradshaw, a pair of heels is essential. But heeled shoes don't always have to be uncomfortable. Heeled clogs tend to have a small platform at the front that keeps your feet happy whilst adding some height.
Trendy yet timeless, they're the perfect shoe to liven up more basic outfits without going too outside of the box - and they're practical too, with the ability to withstand some wear and tear. Look no further for the ideal transitional weather shoe that comes approved by the most fashionable celebs.
Amelia joined woman&home in 2022 after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from City University and is now a senior writer. She began building her career as a lifestyle journalist after completing a fashion journalism course at the Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design in 2019, writing for a variety of titles including OK! magazine, New! magazine and Notion on topics such as sustainable fashion and entertainment. She specialises in fashion and beauty content, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends, she is always on the lookout for the latest products and brands to hit the market.
Jennifer Aniston's comfortable all-black look is the perfect end of summer ensemble that will take you anywhere
And it can be easily recreated on a budget
By Amelia Yeomans Published
