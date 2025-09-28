Reese Witherspoon’s powder blue outfit is perfect if you’re not ready to say goodbye to pastel shades just yet
Her matching blouse and skirt ensemble was a fresh and cheerful combination that would lift any wardrobe
Now that autumn is upon us, the high street is awash with rich shades of brown, auburn and plum. The cosy hues are always a winner at this time of year, but if you are not quite ready to say goodbye to the pretty pastel hues of summer, don’t panic! You really don’t need to pack away sugary shades just yet, and Reese Witherspoon just proved it with one of her latest looks.
The 49-year-old opted for a matching powder blue silky blouse and skirt ensemble while being interviewed by Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard on This Morning earlier this month, and her smart separates worked together beautifully for a fresh and cheerful feel. The classic button-down and fitted pencil skirt looked great on the star, and the combination can be recreated for the office or as a fresh take on date night outfits. Even if you are looking for something a little more casual, this pretty colour will breathe new life into your autumn capsule wardrobe.
Love her colour-drenched look as much as I do? I have rounded up some hero buys in the same baby blue hue below.
Shop powder blue hues
The glossy fabric of this one adds a little more glamour, which means it will work equally as well for day or nighttime plans. I never think to look for pieces like this on Amazon, but you'll be impressed with this bargain buy. One reviewer wrote: "This is such a lovely, expensive looking blouse. Easily rivals one I bought for twice the cost recently."
You don't have to save a tailored skirt for the office. Team this one with a slogan print T-shirt and strappy block heels for a night out with the girls. Pale blue also works really well with leopard print if you fancy mixing things up a bit.
A jumper dress like this midi will keep you cosy while looking seriously chic in the winter sun. Wear with your best knee high boots and you'll be all set.
Don't fancy wearing blue from top to toe? Opt for your most comfortable trainers in a pretty pastel hue and use them to finish any weekend look.
A vintage-style top-handle bag like this one will look particularly special with a soft pink or butter yellow dress for a special occasion.
I really love Reese's top-to-toe colour block look, but you can easily introduce just one pastel-toned piece into your outfit for a more subtle take on the sugary shade trend. Try buddying up a fuzzy blue jumper with your best barrel leg jeans, or give your favourite powdery piece from summer a moody new spin by wearing it with burgundy or chocolate brown leather.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
