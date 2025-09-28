Reese Witherspoon’s powder blue outfit is perfect if you’re not ready to say goodbye to pastel shades just yet

Now that autumn is upon us, the high street is awash with rich shades of brown, auburn and plum. The cosy hues are always a winner at this time of year, but if you are not quite ready to say goodbye to the pretty pastel hues of summer, don’t panic! You really don’t need to pack away sugary shades just yet, and Reese Witherspoon just proved it with one of her latest looks.

The 49-year-old opted for a matching powder blue silky blouse and skirt ensemble while being interviewed by Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard on This Morning earlier this month, and her smart separates worked together beautifully for a fresh and cheerful feel. The classic button-down and fitted pencil skirt looked great on the star, and the combination can be recreated for the office or as a fresh take on date night outfits. Even if you are looking for something a little more casual, this pretty colour will breathe new life into your autumn capsule wardrobe.

Love her colour-drenched look as much as I do? I have rounded up some hero buys in the same baby blue hue below.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Shop powder blue hues

I really love Reese's top-to-toe colour block look, but you can easily introduce just one pastel-toned piece into your outfit for a more subtle take on the sugary shade trend. Try buddying up a fuzzy blue jumper with your best barrel leg jeans, or give your favourite powdery piece from summer a moody new spin by wearing it with burgundy or chocolate brown leather.