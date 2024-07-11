Reese Witherspoon's baby pink baseball cap and gingham two piece made the coolest combination for a pair of white trainers
Gingham is a staple part of Reese's summer wardrobe and she looks incredible every time
Reese Witherspoon's gorgeous gingham co-ord teamed with a baby pink baseball cap made for the perfect outfit to wear with a pair of fresh white trainers
Having just returned from her recent trip to Scandinavia, the 48-year-old showed off her classic preppy style with a black gingham co-ord from her brand, Draper James.
Sharing a snapshot of her super cute outfit on her Instagram, The Morning Show star looked summer-ready as she posed with her pickleball racket in her garden, captioning the post, "In our pickleball era."
Reese's classic co-ord offered a feminine feel thanks to the skort’s frilly hem and the picnic-core print - and she added a pop of colour in the form of a baby pink baseball cap with a yellow smiley face printed on the front.
Shop Summer Gingham
Tea dresses are a staple of any summer wardrobe, as they look effortlessly chic and are super comfortable to wear. If you are tempted to add another one to your collection, this Nobody's Child version is a must thanks to its summery picnic print.
Shop White Trainers
Shop Kate's go-to Superga Cotu Classic trainers with an ultra generous discount right now. The dream if you've been looking to get your hands on a new pair for summer.
A favourite of Kate Middleton's, Veja trainers have been everywhere this summer. They're a classic and reliable pick that'll see you through the seasons - and so stylish too.
While you might be one to stick to a classic wide-brimmed straw hat when it comes to protecting your face from the sun, a timeless baseball cap is actually a seriously stylish sunhat option we love for adding a cool edge to any summer look.
And the actress kept things sporty with her shoe choice, opting for a pair of her best white trainers that added a pop of fresh white to the stunning summer outfit.
And woman&home Digital Fashion Editor, Caroline Parr, is all for going for gingham when it comes to warm weather prints and has praised Reese for nailing the pattern every time she styles it.
Applauding the actress from ditching classic workout leggings and a sports bra to kit the pickleball courts, Caroline said, "Reese Witherspoon loves gingham, so it's no surprise her brand does a matchy matchy sports kit in the print. A refreshing departure from black leggings or tennis whites, this is a great way to take picnic chic to the pickleball court."
