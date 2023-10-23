Queen Letizia's one-shoulder black gown looks effortlessly chic - and is giving us major party season inspo

Queen Letizia recently wore a stunning one-shoulder black gown and we're trying to copy the look as soon as possible with these affordable lookalikes.

We don't need to be the first to tell you that Queen Letizia of Spain is an eternal fashion inspiration. The elegant European royal strikes a perfect balance between effortlessly chic and elegance, making for a royal style combo that just can't be beat - and her most recent look just further proved this point.

Queen Letizia attended the Princess of Asturias Awards Ceremony in Spain, which was held on 20 October, and she made a stunning appearance to the ceremony in a fabulous one-shoulder black gown - and it's providing us with big Christmas party dress ideas.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The gown is brand new designed by Carolina Herrera, coming in at about £1500 - so not exactly an attainable style for the everyday fashionista. But of course, if you're the Queen of Spain, it's only appropriate to sport such a brand.

The gown itself featured the one-shoulder neckline, with one arm in a full sleeve and the other bare, and spanned into a simple, straight silhouette, with the hem hitting just at her mid-calf for an elegant display. To accessorise the look, she also wore a beautiful black clutch purse, as well as a pair of simple, sparkling hoop earrings.

Her shoes matched the glamour of her dress - the ‘Gatsby Sling 75’ Gold Plexi Pumps from Aquazzura certainly made for a glittering spectacle, matching perfectly with the elegant energy of the gown. She also kept her hair in a glam blowout, debuting large waves with a deep side part that majorly gave off Grace Kelly energy.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course, it's not every day that one can wear such a sophisticated and fabulous gown - but for a special occasion, such as a wedding, special dinner, award ceremony (a la Letizia), or a holiday, a similar style would be perfect.

Although the Carolina gown itself is a little steep in price, we luckily found some styles that are quite similar to hers for just fractions of that price.

Shop looks like Queen Letizia's one-shoulder black gown