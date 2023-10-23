Queen Letizia's one-shoulder black gown looks effortlessly chic - and is giving us major party season inspo
She wore the Hollywood glamour inspired gown to the Princess of Asturias Awards Ceremony
Queen Letizia recently wore a stunning one-shoulder black gown and we're trying to copy the look as soon as possible with these affordable lookalikes.
We don't need to be the first to tell you that Queen Letizia of Spain is an eternal fashion inspiration. The elegant European royal strikes a perfect balance between effortlessly chic and elegance, making for a royal style combo that just can't be beat - and her most recent look just further proved this point.
Queen Letizia attended the Princess of Asturias Awards Ceremony in Spain, which was held on 20 October, and she made a stunning appearance to the ceremony in a fabulous one-shoulder black gown - and it's providing us with big Christmas party dress ideas.
The gown is brand new designed by Carolina Herrera, coming in at about £1500 - so not exactly an attainable style for the everyday fashionista. But of course, if you're the Queen of Spain, it's only appropriate to sport such a brand.
The gown itself featured the one-shoulder neckline, with one arm in a full sleeve and the other bare, and spanned into a simple, straight silhouette, with the hem hitting just at her mid-calf for an elegant display. To accessorise the look, she also wore a beautiful black clutch purse, as well as a pair of simple, sparkling hoop earrings.
Her shoes matched the glamour of her dress - the ‘Gatsby Sling 75’ Gold Plexi Pumps from Aquazzura certainly made for a glittering spectacle, matching perfectly with the elegant energy of the gown. She also kept her hair in a glam blowout, debuting large waves with a deep side part that majorly gave off Grace Kelly energy.
Of course, it's not every day that one can wear such a sophisticated and fabulous gown - but for a special occasion, such as a wedding, special dinner, award ceremony (a la Letizia), or a holiday, a similar style would be perfect.
Although the Carolina gown itself is a little steep in price, we luckily found some styles that are quite similar to hers for just fractions of that price.
Shop looks like Queen Letizia's one-shoulder black gown
RRP: £135 | Asymmetric off-shoulder dress crafted from satin. Designed with a diagonal cut, a one-sleeve sweeping neckline and a draped form-fitting silhouette, this style will take you through any event you have coming up this winter.
RRP: £75 | This bodycon fit dress strikes a perfect balance between sophistication and sex appeal - grab it for the holiday season before it sells out!
RRP: £59.99 | Although not a one-shoulder cut, this black dress is a very versatile piece and is easy to style in a similar manner to Queen Letizia's look. Featuring pleats on the skirt and a fitted bodice, this would be lovely layered up with outerwear in the cooler months.
Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer, covering celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news.
She graduated in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism from Hofstra University, winning multiple student journalism awards, including a National Hearst Award, during her time there. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.
Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.
