Princess Diana once wore a sparkling blue halter dress and chic pointed toe heel combo

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Back in the 90s, Princess Diana debuted the most stunning sparkling blue halter dress - and we found a similar one that would be perfect for your next wedding or special occasion.

Ultimately, almost every piece of clothing Princess Diana had ever put on her body is iconic, simply because of the fact that she wore it. Let's face it - if we were the first people to ever sport a sweater with a bunch of sheep on it, it would not have had the same effect. (Sigh).

Alas, Princess Di remains a sartorial legend, with everything from her Revenge Dress to her seminal crewneck sweatshirt and biker shorts look continuing to reign as some of the most legendary fashion looks of all time.

Recently, we unearthed a picture of Diana from '95 that really caught our eye - mostly due to the fact that she looked like an IRL, modern-day Cinderella in a sparkling blue halter dress that we had never seen before.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This pale blue halter-neck dress was by fashion designer Catherine Walker, who is said to have designed over a thousand different garments for Princess Diana alone. Nowadays, Princess Catherine and other working (and non-working) royals continue to wear Catherine Walker & Co., proving again that Diana's taste remained popular beyond her generation.

The dress itself, which she wore to a dinner hosted by Vanity Fair magazine at the Serpentine Gallery in Hyde Park (coincidentally, also where she wore her Revenge Dress just one year previous), features a halter neckline, with a plunging v-cut in the center, as well as some slight waterfall draping below the waist for an elegant touch.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The back of the dress featured a fabulous open back, which was only highlighted by her short haircut - which is equivalent to what folks are calling the "billionaire mullet" a lá Naomi Pierce from Succession nowadays.

For Princess Diana's jewelry, she chose a pair of pearl drop earrings, as well as a simple tennis bracelet as to not distract from the intricate design and sparkle in the dress.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She also wore a pair of very chic (and still very much en vogue) pale blue heels with a pointed toe and some dainty straps, perfectly complementing her dress effortlessly.

Modern day, we'd love to snag a look like this for a wedding, or any formal occasion - and luckily, we found some similar styles that do the trick.

Jasmine Halter Mini Dress, $148 (£116) | Show Me Your Mumu While not exactly similar to Princess Diana's halter dress, this one is pretty darn close - this steel blue mini is cut on the bias to give that perfect slip draping we're all looking for.