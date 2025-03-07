Princess Beatrice takes style tips from Kate Middleton in Self-Portrait dress for first outing since the birth of her daughter

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi welcomed a second daughter named Athena Elizabeth in January, and last night marked their first outing since the happy news.

The couple attended a gala at the V&A in London for Borne, a charity that funds research into premature births. Beatrice has just been announced as patron, calling it "something that is incredibly close and personal to me following the recent birth of my daughter."

She looked very sophisticated for the event, wearing a Self-Portrait midi dress that is strikingly similar to several styles the Princess of Wales has worn. The Kate effect extends to the Royal Family too, clearly!

The London-based label makes some of the best wedding guest dresses you'll find anywhere, so it's well worth familiarising yourself with the brand.

Shop the look

Exact match Self-Portrait Cream Sequin Knit Tailored Midi Dress £430 at Self-Portrait Bea's exact dress features a knitted top half with pearl embellished bows and pockets, which contrasts with the more simple midi skirt. This would be beautiful for an event or even a registry office wedding. The long sleeves are super flattering and the way the skirt moves when you walk is just beautiful. River Island Cream Bardot Button Down Bodycon Midi Dress £48 at River Island Peplums are back! The frill waist gives the illusion of this dress being a separate top and skirt, and the off-shoulder shape shows just a subtle amount of skin. The statement buttons are very Self-Portrait. Karen Millen Premium Tailored Midi Dress £148.85 (was £229) at Karen Millen If you're more of a minimalist, this tailored midi dress is a great way to channel Beatrice's style. The waistcoat-style top and long skirt will look so chic with sandals in summer.

The Princess of Wales has several similar Self-Portrait dresses, including the one pictured above. Hers has a fuller skirt with pleats, but the textured blazer, ivory colour and 2-in-1 design is definitely comparable to Beatrice's.

How to style

Zara Patent Effect Slingback High Heels £35.99 at Zara Beatrice's shoes are by a brand loved by both Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton - Jennifer Chamandi, and whilst hers will cost you in the region of £650, these strappy Zara shoes will do the trick perfectly. Dorothy Perkins Tyla Diamante Trim Satin Clutch Bag £32 at Dorothy Perkins Beatrice's exact bag is the Efflorescence Clutch in satin by Roger Vivier, and will set you back a whopping £1395. Dorothy Perkins' take on the crystal buckle detail could give the real deal a run for its money for a whole lot less! Edge of Ember Classic Gold Huggie Earrings £195 at Edge of Ember Beatrice looks to have some really simple little huggie earrings in, to allow the rest of her outfit to do the talking. This brand is another Kate Middleton favourite!

