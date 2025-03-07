Princess Beatrice takes style tips from Kate Middleton in Self-Portrait dress for first outing since the birth of her daughter

Athena Elizabeth was born in January

Princess Beatrice of York attends prematurity research charity Borne&#039;s Wonderland Gala with newly announced patron Princess Beatrice of York at The V&amp;A on March 6, 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Caroline Parr
By
published
in News

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi welcomed a second daughter named Athena Elizabeth in January, and last night marked their first outing since the happy news.

The couple attended a gala at the V&A in London for Borne, a charity that funds research into premature births. Beatrice has just been announced as patron, calling it "something that is incredibly close and personal to me following the recent birth of my daughter."

She looked very sophisticated for the event, wearing a Self-Portrait midi dress that is strikingly similar to several styles the Princess of Wales has worn. The Kate effect extends to the Royal Family too, clearly!

The London-based label makes some of the best wedding guest dresses you'll find anywhere, so it's well worth familiarising yourself with the brand.

Princess Beatrice of York attends prematurity research charity Borne's Wonderland Gala with newly announced patron Princess Beatrice of York at The V&A on March 6, 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the look

Cream Sequin Knit Tailored Midi DressExact match

Self-Portrait Cream Sequin Knit Tailored Midi Dress

Bea's exact dress features a knitted top half with pearl embellished bows and pockets, which contrasts with the more simple midi skirt. This would be beautiful for an event or even a registry office wedding. The long sleeves are super flattering and the way the skirt moves when you walk is just beautiful.

Cream Bardot Button Down Bodycon Midi Dress
River Island Cream Bardot Button Down Bodycon Midi Dress

Peplums are back! The frill waist gives the illusion of this dress being a separate top and skirt, and the off-shoulder shape shows just a subtle amount of skin. The statement buttons are very Self-Portrait.

Karen Millen Premium Viscose Linen Tailored Ruffle Pencil Midi Dress
Karen Millen Premium Tailored Midi Dress

If you're more of a minimalist, this tailored midi dress is a great way to channel Beatrice's style. The waistcoat-style top and long skirt will look so chic with sandals in summer.

The Princess of Wales wearing a Self-Portrait dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales has several similar Self-Portrait dresses, including the one pictured above. Hers has a fuller skirt with pleats, but the textured blazer, ivory colour and 2-in-1 design is definitely comparable to Beatrice's.

How to style

Zara Patent Effect Slingback High Heels

Zara Patent Effect Slingback High Heels

Beatrice's shoes are by a brand loved by both Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton - Jennifer Chamandi, and whilst hers will cost you in the region of £650, these strappy Zara shoes will do the trick perfectly.

Dorothy Perkins Tyla Diamante Trim Satin Clutch Bag
Dorothy Perkins Tyla Diamante Trim Satin Clutch Bag

Beatrice's exact bag is the Efflorescence Clutch in satin by Roger Vivier, and will set you back a whopping £1395. Dorothy Perkins' take on the crystal buckle detail could give the real deal a run for its money for a whole lot less!

Classic Gold Huggie Earrings
Edge of Ember Classic Gold Huggie Earrings

Beatrice looks to have some really simple little huggie earrings in, to allow the rest of her outfit to do the talking. This brand is another Kate Middleton favourite!

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Digital Fashion Editor

Caroline is Fashion Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.

