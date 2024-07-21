Looking for the perfect wedding guest outfit? Princess Beatrice’s favourite clothing brand has you covered
Anne Louise Boutique is the royal's go-to for formal dresses
Princess Beatrice’s go-to clothing brand is home to a range of formalwear that will make finding the perfect wedding guest outfit a breeze.
Knowing what to wear to a wedding can be a struggle. Then, when you to figure out the dress code, finding the perfect outfit for the occasion is even harder; Do you go all out and risk being overly dressed? Or do you keep it laid-back and gamble on being under-dressed? We don't know which is worst...
But, with expert-approved wedding guest dresses and the best comfortable wedding guest shoes, the choice is made all the more easy - and with inspiration like that Princess Beatrice has been giving us recently, we're not worried about an invite coming through the door at all!
The royal always nails the formal dress codes at events she attends and it's because she relies on a brand who designs the most perfect occasion dresses, trusting in them to deliver time and time again.
Anne Louise Boutique is home to an array of timeless and classic dresses, each with it's own modern and unique twist. Their focus on summer-loving designs makes them the perfect brand for anyone with a summer wedding coming up, with their floral pieces, pastel colour palettes, and floating designs creating beautiful items you'll keep wearing time and time again.
Shop ABL wedding guest dresses
With stunning layered ruffles, an a-line silhouette, and sweet flutter sleeves this elegant piece is the perfect dress for any summer wedding. Its low-cut V-neck and open V-cut back make is beautifully feminine and its floating silhouette is just stunning.
This maxi dress just screams summer. It's made from the finest rose cotton, with an elasticated chest and relaxed fit for added comfort in the heat. We love the stunning scallop detail and sweet tie at the back which just add to the already stunning design.
Princess Beatrice has worn a number of the brand's dresses, most famously their 'Windsor In Autumn' dress which features stunning puffed sleeves, a delicate floral print and beautiful embroidery detail - plus it's currently on sale!
Speaking about Beatrice's love of the brand, Anne-Louise, their founder, told HELLO!, "Princess Beatrice has often worn ALB. She actually made a purchase from us in 2022 which was extremely exciting. Having totality on ALB is always something we are extremely proud of and it brings a new audience every time. The dress did sell out!"
