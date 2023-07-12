Pippa Middleton's Wimbledon wrap dress is a summery dream with its yellow hue and black polka dots

The Princess' sister has undoubtedly incredible style, and this wrap dress look that she sported at Wimbledon in 2019 really steals the show.

Kate Middleton is known for many things - her infectiously sweet personality, her athletic abilities, and her philanthropic efforts among them - but most people regard the Princess chiefly for her inspiring and classy style. What folks don't always remember, though, is that Kate's sister, Pippa, has equally captivating and enviable style, and we recently unearthed a photo from a few years back of the royal's sister that only further proves that point.

Wimbledon, of course, always produces some style moments that we think about for years to come (we still have this white lace Wimbledon look from Kate Middleton on our minds), and Pippa certainly dressed to impress when attending the tennis tournament with her husband, James Matthews.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Staying in the same pastel color vein as Kate's Princess Diana-inspired outfit with a mint green Balmain blazer at Wimbledon 2023, Pippa opted in 2019 for a pale yellow wrap dress that hit at just about her mid-calf.

The dress, designed by Ganni, also featured a subtle black polka dot motif throughout, adding a touch of whimsy to the classy outfit.

For the other elements of the look, Pippa wore a pair of white slingback heels, and carried a white crossbody bag with a gold chain that also featured a floral pop-up design on the front. She also was spotted pairing a silver watch and a pair of chic, round tortoise shell sunnies with the dress.

As a known tennis-lover and a frequent Wimbledon-goer (apple doesn't fall far from the tree - Carole Middleton goes to Wimbledon annually, too!), there have been many fabulous outfits from Pippa over the years that we've admired. That same year, Pippa also sported a super chic pink Stella McCartney dress and sandals with a matching hat that honestly kind of gave off cowboy vibes.

Unfortunately, a few years ago, Carole and Pippa were not permitted to sit in the Royal Box at the tournament with Kate and the other members of the Royal family because they arrived late to one of the matches. So, even if you're invited to the VIP treatment, you still have to follow the rules!