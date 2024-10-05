Pippa Middleton nailed Parisian chic with three classic items you probably already have in your closet – her classy look is easy to recreate
Pippa offers a masterclass in ultra chic styling when the temperature drops
Pippa Middleton is a regular source of style inspiration for us here at woman&home. Her outfits are always classy and stylish, but what we really appreciate about Pippa's fashion is how accessible it is.
Pippa will often pair classic items together, which most of us will have - or have a version of - in our own closets. Today's look is no exception, and one of our favourite to date. Her Parisian-inspired look is a masterclass in chic layering, and a great option if the weather is being a bit unpredictable.
Pictured on a shopping trip in London, Pippa wore a Breton-style jumper layered over a crisp white shirt, with jeans and fringed loafers. A look that is more traditionally seen with shades of blue, Pippa adapted the timeless style for colder weather, opting for black as the main colour.
Shop Pippa's style
This lightweight, cozy ribbed sweater is strikingly similar to Pippa's top, with a crew neck - perfect for shirt collars – long sleeves and ribbed cuffs and hem. This versatile piece is one that you'll reach for time and time again in the chillier weather - pair with jeans or a pencil skirt for a super chic city look.
A classic your closet will never tire of, these straight leg black jeans from Mango are ultra flattering. The on-trend mid-rise waist and straight leg cut creates a beautiful silhouette, which will work with everything from heels, flip flops and boots.
Pippa opted for fringed loafers with her outfits - which we love, by the way - but we came across this classic design from Kelsi Dagger and couldn't not include them. These black loafers will work hard for you all year round – a timeless classic that will never go out of style.
If chic daytime style is the look you're after, you'd be hard pushed to find a classier one than this. Icons including Audrey Hepburn and Bridget Bardot put stripes firmly on the map, while fashion legend Coco Chanel featured them in her unforgettable 1917 nautical collection, which brought Breton to the forefront of fashion.
The classic style continues to stand the test of time as an ultra chic, ultra elegant look, which works all year round. Especially when you pair it with similarly chic pieces and accessories, which Pippa offers another lesson in with a beautiful deep green Kate Spade handbag and a pair of dark tortoise shell sunglasses with perfectly-suiting oval-shaped frame.
