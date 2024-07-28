We're hooked on Pippa Middleton's no-fuss, ultra-chic gladiator sandals – they instantly elevate any outfit

It's been a while since gladiator sandals were in fashion, but look around, well, anywhere right now, and the strappy summer shoe is hard to miss.

Gladiator sandals are having a(nother) moment, no doubt freshly inspired by the resurgence in the boho aesthetic everyone is loving this summer. And while we don't see them overtaking the best white trainers anytime soon, the once 'dated' sandal trend is very much back in fashion.

Once celeb well aware of the chic style the gladiator sandal could create was Pippa Middleton, who, back in the 2010s, was often seen sporting a pair. And we're hooked on her style for its simplicity and comfort.

Our favourite of her summer footwear in this style has got to be the Glastonbury Gladiator sandal by Jane Winkworth at French Sole. Pippa was seen wearing the intricate studded shoes on a number of occasions back in the summer of 2013 – pairing them with mostly dresses for daytime trips, including one in London (pictured below).

(Image credit: Getty Images / Neil Mockford)

Shop Gladiator sandals

Mint Velvet Whipstitch T-Bar Sandals £55 (was £69) at Mint Velvet When it comes to simple gladiator-style sandals, these T-Bar sandals from Mint Velvet are hard to beat, especially as they are in the sale. The whipstitch detailing instantly elevates these shoes, and the single strap and sling back with adjustable buckle fastening will keep you feet cool and comfortable. Gracie Shimmerlux Strappy Toe-Post Sandals £75 at FitFlop If you read our review on FitFlop's iQushion flip flops, you'll know why these are in here. The comfort level you get with these is second to none, there is no ankle strap, easy to slide your feet into (even for wide feet), but it has the beautiful design and feel of a gladiator sandal, which elevates them instantly. Sam Edelman Gigi Signet Leather Flat Sandals £120 at John Lewis Pippa's Glastonbury sandals are no longer available, but another simplified version of that style she has been seen wearing are these stunning Sam Edelman Gigi Signet sandals. The simple design is instantly elevated by the embellishment, and they literally scream boho-chic. The perfect summer capsule wardrobe piece. Also available in black.

While gladiator sandals look amazing, they're renowned for not being the most comfortable of summer shoe – with many of them featuring multiple straps to first try and work your feet into, and then metres of it to wind around your ankle and / or leg. It looks great - but comfort wise, particularly when you've been wearing them in the heat all day and your feet and legs swell, they can cause a lot of discomfort.

But Pippa's style removes that worry, the simple design leaving toes, legs and ankles free, and the studded design giving that chic, elevated feel without straps restricting her every movement. Pippa has also been seen wearing Sam Edelman's Gigi Signet sandals, which are, again, a beautifully simplified version of the gladiator style that we would happily wear every day.

Pippa's exact pair are sadly no longer available, but the resurgence in the shoe trend means there are plenty of similar designs to choose from. We'll definitely be investing in a more pared back design for summer – the super stylish shoe immediately makes you look and feel great, but, much like Pippa, we're all about the comfort too.