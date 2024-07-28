We're hooked on Pippa Middleton's no-fuss, ultra-chic gladiator sandals – they instantly elevate any outfit
This is the gladiator sandal style we're after – simple, comfortable and effortlessly chic
It's been a while since gladiator sandals were in fashion, but look around, well, anywhere right now, and the strappy summer shoe is hard to miss.
Gladiator sandals are having a(nother) moment, no doubt freshly inspired by the resurgence in the boho aesthetic everyone is loving this summer. And while we don't see them overtaking the best white trainers anytime soon, the once 'dated' sandal trend is very much back in fashion.
Once celeb well aware of the chic style the gladiator sandal could create was Pippa Middleton, who, back in the 2010s, was often seen sporting a pair. And we're hooked on her style for its simplicity and comfort.
Our favourite of her summer footwear in this style has got to be the Glastonbury Gladiator sandal by Jane Winkworth at French Sole. Pippa was seen wearing the intricate studded shoes on a number of occasions back in the summer of 2013 – pairing them with mostly dresses for daytime trips, including one in London (pictured below).
Shop Gladiator sandals
When it comes to simple gladiator-style sandals, these T-Bar sandals from Mint Velvet are hard to beat, especially as they are in the sale. The whipstitch detailing instantly elevates these shoes, and the single strap and sling back with adjustable buckle fastening will keep you feet cool and comfortable.
If you read our review on FitFlop's iQushion flip flops, you'll know why these are in here. The comfort level you get with these is second to none, there is no ankle strap, easy to slide your feet into (even for wide feet), but it has the beautiful design and feel of a gladiator sandal, which elevates them instantly.
Pippa's Glastonbury sandals are no longer available, but another simplified version of that style she has been seen wearing are these stunning Sam Edelman Gigi Signet sandals. The simple design is instantly elevated by the embellishment, and they literally scream boho-chic. The perfect summer capsule wardrobe piece. Also available in black.
While gladiator sandals look amazing, they're renowned for not being the most comfortable of summer shoe – with many of them featuring multiple straps to first try and work your feet into, and then metres of it to wind around your ankle and / or leg. It looks great - but comfort wise, particularly when you've been wearing them in the heat all day and your feet and legs swell, they can cause a lot of discomfort.
But Pippa's style removes that worry, the simple design leaving toes, legs and ankles free, and the studded design giving that chic, elevated feel without straps restricting her every movement. Pippa has also been seen wearing Sam Edelman's Gigi Signet sandals, which are, again, a beautifully simplified version of the gladiator style that we would happily wear every day.
Pippa's exact pair are sadly no longer available, but the resurgence in the shoe trend means there are plenty of similar designs to choose from. We'll definitely be investing in a more pared back design for summer – the super stylish shoe immediately makes you look and feel great, but, much like Pippa, we're all about the comfort too.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Kerrie is the editor of woman&home (digital). For seven years previously she was editor of Future’s world-leading design title Creative Bloq, and has written for titles including T3, Coach and Fit&Well on a wide range of lifestyle topics.
After a decade of working in retail, Kerrie went back to education at the ripe old age of 27, graduating with a first-class honours degree in creative writing three years later. Her career in journalism began soon after, when she secured a job as a staff writer at Future Plc. In the 14 years since, she has worked her way up to editor level, gaining a wealth of digital experience along the way.
As a woman&home reader and a senior digital editor, Kerrie’s main purpose is to ensure the brand delivers high-quality, relevant content to help enrich and improve women’s lives – a responsibility she feels hugely passionate about.
Outside of work, if she manages to find a spare minute around her three young children, geriatric dog and activity-obsessed fiance, you’ll find her either throwing a barbell about at Crossfit, with her head in a good thriller novel or building one of the latest Lego ideas sets.
-
-
M&S just released the most beautiful statement pyjamas - and they have cooling technology to make sleeping in summer a dream
Practical and stylish? We're in
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
I've found a chic and sustainable pod machine – is it worth £300 though? Grind One Pod Machine review
We put this super chic Grind pod machine to the test and it's safe to say it certainly does what it says on the tin
By Emily Smith Published
-
We've just found a brilliant M&S lookalike for 2024's answer to the Birkin bag - and it's less than £40
The Row's Margaux bag is a celeb style staple, but this M&S alternative is a fraction of the eye-watering original price
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
Oysho is the best high street store you’ve never heard of - and here are my 12 must-have items
From innovative sportswear to the best swimsuits this brand will be your new go-to
By Molly Smith Published
-
Helen Skelton's red lip, topknot and pale denim is the outfit formula for effortless glam that we all need to follow
Helen Skelton's outfit formula for a glamorous look with minimal fuss includes a red lip and light wash denim and we're feeling inspired
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Venus Williams' burgundy leather jacket and knitted co-ord combination will have you buying deep reds for autumn in no time
The award-winning tennis player took a city stroll in a burgundy ensemble that we can't wait to recreate
By Molly Smith Published
-
Helen Skelton's camo trousers with cool walking boots and summery shades may have just sold us on the statement print
Could this be the new trouser trend to watch?
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
Eva Mendes just wore the perfect wedding guest outfit – halterneck, polka dots and pleats make the most elegant combination
We're adding this combination to our summer style rotation
By Molly Smith Published
-
Amazon has a hidden treasure trove of impressive Longchamp bag lookalikes, starting at just £14.99
Get the Le Pliage look for significantly less
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
Sarah Jessica Parker's fabulous black and white look is the ultimate wedding guest inspiration
SJP graced the streets of New York in a fabulous monochrome ensemble - and we're taking styling tips
By Molly Smith Published