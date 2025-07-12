Oti Mabuse looked gorgeous in her navy tennis dress at Wimbledon - and you’ll never guess where it’s from

When it comes to deciding what to wear to Wimbledon, every guest has done their own thing this year. Rather than just conventional white pieces, the A-list spectators have worn all kinds of colours from bubblegum pink to sunshine yellow, and there has been plenty of prints and fun accessories along the way too.

Oti Mabuse is the latest star to decide against classic white staples while watching the tennis action, and instead, the star opted for a sporty-inspired navy dress with a contrast collar and trim. The polo-shirt neckline gave her dress a preppy feel, but Oti’s choice of fresh white court shoes helped to balance it out for a glam finish. The whole look was simple yet seriously stylish, and although it may look designer, Oti’s two-tone piece is actually from her REAKTIV range for TU at Sainsbury’s – yes really!

The dancer looked absolutely gorgeous in the dark blue design, and you can too, as the dress (which is a bargain at just £22!) is still available to buy. I’ve listed it along with some other polo shirt dresses below.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Buy The Dress

TU Clothing REAKTIV Navy Tennis Dress £22 at sainsburys.co.uk As well as looking great, this cleverly designed dress is made from moisture-wicking and breathable fabric to keep you cool while you wear it. It's simple, yet the contrasting colours really pop together to make a chic and sporty statement. Not bad for a piece you can buy with your weekly shop!

Shop More Collared Dresses

The casual feel of Oti’s dress is perfect for daytime plans and can work well with everything from sneakers to chunky sandals. But the shorter length also lends itself well to evening wear and can be dressed up as a date night outfit, or for weekend drinks. Add plain heels like the Strictly Come Dancing star or try matching navy strappy sandals and finish with a pair of dangly earrings.

Complete the Look

Oti posted a clip of the dress on her Instagram, with the caption "Of course I turned up to Wimbledon in my Tu Clothing Reaktiv Navy Tennis Dress. I’ll be back next year", and fans immediately commented on how amazing she looked, calling her outfit: "the perfect dress" and "the most fabulous dress".

