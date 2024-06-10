Oliva Henson's bold twist on the classic white bridal look was the perfect 'something blue'
The new Duchess of Westminster chose a very special 'something blue'
The new Duchess of Westminster Oliva Henson walked down the aisle last weekend in a stunning gown by Chelsea-based designer Emma Victoria Payne to marry Hugh Grosvenor in a lavish ceremony at Chester Cathedral.
While the fitted white dress, long train and billowing veil signified traditional wedding dressing in many respects, the bride added her own spin on the traditional white dress with some statement accessories. Olivia wore the Fabergé Myrtle Leaf Tiara, which was created for the Grosvenor family in 1906, with this vintage accessory adding a regal take on the flower crown look.
Eagle-eyed fans will also note Olivia's statement velvet blue shoes, a far cry away from the more conservative ivory heels we often see brides wear. For a unique take on 'something blue' the bride wore Silvia Lago bow-front heels, which are priced at £341.
Specialising in bridal shoes, Silvia Lago is a Barcelona-based contemporary shoe brand that describes itself as a choice for 'modern-day ladies'.
Olivia wore the Valentina pumps, custom-made in a midnight blue shade. The brand says of this pair, 'The Valentina pumps are a dream come true. Its gorgeous maxibow will give your dress the ultimate stylish touch. You will be the most romantic bride or the chicest guest in those.'
Olivia's veil also had a sentimental element, with edgings from the bride’s great-great-grandmother’s veil from the 1800s.
A statement issued by the couple's spokesperson (via the Telegraph), revealed how the couple had strived for a unique wedding day and had "taken a great deal of care in planning the wedding, putting their own personal stamp on all the arrangements."
The Duke of Westminister Hugh Grosvenor married his Olivia in front of 400 guests including Prince William and Princess Eugenie on Friday 7th June. The couple were reportedly introduced by friends in 2021 and were engaged in April 2023. While the couple currently live in London, they plan to move to Chester as a married couple, where the Grosvenor ancestral home is located.
The oversized bow trend offers a playful look that has a vintage feel while still being modern. Not just bridal appropriate, bow shoes can work with summer wedding guest dresses, at formal events, or teamed with jeans for dinner or cocktails.
