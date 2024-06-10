Oliva Henson's bold twist on the classic white bridal look was the perfect 'something blue'

Hugh Grosvenor, Duke of Westminster and Olivia Grosvenor, Duchess of Westminster depart after their wedding ceremony at Chester Cathedral
(Image credit: Getty Images)
The new Duchess of Westminster Oliva Henson walked down the aisle last weekend in a stunning gown by Chelsea-based designer Emma Victoria Payne to marry Hugh Grosvenor in a lavish ceremony at Chester Cathedral. 

While the fitted white dress, long train and billowing veil signified traditional wedding dressing in many respects, the bride added her own spin on the traditional white dress with some statement accessories. Olivia wore the Fabergé Myrtle Leaf Tiara, which was created for the Grosvenor family in 1906, with this vintage accessory adding a regal take on the flower crown look. 

Eagle-eyed fans will also note Olivia's statement velvet blue shoes, a far cry away from the more conservative ivory heels we often see brides wear. For a unique take on 'something blue' the bride wore Silvia Lago bow-front heels, which are priced at £341.

Olivia Henson arrives for her wedding to The Duke of Westminster at Chester Cathedral

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Specialising in bridal shoes, Silvia Lago is a Barcelona-based contemporary shoe brand that describes itself as a choice for 'modern-day ladies'. 

Olivia wore the Valentina pumps, custom-made in a midnight blue shade. The brand says of this pair, 'The Valentina pumps are a dream come true. Its gorgeous maxibow will give your dress the ultimate stylish touch. You will be the most romantic bride or the chicest guest in those.'

Olivia Grosvenor, Duchess of Westminster, shoe detail, depart after her wedding to Hugh Grosvenor, Duke of Westminster at Chester Cathedral

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Olivia's veil also had a sentimental element, with edgings from the bride’s great-great-grandmother’s veil from the 1800s. 

A statement issued by the couple's spokesperson (via the Telegraph), revealed how the couple had strived for a unique wedding day and had "taken a great deal of care in planning the wedding, putting their own personal stamp on all the arrangements."

The Duke of Westminister Hugh Grosvenor married his Olivia in front of 400 guests including Prince William and Princess Eugenie on Friday 7th June. The couple were reportedly introduced by friends in 2021 and were engaged in April 2023. While the couple currently live in London, they plan to move to Chester as a married couple, where the Grosvenor ancestral home is located.

The oversized bow trend offers a playful look that has a vintage feel while still being modern. Not just bridal appropriate, bow shoes can work with summer wedding guest dresses, at formal events, or teamed with jeans for dinner or cocktails. 

Hobbs Francis Slingbacks
Hobbs Francis Slingbacks

These kitten heel slingbacks with a front bow detail are very wearable. We love the on-trend cobalt blue shade as well. 

KaieeKeio Women Block High Heel Sandals
KaieeKeio Women Block High Heel Sandals

We can't believe these stylish bow-front shoes are from Amazon - and a steal at under £30. These fabulous shoes come in seven different shades. 

ASOS DESIGN Wide Fit Lake bow pointed ballet flats
ASOS DESIGN Lake Bow Pointed Ballet Flats

The oversized bow trend also translates to flats, with these blue velvet ballet flats from ASOS a very comfortable way to wear the trend. 

Lauren Hughes
Lauren Hughes

Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine.

