Forget Carrie Bradshaw, Natalie Portman's outfit for Netflix movie 'Good Sex' suggests there is a new style queen in town

On the set of the anticipated film Good Sex, Natalie Portman's outfit demonstrates exactly why vintage-style details will always impress. Her ivory pleated shirt featured a neat black tie-neck collar, and if you've ever hesitated to wear this style of blouse, let this outfit show you why this retro styling is one to embrace.

Vintage tie-neck blouses have a timeless elegance to them, and when worn the right way, they can really make an impact. They’re structured, neat, and add bonus fashion points when styling the best women’s pantsuits. However, styling this type of blouse can feel intimidating if you're used to wearing simple designs, which is why this outfit feels like the perfect place to start.

Nathalie Portman wore an ivory pleated sable shirt by Prada , finished with a narrow black tie at the neck and gold button detailing on the pockets. The blouse was tucked into a sleek black mini skirt, creating the perfect contrast. Black leather loafers finished the look, and a crescent-shaped shoulder bag with a gold handle tied the look together.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Natalie Portman has been spotted all over New York in recent weeks in an array of stylish outfits, courtesy of the wardrobe department of her latest Netflix film.

The A-lister is currently filming the upcoming rom-com Good Sex, which is set to stream exclusively on Netflix sometime next year. Directed by Lena Dunham, and starring the likes of Meg Ryan and Rashida Jones, alongside Portman, the styling on the show alone has us excited.

The film is focused around Portman's character, pragmatic couples' therapist Ally, who is turning 40 and about to dip her toe back into the New York dating scene after a failed, long-term relationship. The outfits we've spotted so far from set have not only been wholly relatable and wearable, but a great source of date night outfit inspiration too. We'd go as far as to say, move over Carrie Bradshaw, there's a new fashion influencer in town.

A blouse like this is easy to wear across almost any setting. You could style it with denim jeans and your best white sneakers, or tuck it into a midi skirt if you’re wanting to create an elevated summer outfit for work. The trick with blouses or shirts with vintage detailing or neck-ties is to keep the rest of your outfit fairly simple and to avoid layering too many textures.

This look also captures the ideal balance of chic and practical for the office during the summer season. The tie neck blouse tucked into a simple black skirt and paired with some leather loafers makes it easy to recreate when the heat makes dressing for work a challenge. Plus, the black and white, monochrome palette feels sleek, sophisticated, and professional.