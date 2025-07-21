Forget Carrie Bradshaw, Natalie Portman's outfit for Netflix movie 'Good Sex' suggests there is a new style queen in town

Spotted on-set of her new Netflix movie in New York, Natalie Portman's tie-neck blouse has surged to the top of our summer wish list

(Image credit: Getty Images)
On the set of the anticipated film Good Sex, Natalie Portman's outfit demonstrates exactly why vintage-style details will always impress. Her ivory pleated shirt featured a neat black tie-neck collar, and if you've ever hesitated to wear this style of blouse, let this outfit show you why this retro styling is one to embrace.

Vintage tie-neck blouses have a timeless elegance to them, and when worn the right way, they can really make an impact. They’re structured, neat, and add bonus fashion points when styling the best women’s pantsuits. However, styling this type of blouse can feel intimidating if you're used to wearing simple designs, which is why this outfit feels like the perfect place to start.

Nathalie Portman wore an ivory pleated sable shirt by Prada, finished with a narrow black tie at the neck and gold button detailing on the pockets. The blouse was tucked into a sleek black mini skirt, creating the perfect contrast. Black leather loafers finished the look, and a crescent-shaped shoulder bag with a gold handle tied the look together.

Natalie Portman has been spotted all over New York in recent weeks in an array of stylish outfits, courtesy of the wardrobe department of her latest Netflix film.

The A-lister is currently filming the upcoming rom-com Good Sex, which is set to stream exclusively on Netflix sometime next year. Directed by Lena Dunham, and starring the likes of Meg Ryan and Rashida Jones, alongside Portman, the styling on the show alone has us excited.

The film is focused around Portman's character, pragmatic couples' therapist Ally, who is turning 40 and about to dip her toe back into the New York dating scene after a failed, long-term relationship. The outfits we've spotted so far from set have not only been wholly relatable and wearable, but a great source of date night outfit inspiration too. We'd go as far as to say, move over Carrie Bradshaw, there's a new fashion influencer in town.

Shop Natalie Portman's Look

Image of white blouse
Frame
Ruffled tie-neck silk blouse

In a luxurious silk material, and featuring a delicate tie neck design this blouse will certainly elevate your closet staples. Whether paired with tailored pants or a skirt, the styling options are endless.

Image of black skirt
Karen Kane
Travel Jersey Pencil Skirt

Made in a soft jersey material this skirt combines comfort and style. With a flattering body-skimming fit and a high-waisted design it's ideal for office days or after-hour evening plans.

Image of FitFlop loafers
FitFlop
Delicato Soft Leather Loafers

FitFlop are renowned for prioritizing comfort and ease and these loafers are no exception. The sleek slip-on silhouette features soft leather uppers and a they have a lightweight design and insole comfort technology.

Image of black blouse
CeCe
Bow Lace Top

This short-sleeved lace top captures the same vintage-inspired feel by featuring a contrasting bow at the neckline. Style this with high-waisted pants or a pencil skirt for everyday smart styling.

Black A-Line Mini skirt
& Other Stories
A-Line Mini Skirt

Offering the same look and feel as Natalie Portman's mini skirt with a high waist and slim-fitting shape, this piece can work right through from spring and fall and even in the winter paired with tights and boots.

Image of crescent bag
Hyer Goods
Mini Leather Convertible Hobo Crescent Ring Bag

Made in Italy this best-selling ring bag will pair perfectly with both occasionwear and your everyday attire. The crescent shape adds an elevated and high-end finishing touch to almost any outfit.

A blouse like this is easy to wear across almost any setting. You could style it with denim jeans and your best white sneakers, or tuck it into a midi skirt if you’re wanting to create an elevated summer outfit for work. The trick with blouses or shirts with vintage detailing or neck-ties is to keep the rest of your outfit fairly simple and to avoid layering too many textures.

This look also captures the ideal balance of chic and practical for the office during the summer season. The tie neck blouse tucked into a simple black skirt and paired with some leather loafers makes it easy to recreate when the heat makes dressing for work a challenge. Plus, the black and white, monochrome palette feels sleek, sophisticated, and professional.

