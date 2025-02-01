I wasn't sure if my UGG boot days were done, but Naomi Watts convinced me to embrace these ageless shoes with the most elegant outfit

I first bought a pair of UGG boots in the late 90s, when I took full advantage of the strong US to UK exchange rate (remember that?) and bought some 'cheap' on a trip to New York.

Even then I remember wondering if I could pull them off. My short legs legs didn't lend themselves particularly well to the very popular skinny jeans and UGG boot combination of the 2000s. But I went for it nevertheless, and they quickly turned into my go-to shoe in the colder months.

Fast forward 20-odd years, I've just bought some amazing UGG boot alternatives and find myself, once again, wondering how to style boots I see my friends teenage daughters wearing daily. A personal favourite is to pair them with some wide leg jeans, but I've been back and forth about how to - or even if I can - wear them in a more formal setting.

Celebs across the globe have also been embracing UGG boots this winter, in a variety of styles. But Naomi Watts' outfit here has got to be the most chic and elegant example of how to style these ageless shoes.

Winter Boots

UGG bootsExact Match
Classic Ultra Mini Platform Boot

These are the boots Naomi is wearing on set, which come in a variety of colour. Chestnut and black are firm favourites this season, but the actress makes a compelling case for this gorgeous sand-coloured version. Just make sure to invest in some suede protector to keep them looking fresh.

M&S Uggs
M&S Suede Flatform Boots

These M&S suede flatform boots are strikingly similar to classic UGG boots, but at a fraction of the price. The.low heel and flatform sole adds a little extra height, and the fur lining will keep your feet warm and cosy. And the pull-on tab makes them easy to slip on and off.

H&M boots
H&M Warm-Lined Boots

If you're not sure UGG-style boots are for you, this affordable pair from H&M is a great way to help you decide. They come in a range of colours, including chocolate and black, so you can choose some that best suits your wardrobe. Hurry, they're selling fast.

The actress was dressed head-to-toe in beige on the set of the new legal drama All's Fair at the end of last year, with dark tan accessories. Her monochrome look comprised of a long cape, wide leg trousers, fedora hat and tan heels. But between takes, the actress swapped her heels for sand-coloured platform-style UGG boots, and the look is equally elegant.

The look leans very much into what is already my favourite way to wear UGG boots - with wide leg trousers. But Nicole Kidman also recently made a very compelling case for them with a skirt and tights. Either way, my confusion over whether my UGG boot days are done is cleared up, and I will be embracing these winter shoes with the same enthusiasm of 20 years ago.

