I wasn't sure if my UGG boot days were done, but Naomi Watts convinced me to embrace these ageless shoes with the most elegant outfit

I first bought a pair of UGG boots in the late 90s, when I took full advantage of the strong US to UK exchange rate (remember that?) and bought some 'cheap' on a trip to New York.

Even then I remember wondering if I could pull them off. My short legs legs didn't lend themselves particularly well to the very popular skinny jeans and UGG boot combination of the 2000s. But I went for it nevertheless, and they quickly turned into my go-to shoe in the colder months.

Fast forward 20-odd years, I've just bought some amazing UGG boot alternatives and find myself, once again, wondering how to style boots I see my friends teenage daughters wearing daily. A personal favourite is to pair them with some wide leg jeans, but I've been back and forth about how to - or even if I can - wear them in a more formal setting.

Celebs across the globe have also been embracing UGG boots this winter, in a variety of styles. But Naomi Watts' outfit here has got to be the most chic and elegant example of how to style these ageless shoes.

The actress was dressed head-to-toe in beige on the set of the new legal drama All's Fair at the end of last year, with dark tan accessories. Her monochrome look comprised of a long cape, wide leg trousers, fedora hat and tan heels. But between takes, the actress swapped her heels for sand-coloured platform-style UGG boots, and the look is equally elegant.

The look leans very much into what is already my favourite way to wear UGG boots - with wide leg trousers. But Nicole Kidman also recently made a very compelling case for them with a skirt and tights. Either way, my confusion over whether my UGG boot days are done is cleared up, and I will be embracing these winter shoes with the same enthusiasm of 20 years ago.