Naomi Campbell's lavender haze Chanel mini dress just reminded us of that iconic 1993 runway moment

Naomi Campbell’s just stepped out in the most incredible lavender-toned Chanel mini dress at Paris Fashion week - providing a dose of style nostalgia with a nod to her iconic 1993 tweed mini dress moment.

Arriving at the Chanel ready-to-wear autumn/winter 2025 show, the legendary supermodel looked sensational in pastel purple, stepping out in a pleated tweed mini dress with gold button details, classic front pockets and chic sharp lines.

Pairing the piece with a pair of instantly recognisable black and beige Chanel Mary Janes, Naomi kept her legs bare and embraced the short hemline of the A-line mini.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Chanel-Inspired Tweed

Mango Short Tweed Dress £45.99 at Mango Wear the tweed trend in a neutral and understated way with this ultra elegant Mango mini that's at the top of our summer wardrobe wishlist. River Island Pink Long Sleeve Boucle Jacket £55 at River Island Get that signature Chanel feel without the luxury price tag with this sweet pink boucle blazer by River Island. A dreamy investment for spring and summer layering that provides an easy style boost. Maje V-Neck Button-Down Tweed Mini Dress £199.50 (was £399) at Selfridges Replicate Naomi's Chanel show look with this Maje pleated skirt mini dress in pretty pastel pink - perfect for balmy spring days where delicate dressing is the way forward.

Channelling some serious spring wardrobe energy in the soft lilac hue, Naomi accessorised with the addition of some huge dark-framed sunglasses - and wore a sweet ribbon tied into a sweet bow on top of her sleek straight locks.

Clutching a Chanel show essential, Naomi made sure her cream micro bag was visible in hand, with the signature gold chain handle and quilted design that’s synonymous with Chanel handbags adding even more of a classic elegance to the look. The micro bag trend is one that’s set to get even bigger in 2025 - and while they’re not particularly convenient, tiny clutches, crossbodies and top handles are undeniably adorable.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The neckline of Naomi’s minidress boasted a pastel patchwork motif around the V-neck cut, reminiscent of spring blossoms - while her blend of gold and teal jewellery added a little more shimmer.

Caroline Parr, Digital Fashion Editor at woman&home, is all for high hemlines and quintessential Chanel tweed - applauding Naomi for nailing her PFW styling, along with the likes of Jessica Alba, whose black and white boucle mini and cropped blazer reminded us why classic Chanel will never not be chic.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Caroline couldn’t help but notice Naomi’s nod to her unforgettable 1993 Chanel catwalk moment, when the model took to the runway in a raspberry pink micro mini dress and coordinating tweed blazer.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She says, “Mini skirts were most definitely a hit at the Chanel show in Paris this week, with both Naomi Campbell and Jessica Alba keeping things short and sweet. Whilst Jessica opted for black tights and a long leather trench coat with hers, Naomi ran with a lavender look, pairing her mini dress with a bow in her hair.

“The pastel colours are making me excited for spring, plus the pleats in the skirt moved beautifully when she walked. It really brings to mind the iconic pink tweed mini dress Naomi modelled on the runway for the Chanel Spring/Summer 1993-1994 collection. She looks just as good three decades later!”