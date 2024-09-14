Nadiya Hussain nails cosy autumn chic with a gorgeous crochet cardigan and dark blue jeans
The Bake Off contest has found the perfect mix of cosy and casual
Nadiya Hussain has embraced autumn with her bright and bold cardigan - and it's the wardrobe essential we need this season.
The nights are drawing in and the temperature has dropped, meaning we can finally start building our autumn capsule wardrobe. The change of seasons is the perfect time to hone your style and experiment with rich, autumnal colours. And we're enjoying Nadiya Hussain's approach, styling a bold, chunky knit with wardrobe essentials for the ultimate cosy look.
Promoting her new book, Cook Once Eat Twice, the celebrity chef shared a heartfelt message on Instagram about the women she met during the press tour. In it Nadiya is pictured wearing the cosiest-looking patchwork cardigan – perfect for layering on chilly autumnal days. The bright, floral knitwear gives her outfit a lovely pop of colour, which is just what we need on overcast days.
Cosy cold weather staples
When it comes to autumn essentials, nothing beats a cosy cardigan. The patchwork version from Cotton Traders has the same handmade feel as Nadiya's and has been reduce to just £30 right now.
These wide-leg jeans are close to Nadiya's with the same dark hue and relaxed fit. Even if you don't have a bold cardigan, this denim can be styled with a crisp white shirt or cosy knit for an easy autumnal look. And as it is from M&S, you'll be reaching for this high-quality staple year after year.
An eye-catching knit like Nadiya’s looks great when paired with classic staples from your capsule wardrobe. Leaning into the laidback look, the chef added a relaxed white t-shirt along with a pair of her best white trainers. Not only are these layers super comfortable to wear and help protect her from the cold weather, but the muted tones make her cardigan the statement piece.
It wasn’t the only statement item she wore though, with Nadiya also opting for a flattering pair of dark wash jeans. The darker hue and wide-leg style really elevate this denim, making it ultra-flattering and practical during a busy book tour.
woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr says: "Crochet was a big trend this summer, and Nadiya is proving that with a bit of layering, it can take you through to autumn too. The bold colours on this cardigan are so pretty, and work perfectly to brighten up your everyday uniform of jeans and a t-shirt."
Nadiya Hussain & woman&home magazine | £6.99 at Magazines Direct
For more beautiful bright outfits and a whole lot more, don't miss Nadiya Hussain in this month's issue of woman&home magazine – on sale now!
