Michelle Pfeiffer's impeccable casual style just convinced me to buy these sublime tan suede Chelsea boots

Despite being a famous Hollywood superstar, Michelle Pfieffer comes across as being incredibly down-to-earth on social media – both in personality and her wardrobe choices.

While usually a fan of keeping things casual, Michelle's most recent post pictured her sitting in striking (and somewhat uncomfortable-looking) chair made from antler horns. And yet despite that it was still her outfit that really captured my attention – her boots in particular. Which brought my search for great UGG boot alternatives to a standstill.

The actress sat cross-legged wearing a pair of light wash straight leg jeans, an oversized black roll neck jumper and the most sublime tan suede Chelsea boots. I've been eyeing a black patent leather pair for a while now, but Michelle's outfit has convinced me of what a statement and just how chic a tan suede pair can be.

A post shared by Michelle Pfeiffer (@michellepfeifferofficial) A photo posted by on

Shop Michelle's style

Sam Edelman Women's Laguna Chelsea Boot £154 at Amazon While I haven't been able to identify Michelle's exact pair of boots, I've opted for these gorgeous Laguna Chelsea Boots from Sam Edelman - along with many others. Unsurprisingly these are flying off shelves right now. I'm looking forward to recreating the look with these. Topshop Turtleneck Sweater £25.35 (was £56) at Nordstrom A winter staple, this turtleneck jumper is an absolute steal right now in the Nordstrom sale. Dark navy is super chic and versatile, and would complement the tan of the Chelsea boots beautifully. Just like Michelle's, this piece is oversized for a super comfortable, flattering fit. Madewell The '90s Straight Leg Jeans £79.53 (was £106) at Nordstrom These straight leg jeans are the perfect match for Chelsea boots. Enough room to fit over the top of the boots, but not wide enough to hide them entirely, these Madewell pair are super flattering and a brilliant price in the sale right now.

Sitting in the chair, the actress captioned the photo 'Feeling wicked', and many of her fans were quick to remind her of the 'wicked' roles she has played during her career. While others too were captivated by her style. "So beautiful all the time, especially in casual jeans," one wrote. "Love your style Michelle," said another.

While Michelle has certainly had plenty of experience playing the baddie over the years, there's not a thing wrong with her style, that's for sure.