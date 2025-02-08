Michelle Pfeiffer's impeccable casual style just convinced me to buy these sublime tan suede Chelsea boots
This look is the epitome of casual chic
Despite being a famous Hollywood superstar, Michelle Pfieffer comes across as being incredibly down-to-earth on social media – both in personality and her wardrobe choices.
While usually a fan of keeping things casual, Michelle's most recent post pictured her sitting in striking (and somewhat uncomfortable-looking) chair made from antler horns. And yet despite that it was still her outfit that really captured my attention – her boots in particular. Which brought my search for great UGG boot alternatives to a standstill.
The actress sat cross-legged wearing a pair of light wash straight leg jeans, an oversized black roll neck jumper and the most sublime tan suede Chelsea boots. I've been eyeing a black patent leather pair for a while now, but Michelle's outfit has convinced me of what a statement and just how chic a tan suede pair can be.
A post shared by Michelle Pfeiffer (@michellepfeifferofficial)
A photo posted by on
Shop Michelle's style
While I haven't been able to identify Michelle's exact pair of boots, I've opted for these gorgeous Laguna Chelsea Boots from Sam Edelman - along with many others. Unsurprisingly these are flying off shelves right now. I'm looking forward to recreating the look with these.
A winter staple, this turtleneck jumper is an absolute steal right now in the Nordstrom sale. Dark navy is super chic and versatile, and would complement the tan of the Chelsea boots beautifully. Just like Michelle's, this piece is oversized for a super comfortable, flattering fit.
Sitting in the chair, the actress captioned the photo 'Feeling wicked', and many of her fans were quick to remind her of the 'wicked' roles she has played during her career. While others too were captivated by her style. "So beautiful all the time, especially in casual jeans," one wrote. "Love your style Michelle," said another.
While Michelle has certainly had plenty of experience playing the baddie over the years, there's not a thing wrong with her style, that's for sure.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Kerrie is the editor of woman&home (digital). As a woman&home reader and senior digital editor with over a decade's experience, Kerrie’s main purpose is to ensure the brand delivers high-quality, relevant content to help enrich and improve women’s lives – a responsibility she feels hugely passionate about.
-
-
Finally, I've found a hotel-style pillow that's cooling too - it's worth the splurge
The Wool and Down Pillow is an impressive balance of down's sink-in softness and wool's cooling structure. It's a dream to sleep on, but is it worth the splurge?
By Laura Honey Published
-
Nicole Kidman ditches the gown for an unexpected red carpet look - it's reminiscent of Julia Roberts' iconic oversized suit
She means business - and we're here for it
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Nicole Kidman ditches the gown for an unexpected red carpet look - it's reminiscent of Julia Roberts' iconic oversized suit
She means business - and we're here for it
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Amanda Holden takes a leaf out of Kate Middleton's book as she steps out in pinstripes and timeless navy accessories
The business-chic look is impossibly sophisticated
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
I first wore skinny jeans 25 years ago, and they're still my go-to denim for these confidence-boosting looks
They may not be to everyone's taste, but skinny jeans have a firm spot in my wardrobe - here's why
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Claudia Winkleman's 'detective' trench and marshmallowy knit are a prime example of winter fashion done right
Claudia has done it again, this time in the trench coat of dreams and some luxurious cashmere
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Jennifer Garner's rusty tan corduroy jacket just went to the top of our wishlist - it works perfectly with flared jeans and boots
Rich tan shades are set to take over your wardrobe in 2025
By Molly Smith Published
-
Katie Holmes just perfected the art of styling a satin skirt - here's how to recreate this effortlessly chic look
This is how to make a satin skirt work for any occasion.
By Molly Smith Published
-
Worried a black blazer is boring? Jennifer Aniston just proved they're always a great idea
Jennifer Aniston's go-to jacket is a black blazer and she's just styled one again in the chicest way for February
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Practicality and vintage glamour collide with Jasmine Harman’s botanical dress and polka dot headband
Jasmine Harman styled a floral dress with a vintage-style headband to create a look that was functional and incredibly chic
By Emma Shacklock Published