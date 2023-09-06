Meghan Markle absolutely stunned bright silver skirt to the Beyoncé concert

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

While attending the Beyoncé concert at SoFi stadium in Los Angeles, Meghan Markle donned a bright silver skirt for the occasion - following the Beyoncé dress code to boot.

Meghan Markle left Prince Harry at home on 4 of Sept. for a girl's night out (as Destiny's Child once famously sang, "ladies leave your man at home"!) with Kelly Rowland and Kerry Washington - and what better way to spend a night out than to hit up the Beyoncé concert?

This comes after the Duchess attended the Renaissance tour just one night before as well with Prince Harry and her mom - but it was so good, she decided to go back for more, in true BeyHive fashion.

The concert on Monday, 4 Sept. was particularly special, seeing as it was the singer's 42nd birthday - and to celebrate the occasion, she prompted the audience to wear silver clothing and accessories. Meghan certainly did not want to disappoint Bey, and sported a super elegant bright silver skirt for the occasion, adding a subtle sparkle of silver to her black outfit.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On the top, she wore a mock neck black shirt with a halter neck, showing off her tanned and toned arms.

Meghan also kept her makeup fairly minimal as she typically does, going for a soft glam look, and also kept her hair in her signature long blowout, bringing all of the attention to her amazing metallic skirt.

Both Kelly and Kerry also got the silver memo, incorporating the tinsel hue into their outfits per Bey's request. While Kerry wore a black studded top and a bright metallic silver clutch bag, Kelly opted for a thick silver chain necklace, as well as some super trendy and decorative face jewels to accompany her stunning look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In the past, Meghan has been known to be quite the Bey fan - and the Carters (Jay Z and Beyoncé, that is), have extended the favour. In fact, there is a portrait of Meghan featured in the A-list music couple's acceptance video for their 2019 BRIT Award.

Prince Harry and Meghan also met Jay Z and Beyoncé at the premiere of The Lion King in 2019, and has long shared her affections publicly for the singer - as if attending the Renaissance tour twice (in pique style, no less) wasn't proof enough.

If you're looking for your own silver accessories, don't worry - in fact, we'd recommend some silver metallic pants, as they're quite trendy this year.