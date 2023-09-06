Meghan Markle absolutely stunned bright silver skirt to the Beyoncé concert
She had a true girls' night out at the Renaissance tour
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
While attending the Beyoncé concert at SoFi stadium in Los Angeles, Meghan Markle donned a bright silver skirt for the occasion - following the Beyoncé dress code to boot.
Meghan Markle left Prince Harry at home on 4 of Sept. for a girl's night out (as Destiny's Child once famously sang, "ladies leave your man at home"!) with Kelly Rowland and Kerry Washington - and what better way to spend a night out than to hit up the Beyoncé concert?
This comes after the Duchess attended the Renaissance tour just one night before as well with Prince Harry and her mom - but it was so good, she decided to go back for more, in true BeyHive fashion.
The concert on Monday, 4 Sept. was particularly special, seeing as it was the singer's 42nd birthday - and to celebrate the occasion, she prompted the audience to wear silver clothing and accessories. Meghan certainly did not want to disappoint Bey, and sported a super elegant bright silver skirt for the occasion, adding a subtle sparkle of silver to her black outfit.
On the top, she wore a mock neck black shirt with a halter neck, showing off her tanned and toned arms.
Meghan also kept her makeup fairly minimal as she typically does, going for a soft glam look, and also kept her hair in her signature long blowout, bringing all of the attention to her amazing metallic skirt.
Both Kelly and Kerry also got the silver memo, incorporating the tinsel hue into their outfits per Bey's request. While Kerry wore a black studded top and a bright metallic silver clutch bag, Kelly opted for a thick silver chain necklace, as well as some super trendy and decorative face jewels to accompany her stunning look.
In the past, Meghan has been known to be quite the Bey fan - and the Carters (Jay Z and Beyoncé, that is), have extended the favour. In fact, there is a portrait of Meghan featured in the A-list music couple's acceptance video for their 2019 BRIT Award.
Prince Harry and Meghan also met Jay Z and Beyoncé at the premiere of The Lion King in 2019, and has long shared her affections publicly for the singer - as if attending the Renaissance tour twice (in pique style, no less) wasn't proof enough.
If you're looking for your own silver accessories, don't worry - in fact, we'd recommend some silver metallic pants, as they're quite trendy this year.
RRP: $98 (US only) | Stylishly silver, these high shine pants come from one of the best jeans brands, so you know the fit will be on point. Cut with a high waisted fit for a flattering cut, the ankle grazing hem is ideal for showing of your footwear. As the silver is light, mimic this brightness in your shoe choice to help lengthen your legs, as dark shoes will feel a little heavy and blocky.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer. She covers celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news but is also obsessed with internet trends - you can find her reciting trending TikTok sounds out loud at any given time.
After winning multiple student journalism awards for her investigative work, she graduated from Hofstra University in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.
Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.
-
-
Prince George could be set for special overseas trip very soon but it might mean deciding where his loyalties lie
Prince George could potentially accompany Prince William and the Princess of Wales on their next trip to see two exciting events
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Beatrice and Edo Mapelli Mozzi reveal hearts are filled with 'so much happiness' as they make exciting announcement
Princess Beatrice and her husband Edo Mapelli Mozzi have made an exciting announcement on social media as their family expands
By Laura Harman Published
-
This royal wedding dress has been crowned most popular of last decade, and it's not Kate Middleton's
According to a new report, this royal's wedding dress is still a fan favorite today
By Rylee Johnston Published
-
H&M Simone Rocha earrings are just like Meghan Markle’s
The H&M Simone Rocha edit has earrings just like a pair worn by the Duchess of Sussex
By Selina Maycock Published
-
Meghan Markle represents Britain by wearing a Victoria Beckham blouse
By Rachel Hagan Published
-
Marks & Spencer has just launched an amazing £25 dupe of Meghan’s skirt - and it's selling fast!
By Jenni McKnight Published