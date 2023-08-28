This royal couple is 'most valuable' - surpassing the likes of Beyoncé and Jay-Z and Jlo and Ben Affleck

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

When it comes to driving revenue and media interest, no other couple in the world comes close to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. In a new study of newsworthiness and the value they bring, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex bring in over £1.1M every three months, nearly double that of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Analysing the value of traffic of the most written-about couples for the past three months, Harry and Meghan are worth around £1.1M to news outlets

Start spreading the news… It turns out, every time a news outlet talks about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, they are generating a lot more value than any other married subject.

A new study has analysed the value of traffic the most written-about married couples have brought to online media publications over the past three months, and they’ve estimated that the Sussexes have brought in a value of £1,182,440.

They total 36,303 mentions in new articles - the most of all celebrity couples in the world.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Not only that, Prince Harry is the most valuable personality to write news articles about among all married couples, having brought in an estimated £611,955 in traffic value alone between May and August this year.

The second most valuable couple is Beyoncé and Jay-Z. They totalled £725,268 worth of traffic over the past three months.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck come third, with an estimated £703,196.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Trailing behind, and way below Harry and Meghan, the Prince and Princess of Wales come in fourth, totalling £592,559.

A spokesperson for the company behind the data, JeffBet, explained, “The value of that traffic refers to how much that publication would have had to pay services like Google to bring that many people to the article.”

“This means that, while some couples might get more articles and more traffic, others might feature in more prestigious publications and thus can, in fact, be much more valuable.”

“The British monarchy has been at the centre of public discourse on many occasions over the past few years. Our study has found that media publications benefit more when they write about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle than about any other celebrity couple. This includes even the King himself and the heir to the throne.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“What is really interesting is that these same publications might write about other couples, but people will still care more to find out what Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are up to.”

The full list of celebrity couples and their estimated value includes