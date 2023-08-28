This royal couple is 'most valuable' - surpassing the likes of Beyoncé and Jay-Z and Jlo and Ben Affleck
A new study has found the value in news items and media clicks different couples generate
When it comes to driving revenue and media interest, no other couple in the world comes close to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. In a new study of newsworthiness and the value they bring, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex bring in over £1.1M every three months, nearly double that of Prince William and Kate Middleton.
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle generate more news coverage and value than any other couple, a new study has found
- Analysing the value of traffic of the most written-about couples for the past three months, Harry and Meghan are worth around £1.1M to news outlets
Start spreading the news… It turns out, every time a news outlet talks about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, they are generating a lot more value than any other married subject.
A new study has analysed the value of traffic the most written-about married couples have brought to online media publications over the past three months, and they’ve estimated that the Sussexes have brought in a value of £1,182,440.
They total 36,303 mentions in new articles - the most of all celebrity couples in the world.
Not only that, Prince Harry is the most valuable personality to write news articles about among all married couples, having brought in an estimated £611,955 in traffic value alone between May and August this year.
The second most valuable couple is Beyoncé and Jay-Z. They totalled £725,268 worth of traffic over the past three months.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck come third, with an estimated £703,196.
Trailing behind, and way below Harry and Meghan, the Prince and Princess of Wales come in fourth, totalling £592,559.
A spokesperson for the company behind the data, JeffBet, explained, “The value of that traffic refers to how much that publication would have had to pay services like Google to bring that many people to the article.”
“This means that, while some couples might get more articles and more traffic, others might feature in more prestigious publications and thus can, in fact, be much more valuable.”
“The British monarchy has been at the centre of public discourse on many occasions over the past few years. Our study has found that media publications benefit more when they write about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle than about any other celebrity couple. This includes even the King himself and the heir to the throne.”
“What is really interesting is that these same publications might write about other couples, but people will still care more to find out what Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are up to.”
The full list of celebrity couples and their estimated value includes
- Prince Harry & Meghan Markle - £1,182,440
- Beyoncé & Jay-Z - £725,268
- Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez - £703,196
- Prince William & Kate Middleton - £592,559
- King Charles III & Queen Camilla - £529,223
- David Beckham & Victoria Beckham - £486,678
- Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively - £427,354
- Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber - £423,214
- Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith - £350,662
- Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson - £265,810.
