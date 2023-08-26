The sweet tradition Prince George, Princess Charlotte and their cousins might continue this year
The young royals could carry on a tradition that goes back to Prince Philip this summer
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
It could be up to Princes George, Louis and Princess Charlotte and their cousins to carry on a funny, silly tradition which goes back to their great grandfather, Prince Philip, this summer. The late Duke of Edinburgh enjoyed being playful with his grandchildren, teaching them a messy prank which reportedly infuriated the late Queen.
- One royal expert thinks the young royals – including Prince George and his cousins, the Tindall children – will carry on a silly tradition started by Prince Philip this summer
- Prince William once explained the bizarre mustard prank his grandfather taught them as kids, and now it’s the younger generation’s turn to carry the torch
- In other royal news, the new names Prince George could take on when he becomes King
It’s easy to imagine the royal family being so committed to their well-known rules and customs that time spent together could be rather stuffy.
But that wasn’t the case when Prince Philip was around – and one royal expert believes the younger generation of royal kids will carry on a silly tradition he taught his own grandchildren.
This summer, as the family plan to join Charles and Camilla at Balmoral for the traditional holiday together, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond has given an insight into what the royal children like Prince George and his cousins, including Zara and Mike Tindall’s children, might expect at Balmoral.
A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)
A photo posted by on
She has suggested the Balmoral summer holiday might be more relaxed this year, saying, “They will enjoy the usual Scotland activities with lots of fresh air, riding, walking, picnicking, fishing and plenty of family games… especially when their young cousins, like the Tindall's, arrive.”
“It will probably be a bit more relaxed under King Charles, although obviously there will be a lot of sadness and nostalgia because of the anniversary of the late Queen’s death.”
And one thing that she added the kids might get up to involves mustard. Yes. Mustard.
Much to the late Queen’s annoyance, Philip enjoyed a messy game with his grandchildren, as told by Prince William during a special documentary shown shortly after his grandfather’s death in 2021.
Recalling the mustard game, Prince William said, “He used to take the lid off and put it in your hands… and then he’d squish your hands together to fire the mustard onto the ceiling.”
“He used to get in a lot of trouble from my grandmother for covering most of the places we had lunch and things with mustard on the ceiling.”
Zara Tindall also affectionately remembered the mustard antics, saying, “I can’t remember exactly what he says but he ends up slamming your hands together…. It goes all over the ceiling.”
Her brother Peter Phillips added, “I actually think the marks are still there.”
A more relaxed approach seems to be a recurrent theme now that Charles is King.
Previously, another royal expert explained how an Easter tradition would be more relaxed under the King.
“The Queen always said until they could hold a knife and fork properly they could not eat at the table, but Charles might have relaxed that rule a bit,” Ingrid declared.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Jack Slater is not the Last Action Hero, but that's what comes up first when you Google him. Preferring a much more sedentary life, Jack gets his thrills by covering news, entertainment, celebrity, film and culture for woman&home, and other digital publications.
Having written for various print and online publications—ranging from national syndicates to niche magazines—Jack has written about nearly everything there is to write about, covering LGBTQ+ news, celebrity features, TV and film scoops, reviewing the latest theatre shows lighting up London’s West End and the most pressing of SEO based stories.
-
-
The reason you’ll never see Kate Middleton wear this popular fashion style every woman loves, and how it once sparked outrage online
It’s a no-go following royal protocol – and only a few royals have broke it in the past
By Jack Slater Published
-
6 autumn/winter handbag trends 2023: the styles to add to your collection this season
After analysing the latest catwalk shows, these are the 6 autumn/winter handbag trends 2023 that are worth knowing about
By Charlie Bell Published
-
The new names Prince George could take on when he becomes King
Prince George might not go on to be King George
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
The milestone Prince George, Charlotte and Louis will have to reach before getting to eat with Prince William and Kate at family gatherings
There's a 'proper' milestone Prince George, Charlotte and Louis will have to reach before sitting with the adults at family dinners
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis's sweet habit passed down from Diana
Princess Diana is said to have started a sweet habit that has been passed on to her grandchildren
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
The surprisingly modern skill George, Charlotte and Louis can learn at school that could see them take after Meghan Markle
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis can learn to be podcast pros at Lambrook
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Why Prince William ‘feels even more strongly’ that Prince George, Charlotte and Louis should embrace ‘unique position’
A royal expert has claimed Prince William 'feels even more strongly' that his children should 'remain close' forever
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The special family tradition Prince George, Charlotte and Louis could miss out on this summer
There's a special family tradition Prince George, Charlotte and Louis used to enjoy but it might not necessarily be upheld going forwards
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The 'burden' the Wales children can all 'share' for the sake of Prince George's feelings
Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis may be able to help Prince George with the pressures of his destiny as King
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
We love Queen Elizabeth II's sassy response to a rather rude remark reportedly made by Prince Philip
The Queen was known for her quick wit
By Robyn Morris Published