M&S has a £35 lookalike of the COS puffer bag that just went viral
Your next winter tote bag is waiting...
COS's puffer bag went viral in the last few months for its trendy design, but we found a lookalike on M&S that perfectly rivals the COS one at just £35.
Bags are constantly going viral for their sartorial significance - for example, the Gucci Jackie or even the Prada bejeweled shoulder bag that gained popularity this winter. Now, you may be hard pressed to buy some of the most popular spring and summer 2024 bag trends - but we found a tote that you can pair with any sartorial combination, and is a lookalike of one of the most popular COS bags of this season.
@angieeewm ♬ My Kind of Woman - Instrumental - Mac DeMarco
Since summer of 2023, the COS oversized quilted crossbody bag has been a mainstay for affordable bags to get your hands on. Some describe it as a "Mary Poppins bag" for its ability to hold many things at once without looking too bulky - which, as we all know, is a difficult feat.
When people caught on to this trending bag from COS, it started immediately selling out in nearly every colour it comes in, making it a very difficult purchase due to its popularity. Even still, the bag is sold out in every colour on COS's site except for Burgundy.
Luckily, we found a bag that is almost an identical lookalike to the COS puffer bag, and it has nearly all the same features - except this brand new lookalike from M&S is in stock and only £35.
Shop M&S's £35 lookalike of the COS puffer bag
RRP: £85 | As of right now, you can only buy the OG COS bag in this burgundy colour - as all of the other hues are sold out at the moment.
The resemblance is uncanny, no?
Both of the bags have zip closures, which will help keep your items safe and secure at all times - perfect for the ladies out there who fill their bags to the brim with necessities. They also both boast straps that are long enough to wear as a crossbody or as a regular shoulder bag, making it versatile to style.
Not only is this brand new bag from M&S based on COS' a steal price-wise, but is also is a great option for those who are looking for a bag that works with nearly any occasion. You can totally dress this bag up with your favourite office-appropriate outfit for work (perhaps your favourite wool trousers and a blouse?), or pair it with one of the best airport outfits and use it as your personal item.
Regardless of how you wear the trending puffer bag, it's sure to look stylish and cool, making for one of the best tote bag purchases so far of 2024.
Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer, covering celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news.
She graduated in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism from Hofstra University, winning multiple student journalism awards, including a National Hearst Award, during her time there. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.
Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.
