Looking for comfortable, stylish flat shoes? These chic £45 loafers instantly reminded us of Gucci Jordanns

We're always on the lookout for flat, comfortable shoes that don't compromise on style – and Gucci Jordaan loafers would top our list for all of the above if we had a spare £800. But M&S has just provided the most strikingly similar alternative to the popular designer shoes, and they're a fraction of the cost.

All we want from shoes is comfort, style and as small a heel as possible while still making us feel confident - not much to ask, is it? So we're always on the look out for new pieces on the high street – and when we came across this pair of buckle detail loafers from M&S we knew we'd hit the jackpot.

Not only are they a stunning pair of shoes in their own right that play into one of 2025's biggest shoe trends, they also look just like Gucci's hugely popular Jordann loafers – but are over £750 cheaper!

Shop Gucci Loafers Lookalike

Both loafers boast the same stylish strap detailing over the front of the foot for a gleaming, gold-toned touch which is what really sets the M&S pair out as the perfect lookalike. But their similarities don't stop there, with each pair sharing a similar structured shape as well as similar luxe stitch detailing that brings some interest and sculptural shape to the classic and timeless designs.

Of course, there are a few concessions to be made when purchasing a lookalike. The soles of the Gucci loafers are a lot sturdier and more durable than the M&S pair, with a thicker block heel and a more structured base that gives the shoe a luxe curve along its sole. However, the M&S pair aren't all that different, just a little flatter which means you get slightly less arch support as you walk - but for a saving of over £700, there's little room to complain!

With the same loafer shape, the only real difference of note when it comes to the design is how the M&S loafers square off at the toe. On the Gucci pair, you get a sleek pointed toe, but the squared off look of the lookalike pair is equally as chic and sophisticated.

One of the compromises you don't have to make here is with the material. The Gucci loafers are made from a real black leather and you might be surprised to learn that the M&S pair are too. That means your £45 lookalikes will last a lifetime if they're looked after properly, so you'll want to clean them often with a shoe brush, keep them out of the rain, and fill them with tissue paper when you're not wearing them to help keep their shape over the years.

Reviewers love the loafers and have commented on the high quality of the leather they're made out of. It does have the bittersweet effect of making the shoes a bit stiff when you first wear them, they say, but as the fabric softens with regular wear, you'll be walking everywhere in them with no problem.

One shopper wrote of them, "Nice style of shoe. The leather is a bit on the stiff side, but hopefully that will give in time." While another added, "Still breaking them in but so far comfortable and smart." And a third said, "They are well made, seem reasonably soft."

The M&S loafers will definitely be a staple in our spring capsule wardrobes when the weather gives in and we can finally break out our warm-weather staples in place of our heavily padded puffer coats and winter boots.